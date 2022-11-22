FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — The best college football team in Texas is right here in Fort Worth. The TCU Horned Frogs are 11-0 and bound for the College Football Playoffs and have a chance to win it all, but they have one regular season game left against Iowa State. While it was a gloomy day weather-wise on Friday, it didn't dampen spirts here for TCU fans the day before the regular season finale as they are looking at an undefeated regular season. "I graduated from TCU and it was a good team when I was here, but this is just truly amazing," said...

