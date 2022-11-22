ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

DawgsDaily

BREAKING: Kirby Smart Pulls Off Flip of ELITE Speedster

The Bulldogs have been able to secure the commitment from Anthony Evans. The 2023 speedster of a wide receiver from Judson, Texas, and Converse high school announced today that he will be playing his college football for the University of Georgia.  The Bulldogs looked to be the favorite before ...
ramblinwreck.com

Jackets Fall to USF In Gulf Coast Showcase, 63-50

ESTERO, Fla. – Tonie Morgan scored a personal-best 17 points in the opening game of the Gulf Coast Showcase, but it wasn’t enough as Georgia Tech dropped a 63-50 decision to South Florida on Friday in Hertz Arena. The loss moved Tech to 3-2 on the season. USF...
tdalabamamag.com

5-Star RB Justice Haynes fires back at report he is flipping to Georgia

Alabama five-star running back commit, Justice Haynes fired back at a report stating he was flipping his commitment to Georgia Thursday. Haynes attends Buford High School in Georgia, and he is one of the Crimson Tide’s 2023 five-star running back pledges. He is a Georgia legacy, and many were shocked when he committed to Alabama over the Bulldogs. A recent report from an Ohio State insider surfaced stating “I’m firmly in the camp that Justice Haynes is going to flip to Georgia.”
dawgnation.com

Sam Pittman gives take on Georgia SEC Championship Game opponent LSU

ATHENS — The SEC Championship Game is more than a week away, and both Georgia and LSU have unfinished regular-season business left this Saturday. The Bulldogs will battle Georgia Tech at noon, while the Bayou Bengals will tangle at Texas A&M at 7 p.m. But it has been hard...
247Sports

How to Watch, Stream, and Listen to GT versus Georgia

Georgia Tech travels to Athens to face number 1 ranked Georgia. The Jackets finished the ACC season with a 4-4 record, and they enter the game with a 5-6 overall record. • Across Georgia: Visit RamblinWreck.com for station affiliate list. • Satellite: SiriusXM 138 or 194* / SiriusXM app 955.
Atlanta Magazine

Georgia wine is coming into its own (and no, it’s not all sweet)

“We’re finally coming around to this new era of Georgia wine where we’re venturing out and discovering some grapes that actually grow well here,” says Sean Wilborn, wine farmer and proprietor of Cloudland Vineyards + Winery in Buford. The post Georgia wine is coming into its own (and no, it’s not all sweet) appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ramblinwreck.com

Tech Falls to Marquette in Fort Myers Tip-Off

Fort Myers, Fla. – Ja’von Franklin posted his second double-double in three games, but Georgia Tech had little else Wednesday night, falling behind by double digits early and taking an 84-60 loss to Marquette in the third-place game of the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off. For the second...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Early voting underway in some Georgia counties

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Georgia counties can allow early voting this Saturday, although voting is already underway in two counties. “I’m super excited about this long line,” said voter Karen Horace to Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon. “I am thrilled that other people...
Pride Publishing

Faith of a Mustard Seed

The Times makes me grateful for my Master of Divinity earned from Three institutions of historically Black origin; “Gammon Theological Seminary” in the “Interdenominational Theological Center” in the “Atlanta University Center”. Central Methodist Episcopal Church, Atlanta, now, since 1968, United as Methodists; takes it’s...
