San Francisco, CA

TheAlmanac

Ravenswood School District sends off longtime trustee

Local officials came out in full force to honor outgoing Ravenswood City School District trustee Ana Maria Pulido, after 12 years on the governing board, at a Nov. 17 school board meeting. State Sen. Josh Becker, Sequoia Union High School District trustee Shawneece Stevenson, East Palo Alto Council member Antonio...
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
sjpl.org

Volunteer Spotlight - Deitra Hoang

Deitra, a junior at Gunderson High School, first began her volunteer work with the library last year as a member of the District 3 Youth Advisory Council (YAC) for the San Jose Youth Commission. She helped design the Spring Teen Survey with TeenHQ, which received over 1,000 responses and co-organized the annual District 3 Policython, a policy-writing event meant to showcase how policy memorandums are written at a local level.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

2022 Bay Area Holiday Events Guide

Though snow is never part of the equation, the Bay Area still loves to celebrate the holidays. Many cities and towns have free events for the whole family. Joyful and triumphant revelers can roam from county to county to take part in the season's fealty, buy one-of-a-kind Christmas crafts, enjoy the Hanukkah Festival of Lights, or celebrate Kwanzaa. This is certainly not an exhaustive list, though most events listed are free.
BERKELEY, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

New San Jose mayor’s first challenge will be figuring how to work with opposing majority

AFTER A HARD fought election, San Jose Mayor-elect Matt Mahan now faces another daunting task with his new job: working with people who didn’t think he could lead. Mahan, first elected to the council in 2020, won his bid to become the 66th mayor of San Jose last week after more than a year of campaigning. He beat out five other candidates — including Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez in the general election. Chavez conceded defeat last Wednesday.
SAN JOSE, CA
sfstandard.com

San Francisco 15-Story Affordable Senior Housing Project To Cost $157M

A 15-story affordable housing project could be destined for San Francisco’s Mint Hill neighborhood, planning documents show. The planned 100% affordable housing project for 1939 Market St. would build 187 homes for low-income seniors, rising to 159 feet containing roughly 141,630 square feet of living space, according to plans filed with the city.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

40 Spectacular Activities For A Wonderful Winter In The Bay Area

Winter in and around San Francisco is a time for getting cozy and leaning into the holiday spirit. Here are some of our favorite cold-weather activities to enjoy during the winter season in the Bay Area, but be sure to see our 2022 holiday roundup for even more festive options. Stay warm and have a great time all the way into February! A homey, roaring fire is a hot commodity during winter (and basically any other season) in SF’s characteristic foggy weather. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite fireplaces in San Francisco, ranging from outdoor patios to neighborhood bars to fine dining restaurants. Discover more of our favorite fireplaces around San Francisco. If you’re looking for an even more immersive holiday experience in the bay, these winter wonderland escapes will make your heart grow three sizes (no roast beast required). Here we’ve rounded up everything from magical train journeys to SF pop-up holiday bars in the spirit of staycation.
WOODSIDE, CA
rwcpulse.com

A European winter wonderland arrives in East Palo Alto

On a recent Friday evening, a group of children skated around an ice rink surrounded by holiday lights and frosted Christmas trees as white flakes swirled around them overhead. Surrounding the rink, small groups of friends and family sipped mulled wine and dined on cheese fondue, enjoying the ambiance of wooden chalets where fire pits burned brightly.
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose could house homeless at VTA stations

A light rail train yard and station may soon shelter homeless residents in San Jose, the city’s latest effort to build more temporary housing. City councilmembers are considering temporary housing sites at two VTA locations—Cerone and Cottle—to increase the interim housing stock, as homelessness in the city continues to climb. Officials will discuss next steps for these sites on Tuesday. The Cerone yard is in North San Jose’s District 4 near Alviso, and the Cottle station is down south in District 10.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Homeless women in San Jose return thousands in cash to rightful owner

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A group of homeless people in an encampment in San Jose jumped into action to help a neighbor who lost almost everything in a recent fire. Two of the good Samaritans were women who found a large amount of cash that belongs to the fire victim never hesitated in doing the right thing.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Rising Flu, RSV Cases Impacting Capacity at South Bay Hospitals

Children across the South Bay are flocking to emergency rooms with RSV and flu, putting a strain on hospitals. A survey of every hospital in the county conducted Tuesday, found there are only six available pediatric intensive care unit beds, 21 pediatric beds and 26 available neonatal intensive care unit beds.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
nobhillgazette.com

Tiger Gala Raises $1.6 Million for Asian Art Museum

A symbol of strength, power and courage, the 2022 Lunar New Year zodiac animal raised its mighty paw for the arts on November 3 during the Tiger Gala. And 350 supporters raised a whopping $1.6 million to fund programming, education and emerging artists at the Asian Art Museum. Guests were...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

