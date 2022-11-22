ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

footballscoop.com

Sources: TCU working on new contract for Sonny Dykes

TCU is working on a new contract for head coach Sonny Dykes as Auburn's search for their new head coach continues, sources told FootballScoop on Friday. Auburn fired Bryan Harsin on Oct. 31 and, while the majority of the focus has centered on Ole Miss's Lane Kiffin, the Tigers, led by new AD John Cohen, has done its due diligence elsewhere. Kiffin also indicated following Thursday night's Egg Bowl loss to Mississippi State that he anticipated remaining in Oxford.
FORT WORTH, TX
High School Football PRO

Mansfield, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The South Oak Cliff High School football team will have a game with Legacy High School on November 25, 2022, 13:00:00.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Undefeated Horned Frogs face Iowa State in final regular season game

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — The best college football team in Texas is right here in Fort Worth. The TCU Horned Frogs are 11-0 and bound for the College Football Playoffs and have a chance to win it all, but they have one regular season game left against Iowa State. While it was a gloomy day weather-wise on Friday, it didn't dampen spirts here for TCU fans the day before the regular season finale as they are looking at an undefeated regular season.  "I graduated from TCU and it was a good team when I was here, but this is just truly amazing," said...
FORT WORTH, TX
High School Football PRO

Crowley, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Tolar High School football team will have a game with Hamilton High School on November 25, 2022, 12:00:00.
CROWLEY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Xaviar Wilcox - Plano West - Boys Basketball

Wilcox submitted one of the great single-game performances in the Wolves' history during the NISD/NEISD tournament in San Antonio. In an 87-61 win over San Antonio Johnson, Wilcox broke the school's single-game records for most points scored (42) and most 3-pointers made (11). In total, he shot 14-of-19 from the field and 11-of-15 from deep.
PLANO, TX
CandysDirt.com

Serious Glam Never Goes Out Of Style In This Ridglea Hills Midcentury

Let’s start with a little backstory before we get into the freaking amazing Fort Worth midcentury in Ridglea Hills. Just on the off chance you haven’t read every article on here ever and aren’t as familiar with that part of town. I mean we can do a real deep dive and talk about how A. Clayton Luther is considered the “Father of Ridglea” and developed the area with his brother, J.T. Luther. They bought the land, raised cows, divided it into residential lots, bit by bit, sold it, moved their fences (and cows), and did it all again.
FORT WORTH, TX
Houston Chronicle

Legal experts: Dallas’ median ban could bring lawsuits; ACLU already ‘exploring options’

DALLAS — A new Dallas law banning people from road medians or risk a fine up to $500 opens the city up to a lawsuit that could cost taxpayers, legal experts say. The restriction bans pedestrians from standing or walking on roadway medians less than 6 feet wide, in the middle of streets without medians and in clear zones like bike lanes and road shoulders. It exempts permitted workers, as well as pedestrians directly crossing the street, giving or receiving emergency aid, or on the median while following police instructions.
DALLAS, TX
houstoniannews.com

Kats Upset the Horned Frogs in Thrilling Win

FORT WORTH, TX- After a tough 39-point loss at Tulane, the Sam Houston Bearkats women’s basketball team turn it around and upset Big 12 team Texas Christian University Horned Frogs 60-54 Wednesday night. The Bearkats (2-3,0-0) led for the majority of the game as the Horned Frogs (2-3,0-0) either...
FORT WORTH, TX
buffalonynews.net

The Gomez Detective Agency Is The Leading Insured & Licensed Agency That Provides Professionalism, Anonymity And Trust

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2022 / Private investigators can be used in a variety of situations to find out information that would otherwise stay hidden. Hiring a private investigator can help put your mind at ease and they can help you in circumstances where you wouldn't know where to start. The need for knowledge about certain subjects often demands someone that is experienced in how to attain the information necessary.
eastcoasttraveller.com

Grave Site of Bonnie Parker in Dallas TX

Bonnie And Clyde Were Outlaws Who Committed Crimes. Bonnie Parker's headstone is a simple upright stone that states, "Tyner." Bonnie's grave is next to a row of shrubs and giant spruce trees. Her gravesite is easy to miss, but visitors enjoy coming to pay their respects. Bonnie and Clyde were...
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt.com

Why HGTV’s ‘No Demo Reno’ Is Coming Back for a Third Season

If you’re a homeowner in Allen, Lucas, or McKinney and you have $100,000 to $250,000 to spare for renovation costs, here’s some good news:. HGTV’s No Demo Reno with designer Jenn Todryk, who makes central Collin County her home base, will be back for a 12-episode third season next summer.
ALLEN, TX
Ash Jurberg

This Dallas-Fort Worth singer is giving away millions

I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on a singer who grew up in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Selena Gomez is famous for her singing and acting, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
FORT WORTH, TX

