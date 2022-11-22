Read full article on original website
blackchronicle.com
OKLAHOMA WATCH: Demand is high, but financial support for Oklahoma’s unpaid caregivers is scarce | News
Francis Johnson spent 25 years in property planning, serving to shoppers put together for an unsure future whereas doing the identical for herself. Johnson thought she had constructed adequate retirement financial savings by 2010 when she moved dwelling from Atlanta to assist care for her growing older mom. That unsure...
blackchronicle.com
OKLAHOMA WATCH: Forced out: Skyrocketing rent, evictions pushing thousands out of their homes | News
TULSA — The courtroom is crowded. The hallway, too. Those who arrive early have a seat. The relaxation stand or pack the corridor. It’s acquainted territory for Amy Forsythe. In her earlier job, she helped discover housing for the homeless and eviction courtroom was an everyday cease. Today, Forsythe, 45, is right here so the JGS Real Estate Company can evict her from her house.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma Author Looking For Answers To Arkansas Cold Case
LaDonna Humphrey, an Oklahoma creator, is on the lookout for solutions to an Arkansas chilly case via her guide and needs to convey consideration to extra circumstances of lacking ladies. For practically three many years, Melissa Witt’s disappearance and loss of life is a thriller to folks simply down the...
The richest person in Oklahoma
The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma Law Group Launches ‘Freedom To Teach Fund’
The Oklahoma Appleseed Center for Law and Justice have launched the “Freedom to Teach Fund,” which advantages Oklahoma public faculty academics. Public educators in Oklahoma could have the chance to obtain authorized assist with the fund from public donations. “Their will be a voluntary advisory council made up...
blackchronicle.com
Infection activity in Oklahoma generally stable
COVID-19 an infection activity in Oklahoma continues to fluctuate, though the numbers aren’t transferring a lot in both course, the info present. New weekly instances had been up by 19, which pushed the seven-day new case common up by two. But energetic instances had been down by 29. The three-day hospitalization common in the Tulsa area was up by two.
This Oklahoma Town has Been Ranked as the Safest City in the Sooner State
This Oklahoma town was just named the safest city in the entire Sooner State for 2022. If you're looking for a place to live, or maybe visit you'd be hard-pressed to find a better place than this. Not only is it the safest, but it's also one of the friendliest cities or towns in Oklahoma and has been for the past several years now.
blackchronicle.com
EDITORIAL: Straight-party voting helps sustain one party’s political power | Oklahoma
The mid-term elections are a couple of weeks behind us, and it’s lastly been sorted out in different states which events will management sure sectors of Congress. In Oklahoma, it was one other stable win for the Republican Party, which has carried an excellent majority within the Legislature since 2008. When you take a look at the electoral map of Oklahoma, it’s clear that whereas the extra metro areas of our state are blended between Democrats and Republicans, the remainder of the state is solidly Republican and conservative.
‘I'm shocked we haven't been sued yet': Oklahoma's Licensure Boards are flawed – A Commentary
State licensure boards are an important, although often overlooked, component of job opportunity and economic growth. The boards control access to professions. If operated appropriately, they provide consumer protection while allowing the most qualified people possible to enter a profession, which increases competition and keeps prices down for consumers. But there’s reason to worry Oklahoma’s licensure boards have inherent flaws that not only stymie healthy industry competition, but also could be found illegal. One legislator compared the state’s licensure system to “sitting on a time bomb.” A new report issued by the Oklahoma Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency (LOFT) reviewed...
KTEN.com
Manufacturing's major impact on southern Oklahoma
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Companies with manufacturing or distribution centers in southern Oklahoma are helping the region by providing jobs with improved average wages, generating more than a billion dollars in revenue, and attracting competitors. "They're there, no matter what," said Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance agent Kay Watson. "With the...
The dirty black market marijuana operations in Oklahoma
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is addressing violence at marijuana operations in the state and sharing their broader efforts to fight foreign nationals doing dirty business in Oklahoma. This comes after a gunman executed four people at a marijuana grow farm in Northwest Kingfisher County Sunday evening.
blackchronicle.com
How much rain fell during recent storms in Oklahoma?
Oklahomans noticed a gentle quantity of rain Monday and Tuesday as storms moved by means of the state.| MORE | NWS preliminary depend says 3-4 tornadoes spun up Monday in central OklahomaThe Mesonet two-day rainfall accumulation reveals that some areas obtained as much as 4 inches of rain, whereas the Oklahoma City metro noticed round 2 inches. Below is a variety of rainfall totals for varied areas in Oklahoma.Oklahoma City Metro: 1.54 – 2.25 inchesSouthern Oklahoma: 1.36 – 2.09 inchesNorthern Oklahoma: 1.29 – 2.18 inchesWestern Oklahoma: 0.63 – 1.25 inchesEastern Oklahoma: 1.32 – 4.11 inchesSouthwestern Oklahoma: 1.11 – 3 inchesSoutheastern Oklahoma: 1.9 – 3.31 inchesNorthwestern Oklahoma: 0.02 – 0.70 inchesNortheastern Oklahoma: 0.96 inches – 2.97 inchesThe National Weather Service says the storms produced three to 4 tornadoes Monday, with ones being noticed in Mustang, Moore and Pottawatomie County. The twister that spun up in Mustang was rated EF0.
Federal grant helping food insecure communities in Oklahoma
The federal grant is expanding the DUO program to 50 of Oklahoma's most food insecure communities and they hoping to expand to all 77 counties in Oklahoma by 2028.
KOCO
Minnesota murder suspect found in Oklahoma
KAY COUNTY, Okla. — A murder suspect accused of killing a person at a Minnesota restaurant was found in Oklahoma. Police in Bloomington, Minnesota, just outside of Minneapolis, said the suspect opened fire inside a restaurant Wednesday, killing someone eating lunch and injuring a server. The man was arrested...
Oklahoma representative files guns rights bills
(The Center Square) – Rep. Jim Olsen is the first lawmaker to file a bill for the upcoming 2023 Oklahoma legislative session. House Bill 1001 would lower the legal age limit to carry a firearm from 21 years old to 18 years old. "You can go in the military and use very lethal weapons (at 18 years old)," Olsen, R-Roland, told The Center Square. "Additionally you can get married and...
kgou.org
Hay shortage means high costs for Oklahoma ranchers as winter arrives
This year’s severe drought conditions caused crops like wheat and corn to wither away and pasture cattle graze to dry up. Ranchers across the state are now looking for ways to feed their cattle through the winter as hay supplies dwindle. Despite the recent drop in temperatures and several...
blackchronicle.com
OKLAHOMA WATCH: 114 executions and counting: An Oklahoma priest’s quest to uphold the ‘dignity of life’ | News
Bryan Brooks was an adolescent, identical to them. In the summer season of 1978, he was on break from Putnam City West High School, working together with his father at the household’s mechanic store. They have been working at a steakhouse 14 miles from Brooks’ faculty. One Sunday in...
Oklahoma State Health Department mum on nonexistence of a Pandemic Center, problems at health lab
TULSA — Oklahoma’s decision to move its public health lab to Stillwater has resulted in an almost complete turnover of its staff, a loss of efficiency, federal investigations into staffing and equipment calibration, concerns over accuracy of test results, and a large amount of testing sent out of state.
KTEN.com
Bill would require Oklahoma schools to teach Thanksgiving history
OKLAHOMA (KTEN) — A bill filed by state Sen. Nathan Dahm (R-District 33) is proposing that Oklahoma schools provide students with an understanding of the history and meanings of the Thanksgiving holiday. If passed, the bill would require public schools, charter schools, career technology centers and higher education institutions...
blackchronicle.com
One of the longest manhunts in Oklahoma history
TULSA, Okla. — The seek for now-death row inmate Scott Eizember is taken into account one of the longest in Oklahoma state history. Eizember is clemency listening to is ready for Dec. 7. If denied clemency, he will be executed on Jan. 12 — nearly twenty years after the manhunt began.
