Crypto’s dislike for NYT peaks with SBF speaker deal
Former billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) has confirmed he will speak virtually at New York Times’ (NYT) DealBook Summit event next week, resulting in major backlash online. The last time crypto Twitter’s criticism for the NYT approached this caliber was back in January, when the outlet released a piece on...
Exclusive: Moonstone Bank explains ties with Alameda Research
Recent bankruptcy documents have revealed the relationship between Sam Bankman-Fried’s bankrupt Alameda Research and a rural bank in Washington called Farmington State Bank, now known as Moonstone. As scrutiny continues, Protos had the opportunity to ask Moonstone’s chief digital officer, Janvier Chalopin, some questions. Farmington State Bank was...
The curious case of FTX and Farmington State Bank, aka Moonstone
In bankruptcy filings, crypto exchange FTX revealed a curious connection to stablecoin Tether through a small bank in rural Washington. Farmington State Bank is in fact the 26th smallest bank in the US, out of over 4,700. Until this year, it employed three people. The bank was first formed in...
Green bitcoin miner crashes, takes Aussie billionaire with it
An Australian software billionaire and climate change activist has likely taken a hit after a ‘green’ bitcoin mining firm he invested in saw its share price plummet by 94%. Atlassian founder Mike Cannon-Brookes owns shares in Iris Energy, a New South Wales-based sustainable mining firm that claims to...
Online bank SoFi struggles amid FTX-inspired crypto probe
Online bank SoFi is fighting on two fronts after the White House paused student loans and senators began to probe its crypto operations in the wake of the collapse of Bahamas-based exchange FTX. This week, US senators wrote open letters to several bank regulators inquiring about SoFi’s crypto asset trading....
