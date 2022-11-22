Read full article on original website
Seven dead in Walmart shooting; Trump taxes to Congress
Seven people are dead after a Walmart shooting. It’s the second high profile mass shooting in just three days. This is your morning update. A mass shooting at a Virginia Walmart Tuesday night has left seven people dead, including the gunman. Workers at the Chesapeake Walmart said the shooting took place in the back of the store, and police say they found the gunman dead.
SF police could use robots, Washington approves criminal code overhaul
Two cities on opposite coasts have differing policies in their fights against crime. San Francisco and Washington, D.C. have been exploring new ways to apply deadly force with robots and reduce punishments for carjackings and certain gun crimes. The San Francisco Police Department Police Department drafted a policy that would...
