A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
Rival Network Puts Up Billboard to Recruit Fired CNN EmployeesNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
Herschel Walker is Now Leading Raphael Warnock as Gov Kemp Endorses Walker – We link You to All the PollsThe Veracity ReportGeorgia State
7 Italian Restaurants In Atlanta Perfect For Special OccasionsJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
This Atlanta billionaire is giving 95% of his fortune awayAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Related
BREAKING: Kirby Smart Pulls Off Flip of ELITE Speedster
The Bulldogs have been able to secure the commitment from Anthony Evans. The 2023 speedster of a wide receiver from Judson, Texas, and Converse high school announced today that he will be playing his college football for the University of Georgia. The Bulldogs looked to be the favorite before ...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia father and son prepare for military flyover at UGA vs Georgia Tech game
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - You see military flyovers during some football games or during holidays, but rarely do you get the chance to meet the people behind the glass. ”I graduated from the University of Georgia ROTC program in 1987. I went to flight school. I was a...
bulldawgillustrated.com
Our beloved University is what it is today because of the incredible contributions made by Vincent Joseph Dooley
What Vince Dooley meant to me is what he meant to the University of Georgia in the early ’60s and what his leadership brought about. If you evaluate Georgia’s football situation in late 1963, when he was hired, you easily conclude that athletics at the state university was enveloped in sodden dire straits’ atmosphere.
UGA football super fan with cerebral palsy leading the team on the field vs. Georgia Tech
ATHENS, Ga — A UGA football super fan from North Carolina will have the opportunity of a lifetime, as he leads the team on the field versus Georgia Tech on Saturday. Ethan Ford, an 11th grader who lives with cerebral palsy, was surprised in front of his Mount Pleasant High School classmates at an assembly this week.
ramblinwreck.com
Jackets Fall to USF In Gulf Coast Showcase, 63-50
ESTERO, Fla. – Tonie Morgan scored a personal-best 17 points in the opening game of the Gulf Coast Showcase, but it wasn’t enough as Georgia Tech dropped a 63-50 decision to South Florida on Friday in Hertz Arena. The loss moved Tech to 3-2 on the season. USF...
CBS Sports
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Georgia Bulldogs will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at noon ET on Saturday at Sanford Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this contest will be decided by the defense.
tdalabamamag.com
5-Star RB Justice Haynes fires back at report he is flipping to Georgia
Alabama five-star running back commit, Justice Haynes fired back at a report stating he was flipping his commitment to Georgia Thursday. Haynes attends Buford High School in Georgia, and he is one of the Crimson Tide’s 2023 five-star running back pledges. He is a Georgia legacy, and many were shocked when he committed to Alabama over the Bulldogs. A recent report from an Ohio State insider surfaced stating “I’m firmly in the camp that Justice Haynes is going to flip to Georgia.”
dawgnation.com
Sam Pittman gives take on Georgia SEC Championship Game opponent LSU
ATHENS — The SEC Championship Game is more than a week away, and both Georgia and LSU have unfinished regular-season business left this Saturday. The Bulldogs will battle Georgia Tech at noon, while the Bayou Bengals will tangle at Texas A&M at 7 p.m. But it has been hard...
How to Watch, Stream, and Listen to GT versus Georgia
Georgia Tech travels to Athens to face number 1 ranked Georgia. The Jackets finished the ACC season with a 4-4 record, and they enter the game with a 5-6 overall record. • Across Georgia: Visit RamblinWreck.com for station affiliate list. • Satellite: SiriusXM 138 or 194* / SiriusXM app 955.
Georgia wine is coming into its own (and no, it’s not all sweet)
“We’re finally coming around to this new era of Georgia wine where we’re venturing out and discovering some grapes that actually grow well here,” says Sean Wilborn, wine farmer and proprietor of Cloudland Vineyards + Winery in Buford. The post Georgia wine is coming into its own (and no, it’s not all sweet) appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ramblinwreck.com
Tech Falls to Marquette in Fort Myers Tip-Off
Fort Myers, Fla. – Ja’von Franklin posted his second double-double in three games, but Georgia Tech had little else Wednesday night, falling behind by double digits early and taking an 84-60 loss to Marquette in the third-place game of the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off. For the second...
Gainesville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Gainesville. The Houston County High School football team will have a game with Gainesville High School on November 25, 2022, 16:30:00. The Houston County High School football team will have a game with Gainesville High School on November 25, 2022, 16:30:00.
Former volleyball standout home for Thanksgiving dies along with her father in crash, team says
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Creekview High School community is mourning the loss of a former volleyball standout and her father who died in a crash. Alivia Mynes, 18, and Chris Mynes, 52, died Thanksgiving morning in the Cherokee County crash. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
The Best Neighborhoods To Live In Atlanta, Georgia If You're LGBTQ+
Moving as a member of the LGBTQ+ community can be a bit of a challenge and take some additional research; luckily, Atlanta is progressive and welcoming.
We now know when Whataburger’s first metro Atlanta location will open
Whataburger fans, rejoice. The company confirmed that its first metro Atlanta location will open next week. The Kennesaw location will start serving customers on Monday at 11 a.m. at the restaurant at 705 Town Park Lane. It will only offer drive-thru service with two lanes but plans to open the...
Early voting underway in some Georgia counties
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Georgia counties can allow early voting this Saturday, although voting is already underway in two counties. “I’m super excited about this long line,” said voter Karen Horace to Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon. “I am thrilled that other people...
Pride Publishing
Faith of a Mustard Seed
The Times makes me grateful for my Master of Divinity earned from Three institutions of historically Black origin; “Gammon Theological Seminary” in the “Interdenominational Theological Center” in the “Atlanta University Center”. Central Methodist Episcopal Church, Atlanta, now, since 1968, United as Methodists; takes it’s...
Atlanta teachers shop for free at this grocery store, then give back
The Grocery Spot, a community-supported free grocery store in Atlanta, dedicates shopping nights just for teachers and school staffers.
This On the Market Marietta Mansion is Perfect for Hosting the Holidays
With 5 bedrooms, 5 and 2 half baths, a sprawling open floor plan, and plenty of gathering room both indoors and out, this home is an absolute entertainer’s dream.
