Former Uvalde Police Chief During Shooting Steps DownLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Uvalde CISD Finally Approves an Interim Police Chief and New Location for New CampusLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Uvalde Residents disappointed that Governor Abbott was re-electedVictorTexas State
Uvalde Residents are Furious Governor Abbott was Re-electedTom HandyUvalde, TX
Uvalde reacts to Abbott's winning a third term as Texas GovernorAsh JurbergTexas State
KWTX
Texas DPS: Two Uvalde children pronounced dead in chain-collision wreck on I-35 near Troy
TROY, Texas (KWTX) - Two children from Uvalde have died following a five vehicle crash on Interstate Highway 35 near Troy Wednesday evening. Initial reports from investigators at the scene stated a 2-year-old toddler was killed. DPS now says that information was incorrect. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded...
westerniowatoday.com
Money starts flowing to families in Uvalde, but questions persist
(UVALDE, Texas) — Last week, nearly six months after the mass shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, the Uvalde Together We Rise Fund began distributing more than $22 million directly to survivors, families and others affected by the tragedy. The...
Husband Of Slain Uvalde Teacher Resigns From Police Department
Ruben Ruiz was criticized for checking his phone during the Robb Elementary School shooting.
2 Boys Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Temple (Temple, TX)
The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 on Wednesday. The crash happened between Troy and Temple near Love’s Travel Stop and involved multiple vehicles.
KCEN TV NBC 6
'There’s a lot of division' | What has happened to 'Uvalde Strong'?
UVALDE, Texas — Uvalde Strong. We heard that declaration loud and clear as the community united after the Robb Elementary shooting. Six months later, some say there’s more conflict than consensus. "When we first spoke, I was very hopeful for our town to heal," Uvalde native Annie Gutierrez...
ccpdblotter.com
UNITED STATES MARSHAL SERVICE WANTED OFFENDER
United States Deputy Marshals are asking for your help to locate Carlos Monsevais who has an outstanding probation violation warrant out of Uvalde County, related to a Sexual Assault of a Child ($40,000 Bond). Carlos may be in the Corpus Christi area and officers with our Gulf Coast Violent Offenders...
A mother's death leaves South Texas family grieving on Thanksgiving
SAN ANTONIO — A mother's murder has left a family grieving on Thanksgiving. The death of Sawyer Danielle Cruz happened almost one week ago in Asherton, which is near Carrizo Springs. Dimmit County Sheriff Deputies said the mother of three was stabbed and killed by Aleeanna Olvera. The family...
Oxford High students hold day of fun for Uvalde survivors
The Survivors United Playdate featured limbo races and fun for kids in Uvalde.
KWTX
Eagle Pass casino’s slot machine spits out over $1M for lucky player
EAGLE PASS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A lucky guest at a Texas casino hotel has plenty to be thankful for after recently triggering a slot machine and hitting a jackpot in a big way. A really big way. The Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino Hotel guest won more than $1 million playing a popular slot machine, Dancing […]
Texas trooper arrests gang-linked border smugglers transporting 9-year-old in packed Mercedes SUV
A Texas state trooper intercepted a human smuggling operation involving a 9-year-old boy on state Route 57 in Zavala County, according to authorities.
Texas police chief says he shouldn't resign over the Uvalde shooting because state police 'did not fail' the community
McCraw told CNN last month he would resign if his agency was found to have "any culpability" in the bungled police response to the Uvalde shooting.
