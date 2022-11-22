The mid-term elections are a couple of weeks behind us, and it’s lastly been sorted out in different states which events will management sure sectors of Congress. In Oklahoma, it was one other stable win for the Republican Party, which has carried an excellent majority within the Legislature since 2008. When you take a look at the electoral map of Oklahoma, it’s clear that whereas the extra metro areas of our state are blended between Democrats and Republicans, the remainder of the state is solidly Republican and conservative.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO