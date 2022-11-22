ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

OKLAHOMA WATCH: Forced out: Skyrocketing rent, evictions pushing thousands out of their homes | News

TULSA — The courtroom is crowded. The hallway, too. Those who arrive early have a seat. The relaxation stand or pack the corridor. It’s acquainted territory for Amy Forsythe. In her earlier job, she helped discover housing for the homeless and eviction courtroom was an everyday cease. Today, Forsythe, 45, is right here so the JGS Real Estate Company can evict her from her house.
Oklahoma Author Looking For Answers To Arkansas Cold Case

LaDonna Humphrey, an Oklahoma creator, is on the lookout for solutions to an Arkansas chilly case via her guide and needs to convey consideration to extra circumstances of lacking ladies. For practically three many years, Melissa Witt’s disappearance and loss of life is a thriller to folks simply down the...
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Oklahoma

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
Oklahoma Law Group Launches ‘Freedom To Teach Fund’

The Oklahoma Appleseed Center for Law and Justice have launched the “Freedom to Teach Fund,” which advantages Oklahoma public faculty academics. Public educators in Oklahoma could have the chance to obtain authorized assist with the fund from public donations. “Their will be a voluntary advisory council made up...
Infection activity in Oklahoma generally stable

COVID-19 an infection activity in Oklahoma continues to fluctuate, though the numbers aren’t transferring a lot in both course, the info present. New weekly instances had been up by 19, which pushed the seven-day new case common up by two. But energetic instances had been down by 29. The three-day hospitalization common in the Tulsa area was up by two.
Z94

This Oklahoma Town has Been Ranked as the Safest City in the Sooner State

This Oklahoma town was just named the safest city in the entire Sooner State for 2022. If you're looking for a place to live, or maybe visit you'd be hard-pressed to find a better place than this. Not only is it the safest, but it's also one of the friendliest cities or towns in Oklahoma and has been for the past several years now.
EDITORIAL: Straight-party voting helps sustain one party’s political power | Oklahoma

The mid-term elections are a couple of weeks behind us, and it’s lastly been sorted out in different states which events will management sure sectors of Congress. In Oklahoma, it was one other stable win for the Republican Party, which has carried an excellent majority within the Legislature since 2008. When you take a look at the electoral map of Oklahoma, it’s clear that whereas the extra metro areas of our state are blended between Democrats and Republicans, the remainder of the state is solidly Republican and conservative.
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

‘I'm shocked we haven't been sued yet': Oklahoma's Licensure Boards are flawed – A Commentary

State licensure boards are an important, although often overlooked, component of job opportunity and economic growth. The boards control access to professions. If operated appropriately, they provide consumer protection while allowing the most qualified people possible to enter a profession, which increases competition and keeps prices down for consumers. But there’s reason to worry Oklahoma’s licensure boards have inherent flaws that not only stymie healthy industry competition, but also could be found illegal. One legislator compared the state’s licensure system to “sitting on a time bomb.” A new report issued by the Oklahoma Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency (LOFT) reviewed...
KTEN.com

Manufacturing's major impact on southern Oklahoma

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Companies with manufacturing or distribution centers in southern Oklahoma are helping the region by providing jobs with improved average wages, generating more than a billion dollars in revenue, and attracting competitors. "They're there, no matter what," said Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance agent Kay Watson. "With the...
KFOR

The dirty black market marijuana operations in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is addressing violence at marijuana operations in the state and sharing their broader efforts to fight foreign nationals doing dirty business in Oklahoma. This comes after a gunman executed four people at a marijuana grow farm in Northwest Kingfisher County Sunday evening.
How much rain fell during recent storms in Oklahoma?

Oklahomans noticed a gentle quantity of rain Monday and Tuesday as storms moved by means of the state.| MORE | NWS preliminary depend says 3-4 tornadoes spun up Monday in central OklahomaThe Mesonet two-day rainfall accumulation reveals that some areas obtained as much as 4 inches of rain, whereas the Oklahoma City metro noticed round 2 inches. Below is a variety of rainfall totals for varied areas in Oklahoma.Oklahoma City Metro: 1.54 – 2.25 inchesSouthern Oklahoma: 1.36 – 2.09 inchesNorthern Oklahoma: 1.29 – 2.18 inchesWestern Oklahoma: 0.63 – 1.25 inchesEastern Oklahoma: 1.32 – 4.11 inchesSouthwestern Oklahoma: 1.11 – 3 inchesSoutheastern Oklahoma: 1.9 – 3.31 inchesNorthwestern Oklahoma: 0.02 – 0.70 inchesNortheastern Oklahoma: 0.96 inches – 2.97 inchesThe National Weather Service says the storms produced three to 4 tornadoes Monday, with ones being noticed in Mustang, Moore and Pottawatomie County. The twister that spun up in Mustang was rated EF0.
KOCO

Minnesota murder suspect found in Oklahoma

KAY COUNTY, Okla. — A murder suspect accused of killing a person at a Minnesota restaurant was found in Oklahoma. Police in Bloomington, Minnesota, just outside of Minneapolis, said the suspect opened fire inside a restaurant Wednesday, killing someone eating lunch and injuring a server. The man was arrested...
The Center Square

Oklahoma representative files guns rights bills

(The Center Square) – Rep. Jim Olsen is the first lawmaker to file a bill for the upcoming 2023 Oklahoma legislative session. House Bill 1001 would lower the legal age limit to carry a firearm from 21 years old to 18 years old. "You can go in the military and use very lethal weapons (at 18 years old)," Olsen, R-Roland, told The Center Square. "Additionally you can get married and...
KTEN.com

Bill would require Oklahoma schools to teach Thanksgiving history

OKLAHOMA (KTEN) — A bill filed by state Sen. Nathan Dahm (R-District 33) is proposing that Oklahoma schools provide students with an understanding of the history and meanings of the Thanksgiving holiday. If passed, the bill would require public schools, charter schools, career technology centers and higher education institutions...
blackchronicle.com

One of the longest manhunts in Oklahoma history

TULSA, Okla. — The seek for now-death row inmate Scott Eizember is taken into account one of the longest in Oklahoma state history. Eizember is clemency listening to is ready for Dec. 7. If denied clemency, he will be executed on Jan. 12 — nearly twenty years after the manhunt began.
