Atlanta, GA

ramblinwreck.com

Jackets Fall to USF In Gulf Coast Showcase, 63-50

ESTERO, Fla. – Tonie Morgan scored a personal-best 17 points in the opening game of the Gulf Coast Showcase, but it wasn’t enough as Georgia Tech dropped a 63-50 decision to South Florida on Friday in Hertz Arena. The loss moved Tech to 3-2 on the season. USF...
ATLANTA, GA
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to insane Florida State touchdown

The latest rendition of one of the most storied rivalries in college football took place on Friday between the Florida State Seminoles and the Florida Gators. There has been ton of excellent play on both sides, but Seminoles starting quarterback Jordan Travis has been the star of the show. Travis...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Florida State of Recruiting: Visitor list for FSU vs. UF

The Florida State Seminoles are hosting the Florida Gators in the final regular season game for the 2022 season, and numerous recruits are flocking to Tallahassee to witness the rivalry in person. Mike Norvell and his staff will host three official visitors as potential additions to #Tribe23, but significant talent...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
footballscoop.com

Ongoing interviews, top targets emerging in Georgia Tech coaching search

Like Nebraska, Georgia Tech made a coaching change inside the first month of the college football season. And similar to the Cornhuskers, Tech is winding near the end of its search. First, the Atlanta program had to find a new leader for its entire athletics department – which it did...
ATLANTA, GA
Action News Jax

Florida rules out 5 WRs, including Shorter, for FSU rivalry

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida will be without five receivers, including Anthony Richardson’s top two targets, when the Gators play at No. 16 Florida State on Friday night. Coach Billy Napier ruled out leading receiver Xzavier Henderson and second-leading receiver Justin Shorter along with backups Ja’Quavion Fraziars, Marcus Burke and Thai Chiaokhiao-Bowman on Wednesday.
GAINESVILLE, FL
ramblinwreck.com

Tech Falls to Marquette in Fort Myers Tip-Off

Fort Myers, Fla. – Ja’von Franklin posted his second double-double in three games, but Georgia Tech had little else Wednesday night, falling behind by double digits early and taking an 84-60 loss to Marquette in the third-place game of the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off. For the second...
FORT MYERS, FL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Early voting underway in some Georgia counties

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Georgia counties can allow early voting this Saturday, although voting is already underway in two counties. “I’m super excited about this long line,” said voter Karen Horace to Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon. “I am thrilled that other people...
GEORGIA STATE
accesswdun.com

Gwinnett County representative elected Georgia's house minority whip

Georgia's House Democratic Caucus met and elected on Tuesday its leadership for the upcoming 2023-2024 legislative session, and one of those leaders comes from Gwinnett County. According to a press release from the Georgia House of Representatives, Sam Park, D-Lawrenceville, will become the House Minority Whip in January. This makes...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta to replace 1970s-era helicopters

Police officers in Atlanta are flying helicopters that are nearly 50 years old. An aide to Mayor Andre Dickens says replacing the old equipment, one that is from the Vietnam era, is long overdue.
ATLANTA, GA

