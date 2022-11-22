ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

westerniowatoday.com

Money starts flowing to families in Uvalde, but questions persist

(UVALDE, Texas) — Last week, nearly six months after the mass shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, the Uvalde Together We Rise Fund began distributing more than $22 million directly to survivors, families and others affected by the tragedy. The...
KCEN TV NBC 6

'There’s a lot of division' | What has happened to 'Uvalde Strong'?

UVALDE, Texas — Uvalde Strong. We heard that declaration loud and clear as the community united after the Robb Elementary shooting. Six months later, some say there’s more conflict than consensus. "When we first spoke, I was very hopeful for our town to heal," Uvalde native Annie Gutierrez...
ccpdblotter.com

UNITED STATES MARSHAL SERVICE WANTED OFFENDER

United States Deputy Marshals are asking for your help to locate Carlos Monsevais who has an outstanding probation violation warrant out of Uvalde County, related to a Sexual Assault of a Child ($40,000 Bond). Carlos may be in the Corpus Christi area and officers with our Gulf Coast Violent Offenders...
KWTX

Two children pronounced dead following multi-vehicle crash on I-35 N in Troy

TROY, Texas (KWTX) - Two children from Uvalde have died following a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate Highway 35 near Troy Wednesday evening. Initial reports from investigators at the scene stated a 2-year-old toddler was killed. DPS now says that information was incorrect. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded at...
TROY, TX

