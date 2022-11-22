Read full article on original website
Related
Watch this drummer turn Metallica's Master Of Puppets into a killer death metal song with face-melting blast beats
YouTuber/drum extraordinaire Samus has given Master Of Puppets the death metal treatment, and fans think they've just found Metallica a new drummer
Listen to Nickelback's country-rocking new ode to weed, High Time
Nickelback acknowledge that "it’s always 4:20 somewhere" on new single High Time, taken from forthcoming new album Get Rollin'
Some smart ass has created a Metallica skit pretending to be the band in the studio, and the Lars Ulrich impression has us screaming
YouTube Steve Terreberry acts out what he thinks happens at a standard Metallica studio session
Watch Black Crowes Bludgeon Stage Invader With Guitar, Mic Stand
The Black Crowes' Chris and Rich Robinson bludgeoned a stage invader with their respective microphone stand and guitar during their Sunday concert at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne. You can watch footage of the melee below. The interruption took place during "Stare it Cold," the final track of the Black...
35 Years Ago: Why Kiss’ Emotional Ballad ‘Reason to Live’ Flopped
Kiss predicted big things from "Reason to Live," the second single from their 1987 album Crazy Nights. On one side of the pond, those expectations were met. The power ballad, co-written by the group's Paul Stanley with hitmaker Desmond Child, became its most successful single ever in the U.K., soaring to No. 4.
hotnewhiphop.com
Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital
The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
'Mortified' Valerie Bertinelli reacts with Taylor Swift lyrics to Matthew Perry saying they made out next to a passed-out Eddie Van Halen
Valerie Bertinelli has responded to the claims in Matthew Perry's memoir that they made out. Using the lyrics to Taylor Swift's new song "Anti-Hero," she addressed Perry's claim on TikTok. "Anyone misbehave in their 20s and early 30s? Are you mortified?" she wrote. Valerie Bertinelli has responded to claims that...
soultracks.com
Chaka Khan's daughter Indira shines on new single
(November 18, 2022) Indira Khan, aka I.Khan, began her musical career at an early age. The daughter of legendary singer Chaka Khan, the chanteuse started performing as a child, and was only a teen when she was signed to Motown as part of the act Pretty In Pink. Indira went...
Chuck Berry Paid out $1.2 Million After He Was Caught Installing Bathroom Cameras in His Restaurants
Chuck Berry made many happy with his music, but his legacy isn't untarnished. The late artist was sued following a major scandal.
The night Jimi Hendrix dropped acid for the first time and the girl who changed his life
It's New York, it's 1966, and Jimi Hendrix's life is about to be turned around by Keith Richards' girlfriend
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Julian Lennon Wasn’t Sure If He Was ‘Comfortable’ With Paul McCartney Bringing John Lennon to Life on Tour: ‘It Shocked Me’
Julian Lennon said he was "shocked" to see his father, John Lennon, "brought to life" for a virtual duet with fellow former Beatle Paul McCartney.
Woman with 'world's biggest cheeks' shows what she looked like before surgery
A woman with the 'world's biggest cheeks' has shared a picture of herself before surgery - and it is fair to say she looks incredibly different. Ukrainian model Anastasia Pokreshchuk has spent more than £3,000 (£2,500) on facial fillers and Botox over many years to achieve her look.
Meet a Taylor Swift fan who bought 6 $500 tickets for herself and her friends and plans to buy even more
Kasey Reiter took two days off of work and spent more than 13 hours on Ticketmaster trying to snag the coveted tickets, she told Insider.
The Hit Beatles Song That Almost Got Paul McCartney Beaten Up
Paul McCartney has advocated for peace, but he almost got in a conflict over a misunderstanding of a hit Beatles song
Ice Cube Seems Pretty Proud About Losing $9 Million Because He Wouldn’t Get Vaccinated
Ice Cube confirmed he blew the chance at a $9 million movie paycheck because he refused to get the Covid-19 vaccine, during a recent interview on the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast. Last October, Ice Cube dropped out of the comedy Oh Hell No, where he was set to star alongside Jack Black. The film’s producers requested all cast and crew get vaccinated ahead of the shoot, but Ice Cube refused, walking away from a $9 million payday. Ice Cube didn’t comment publicly on the reports, or his decision to depart from the film, at the time. He finally opened...
People applauded after Mark Wahlberg confronted the DJ at his daughter's dance party
Actor Mark Wahlberg recently attended a daddy-daughter dance with his 10-year-old, Grace. Sadly, Grace had no interest in seeing her father strutting his stuff on the dance floor. "I didn't get one dance," Wahlberg told Ellen DeGeneres. "And I told her we were going to do the whole big circle...
Bob Dylan’s Childhood Friend Said the Singer Has Few Friends Left: ‘Most of the People Around Him Are Employees’
Bob Dylan met a childhood friend at summer camp. They grew distant, and his friend said this is what many of Dylan's friendships are like.
The Secret Reason Jimmy Page’s Guitar on the First 5 Led Zeppelin Albums Is so Impressive
Jimmy Page’s guitar work on the early Led Zeppelin albums is even more impressive when you learn how he made it happen.
Linda Ronstadt ‘Struggled’ With Recording ‘Different Drum’ but Glad Producers ‘Didn’t Listen to Me’ About Releasing It
Linda Ronstadt 'struggled' with recording 'Different Drum' but was glad producers 'didn't listen to me' about ultimately releasing the song.
Comments / 0