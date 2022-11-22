ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volleyball to Host NCAA Selection Show Watch Party

THE FLATS – No. 13 Georgia Tech volleyball (19-7, 12-5 ACC) will host a watch party open to the public for the 2022 DI Women’s Volleyball Selection Show on Sunday in O’Keefe Gymnasium beginning at 7 p.m. The show will start at 7:30 pm. on ESPNU. The...
Jackets Fall to USF In Gulf Coast Showcase, 63-50

ESTERO, Fla. – Tonie Morgan scored a personal-best 17 points in the opening game of the Gulf Coast Showcase, but it wasn’t enough as Georgia Tech dropped a 63-50 decision to South Florida on Friday in Hertz Arena. The loss moved Tech to 3-2 on the season. USF...
Inside The Chart: A Season to Savor

A Season To Savor: Linebacker Ace Eley has turned in an all-ACC caliber senior season for Georgia Tech. What’s made it even more special? For the first time in his career, he’s gotten to share it with his dad, RB coach Donald Hill-Eley. By Andy Demetra | Inside...
