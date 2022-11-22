Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One of the World's Largest Outdoor Swimming Pools Was in San Francisco and Now is DestroyedDiana RusSan Francisco, CA
This Is the Oldest House in San FranciscoDiana RusSan Francisco, CA
The Abandoned Railroad Station in Oakland that Wasn't Used Since 1994Diana RusOakland, CA
San Francisco To Vote On The Use of War Technology And RobotsAbdul GhaniSan Francisco, CA
How To Answer the Most Infamous MBA Admissions Essay QuestionGeorge J. ZiogasStanford, CA
Related
Ravenswood School District sends off longtime trustee
Local officials came out in full force to honor outgoing Ravenswood City School District trustee Ana Maria Pulido, after 12 years on the governing board, at a Nov. 17 school board meeting. State Sen. Josh Becker, Sequoia Union High School District trustee Shawneece Stevenson, East Palo Alto Council member Antonio...
sjpl.org
Volunteer Spotlight - Deitra Hoang
Deitra, a junior at Gunderson High School, first began her volunteer work with the library last year as a member of the District 3 Youth Advisory Council (YAC) for the San Jose Youth Commission. She helped design the Spring Teen Survey with TeenHQ, which received over 1,000 responses and co-organized the annual District 3 Policython, a policy-writing event meant to showcase how policy memorandums are written at a local level.
NBC Bay Area
2022 Bay Area Holiday Events Guide
Though snow is never part of the equation, the Bay Area still loves to celebrate the holidays. Many cities and towns have free events for the whole family. Joyful and triumphant revelers can roam from county to county to take part in the season's fealty, buy one-of-a-kind Christmas crafts, enjoy the Hanukkah Festival of Lights, or celebrate Kwanzaa. This is certainly not an exhaustive list, though most events listed are free.
Bay Area restaurateurs behind world best pizzeria prep for new Spanish concept
"It will be a place to go where somebody can have a couple of little dishes and a cocktail."
sfstandard.com
Battle Over San Francisco High School’s Football Lights Rages On With New Court Ruling
Though lights at St. Ignatius’ J.B. Murphy Field have brought nighttime football to the school’s Sunset District campus this season, the legal battles with neighbors aren’t over yet. The SI Neighborhood Association sent out a press release Monday afternoon, claiming victory in a yearslong battle to have...
New San Jose mayor’s first challenge will be figuring how to work with opposing majority
AFTER A HARD fought election, San Jose Mayor-elect Matt Mahan now faces another daunting task with his new job: working with people who didn’t think he could lead. Mahan, first elected to the council in 2020, won his bid to become the 66th mayor of San Jose last week after more than a year of campaigning. He beat out five other candidates — including Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez in the general election. Chavez conceded defeat last Wednesday.
sfstandard.com
Private School and Lefty Parents: Inside FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s Charmed Upbringing
Those who got to grow up in the wealthy, liberal suburbs surrounding Stanford University are lucky. And Sam Bankman-Fried—the disgraced, 30-year-old founder of cryptocurrency exchange FTX—was luckiest of them all. Born to not one but two Stanford professors, Bankman-Fried grew up debating the merits of utilitarianism with his...
Food access gets worse in this Bay Area county as inflation hits 40-year high
An analysis by the ABC7 News I-Team identified 600 neighborhoods across the San Francisco metro area with low food access, also referred to as a "food desert."
sfstandard.com
San Francisco 15-Story Affordable Senior Housing Project To Cost $157M
A 15-story affordable housing project could be destined for San Francisco’s Mint Hill neighborhood, planning documents show. The planned 100% affordable housing project for 1939 Market St. would build 187 homes for low-income seniors, rising to 159 feet containing roughly 141,630 square feet of living space, according to plans filed with the city.
40 Spectacular Activities For A Wonderful Winter In The Bay Area
Winter in and around San Francisco is a time for getting cozy and leaning into the holiday spirit. Here are some of our favorite cold-weather activities to enjoy during the winter season in the Bay Area, but be sure to see our 2022 holiday roundup for even more festive options. Stay warm and have a great time all the way into February! A homey, roaring fire is a hot commodity during winter (and basically any other season) in SF’s characteristic foggy weather. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite fireplaces in San Francisco, ranging from outdoor patios to neighborhood bars to fine dining restaurants. Discover more of our favorite fireplaces around San Francisco. If you’re looking for an even more immersive holiday experience in the bay, these winter wonderland escapes will make your heart grow three sizes (no roast beast required). Here we’ve rounded up everything from magical train journeys to SF pop-up holiday bars in the spirit of staycation.
rwcpulse.com
A European winter wonderland arrives in East Palo Alto
On a recent Friday evening, a group of children skated around an ice rink surrounded by holiday lights and frosted Christmas trees as white flakes swirled around them overhead. Surrounding the rink, small groups of friends and family sipped mulled wine and dined on cheese fondue, enjoying the ambiance of wooden chalets where fire pits burned brightly.
‘Almost hopeless’: San Jose homeless residents prepare for winter
While many Santa Clara County residents are gathering for Thanksgiving in warm settings, dozens of homeless people living in tents, RVs or cars in and around San Jose’s Columbus Park are facing a more somber reality. Many residents there claim the city illegally trashed or destroyed their shelters and...
San Jose could house homeless at VTA stations
A light rail train yard and station may soon shelter homeless residents in San Jose, the city’s latest effort to build more temporary housing. City councilmembers are considering temporary housing sites at two VTA locations—Cerone and Cottle—to increase the interim housing stock, as homelessness in the city continues to climb. Officials will discuss next steps for these sites on Tuesday. The Cerone yard is in North San Jose’s District 4 near Alviso, and the Cottle station is down south in District 10.
KTVU FOX 2
Homeless women in San Jose return thousands in cash to rightful owner
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A group of homeless people in an encampment in San Jose jumped into action to help a neighbor who lost almost everything in a recent fire. Two of the good Samaritans were women who found a large amount of cash that belongs to the fire victim never hesitated in doing the right thing.
NBC Bay Area
Rising Flu, RSV Cases Impacting Capacity at South Bay Hospitals
Children across the South Bay are flocking to emergency rooms with RSV and flu, putting a strain on hospitals. A survey of every hospital in the county conducted Tuesday, found there are only six available pediatric intensive care unit beds, 21 pediatric beds and 26 available neonatal intensive care unit beds.
This Is the Oldest House in San Francisco
Abner Phelps HousePhoto byAbner Phelps House/ Wikipedia. The Abner Phelps House is currently the oldest house in San Francisco. It was built in approximately 1850 by Abner Phelps and his wife Augusta Roussell with pre-constructed house parts.
montereycountyweekly.com
A credit union loan for first-time homebuyers is transforming renters into owners.
Raina and Joshua Chelise have a reason to be thankful this Thanksgiving. After years of renting and thinking they would never be able to buy a house, they are celebrating the holiday in their first home. “We’re excited,” says Raina Chelise. It’s especially meaningful for her – she is the...
SFGate
Midcentury Modern San Francisco Home With Jaw-Dropping Views Quickly Sells
A one-of-a-kind midcentury modern home in San Francisco designed for famed furniture designer Jules Heumann was sold after just 10 days on the market. The prized property perched above the city with astonishing views was snapped up at full price for $3,750,000 in a cash deal. The spectacular, trilevel beauty...
nobhillgazette.com
Tiger Gala Raises $1.6 Million for Asian Art Museum
A symbol of strength, power and courage, the 2022 Lunar New Year zodiac animal raised its mighty paw for the arts on November 3 during the Tiger Gala. And 350 supporters raised a whopping $1.6 million to fund programming, education and emerging artists at the Asian Art Museum. Guests were...
This is where to see holiday lights in California
Tis’ the season for the holiday light shows. While parts of the Golden State won’t transform into a winter wonderland, Californians can still get into the holiday spirit by seeing shows that will illuminate the night sky.
Comments / 0