FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas woman hospitalized after Pitbull attacked her and ate her bicep after biting into her friend's neckAmarie M.Lewisville, TX
Positive News: Texas Woman and Cancer Survivor Was Diagnosed, Treated, and Cured of Lung Cancer on the Same VisitZack LoveFort Worth, TX
This Dallas-Fort Worth singer is giving away millionsAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Despite the Storms, Thousands Turn Out for YMCA Turkey TrotsLarry LeaseTarrant County, TX
Jayvon Thomas, 4-star cornerback and Texas A&M pledge, showcases speed with clutch 97-yard touchdown run
South Oak Cliff (Texas) star Jayvon Thomas is rated the nation's No. 8 cornerback, and his future is firmly set on the defensive side of the ball. But at the high school level, it would be unwise to waste his talent by playing him on just one side of the ball. On Friday night, the 5-foot-11, ...
footballscoop.com
Sources: TCU working on new contract for Sonny Dykes
TCU is working on a new contract for head coach Sonny Dykes as Auburn's search for their new head coach continues, sources told FootballScoop on Friday. Auburn fired Bryan Harsin on Oct. 31 and, while the majority of the focus has centered on Ole Miss's Lane Kiffin, the Tigers, led by new AD John Cohen, has done its due diligence elsewhere. Kiffin also indicated following Thursday night's Egg Bowl loss to Mississippi State that he anticipated remaining in Oxford.
Mansfield, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Undefeated Horned Frogs face Iowa State in final regular season game
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — The best college football team in Texas is right here in Fort Worth. The TCU Horned Frogs are 11-0 and bound for the College Football Playoffs and have a chance to win it all, but they have one regular season game left against Iowa State. While it was a gloomy day weather-wise on Friday, it didn't dampen spirts here for TCU fans the day before the regular season finale as they are looking at an undefeated regular season. "I graduated from TCU and it was a good team when I was here, but this is just truly amazing," said...
Arlington, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Arlington. The Keller High School football team will have a game with Lewisville High School on November 26, 2022, 09:00:00. The North Crowley High School football team will have a game with Prosper High School on November 26, 2022, 13:00:00.
Crowley, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Top 12 New Restaurants In Collin County To Try Before The Year Ends
This year is almost over. What better time to look back at the new restaurants and bars that graced our palates? Here is Local Profile’s best of new restaurants list for 2022. If you missed any of these, there is still time this year to check them out. We...
starlocalmedia.com
Xaviar Wilcox - Plano West - Boys Basketball
Wilcox submitted one of the great single-game performances in the Wolves' history during the NISD/NEISD tournament in San Antonio. In an 87-61 win over San Antonio Johnson, Wilcox broke the school's single-game records for most points scored (42) and most 3-pointers made (11). In total, he shot 14-of-19 from the field and 11-of-15 from deep.
QSR Web
Layne's Chicken Fingers opens first of 6 units in Dallas/Fort Worth area
QSR brand Layne's Chicken Fingers has opened the first of six units in the Dallas/Fort Worth area in Texas. The first restaurant, located in Denton, opened on Nov. 21st, according to a press release. The restaurant is helmed by franchise owners Scott and Heather Davis, who signed a six-unit franchise...
CandysDirt.com
Serious Glam Never Goes Out Of Style In This Ridglea Hills Midcentury
Let’s start with a little backstory before we get into the freaking amazing Fort Worth midcentury in Ridglea Hills. Just on the off chance you haven’t read every article on here ever and aren’t as familiar with that part of town. I mean we can do a real deep dive and talk about how A. Clayton Luther is considered the “Father of Ridglea” and developed the area with his brother, J.T. Luther. They bought the land, raised cows, divided it into residential lots, bit by bit, sold it, moved their fences (and cows), and did it all again.
Houston Chronicle
Legal experts: Dallas’ median ban could bring lawsuits; ACLU already ‘exploring options’
DALLAS — A new Dallas law banning people from road medians or risk a fine up to $500 opens the city up to a lawsuit that could cost taxpayers, legal experts say. The restriction bans pedestrians from standing or walking on roadway medians less than 6 feet wide, in the middle of streets without medians and in clear zones like bike lanes and road shoulders. It exempts permitted workers, as well as pedestrians directly crossing the street, giving or receiving emergency aid, or on the median while following police instructions.
houstoniannews.com
Kats Upset the Horned Frogs in Thrilling Win
FORT WORTH, TX- After a tough 39-point loss at Tulane, the Sam Houston Bearkats women’s basketball team turn it around and upset Big 12 team Texas Christian University Horned Frogs 60-54 Wednesday night. The Bearkats (2-3,0-0) led for the majority of the game as the Horned Frogs (2-3,0-0) either...
CHEERS! $225,000 ‘Shark Tank’ Deal With Mark Cuban Scored By Black-Owned Wine Brand From Dallas
Entrepreneurs know how intricate their business pitches must be in order to conquer the Shark Tank. While some have come out ripped to shreds, others have left the tank with major investment deals. Husband and wife team Whitney and Chaz Gates recently landed a $225,000 deal with ‘Shark’ investor Mark...
buffalonynews.net
The Gomez Detective Agency Is The Leading Insured & Licensed Agency That Provides Professionalism, Anonymity And Trust
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2022 / Private investigators can be used in a variety of situations to find out information that would otherwise stay hidden. Hiring a private investigator can help put your mind at ease and they can help you in circumstances where you wouldn't know where to start. The need for knowledge about certain subjects often demands someone that is experienced in how to attain the information necessary.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Grave Site of Bonnie Parker in Dallas TX
Bonnie And Clyde Were Outlaws Who Committed Crimes. Bonnie Parker's headstone is a simple upright stone that states, "Tyner." Bonnie's grave is next to a row of shrubs and giant spruce trees. Her gravesite is easy to miss, but visitors enjoy coming to pay their respects. Bonnie and Clyde were...
CandysDirt.com
Why HGTV’s ‘No Demo Reno’ Is Coming Back for a Third Season
If you’re a homeowner in Allen, Lucas, or McKinney and you have $100,000 to $250,000 to spare for renovation costs, here’s some good news:. HGTV’s No Demo Reno with designer Jenn Todryk, who makes central Collin County her home base, will be back for a 12-episode third season next summer.
CandysDirt.com
A Famed Ft. Worth Men’s Clothier Custom Built This Ridglea Home and It’s Haute
Eighty years. That’s a long time for sure. Eighty years ago, the United States was entrenched in World War II, gas rations were limited to three gallons per week, Duck Tape was developed, and we first heard Bing Crosby sing “White Christmas” in the highly-underrated movie “Holiday Inn.”
fortworthreport.org
Fort Worth is updating city flood policies. Will the changes make a difference on severe floods?
For more than three years, Fort Worth’s top stormwater officials have worked to update city policies in the hopes of helping residents who live in areas at higher risk of flooding. Despite these proposed changes to floodplain and stormwater regulations, city officials and residents remain divided over how Fort...
This Dallas-Fort Worth singer is giving away millions
I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on a singer who grew up in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Selena Gomez is famous for her singing and acting, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
Was this your ticket? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in North Texas
No matter if it's rain or sunshine, it's always a good day to be alive and that's true with the holiday season, and of course, winning a couple of thousand dollars couldn't hurt.
