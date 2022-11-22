Read full article on original website
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
Rival Network Puts Up Billboard to Recruit Fired CNN EmployeesNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
Herschel Walker is Now Leading Raphael Warnock as Gov Kemp Endorses Walker – We link You to All the PollsThe Veracity ReportGeorgia State
7 Italian Restaurants In Atlanta Perfect For Special OccasionsJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
This Atlanta billionaire is giving 95% of his fortune awayAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Florida State releases uniform combination for Black Friday rivalry game against Florida
The Seminoles have dropped their uniform combination for a Friday night matchup with the Gators.
Recruits react to Florida State's epic victory against Florida, becoming state champions
The Seminoles made the most of their opportunity with recruits tuned in around the country.
ramblinwreck.com
Jackets Fall to USF In Gulf Coast Showcase, 63-50
ESTERO, Fla. – Tonie Morgan scored a personal-best 17 points in the opening game of the Gulf Coast Showcase, but it wasn’t enough as Georgia Tech dropped a 63-50 decision to South Florida on Friday in Hertz Arena. The loss moved Tech to 3-2 on the season. USF...
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to insane Florida State touchdown
The latest rendition of one of the most storied rivalries in college football took place on Friday between the Florida State Seminoles and the Florida Gators. There has been ton of excellent play on both sides, but Seminoles starting quarterback Jordan Travis has been the star of the show. Travis...
Florida vs. Florida State picks, predictions: Week 13 college football odds, spread, lines
A pair of traditional in-state rivals meet up in the Sunshine State the day after Thanksgiving as Florida and Florida State square off in college football's Week 13 action on Friday. Florida State comes in at 8-3 overall, eclipsing the 8-win mark for the first time since 2016 in a breakout season ...
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State of Recruiting: Visitor list for FSU vs. UF
The Florida State Seminoles are hosting the Florida Gators in the final regular season game for the 2022 season, and numerous recruits are flocking to Tallahassee to witness the rivalry in person. Mike Norvell and his staff will host three official visitors as potential additions to #Tribe23, but significant talent...
CFB World Reacts to Questionable Calls on Last Drive of FSU-Florida
The battle for the Sunshine State was filled with chaos and some interesting officiating down the stretch.
footballscoop.com
Ongoing interviews, top targets emerging in Georgia Tech coaching search
Like Nebraska, Georgia Tech made a coaching change inside the first month of the college football season. And similar to the Cornhuskers, Tech is winding near the end of its search. First, the Atlanta program had to find a new leader for its entire athletics department – which it did...
Still Need Tickets for Florida vs. Florida State?
SI Tickets has the deal for you if you still need tickets to Florida vs. Florida State.
How to Watch Georgia vs Georgia Tech
The No.1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs will renew their annual rivalry against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in "Clean, Old Fashioned Hate" this Saturday. Here is how to watch the game.
Florida rules out 5 WRs, including Shorter, for FSU rivalry
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida will be without five receivers, including Anthony Richardson’s top two targets, when the Gators play at No. 16 Florida State on Friday night. Coach Billy Napier ruled out leading receiver Xzavier Henderson and second-leading receiver Justin Shorter along with backups Ja’Quavion Fraziars, Marcus Burke and Thai Chiaokhiao-Bowman on Wednesday.
hogville.net
Hogs confident heading into Elite Eight: “It’s going to be something Florida State has never seen before”
For Arkansas Soccer, the 2021 season came to an end at the Elite Eight on the road at Rutgers. Back in the Elite Eight for the second straight year, the Hogs are hoping their road trip ends with a ticket to the College Cup. 3-seed Arkansas will face 1-seed Florida...
ramblinwreck.com
Tech Falls to Marquette in Fort Myers Tip-Off
Fort Myers, Fla. – Ja’von Franklin posted his second double-double in three games, but Georgia Tech had little else Wednesday night, falling behind by double digits early and taking an 84-60 loss to Marquette in the third-place game of the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off. For the second...
Thomasville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Thomasville. The Roswell High School football team will have a game with Thomas County Central High School on November 25, 2022, 16:15:00.
Early voting underway in some Georgia counties
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Georgia counties can allow early voting this Saturday, although voting is already underway in two counties. “I’m super excited about this long line,” said voter Karen Horace to Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon. “I am thrilled that other people...
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County representative elected Georgia's house minority whip
Georgia's House Democratic Caucus met and elected on Tuesday its leadership for the upcoming 2023-2024 legislative session, and one of those leaders comes from Gwinnett County. According to a press release from the Georgia House of Representatives, Sam Park, D-Lawrenceville, will become the House Minority Whip in January. This makes...
Meet the family who has supported Glenn Burns throughout his 40-year career at WSB-TV
ATLANTA — With his retirement day here, Channel 2 Action News is celebrating 40 years of Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns. Like us, so many of you consider Glenn part of the family. You invited him into your homes every evening and that’s possible thanks to the support of his own family.
cobbcountycourier.com
Voting rights advocates, Democrats urge voters to cast a ballot early and avoid mailing it in
By Ross Williams, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. Democratic-leaning groups are urging Georgians to cast their ballots in person if they can for the Dec. 6 runoff election. “As you know, the mail is slow,” reads a recent email from the Gwinnett...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta to replace 1970s-era helicopters
Police officers in Atlanta are flying helicopters that are nearly 50 years old. An aide to Mayor Andre Dickens says replacing the old equipment, one that is from the Vietnam era, is long overdue.
fox5atlanta.com
Cobb County to re-certify midterm election results after critical mistake flips seat
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration announced that it will be meeting Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. to re-certify their results from the midterm election. This comes after a recount in the Kennesaw City Council Post 1 election changed those results by a few votes.
