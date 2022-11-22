Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Body of Israeli Teen, Taken by Militants, Is Returned
JERUSALEM (AP) — The body of an Israeli teen that was taken by Palestinian militants from a West Bank hospital was returned to his family on Thursday, the Israeli military said. Relatives of Tiran Fero, 17, said Palestinian militants in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin entered the...
US News and World Report
Shootings at Brazil Schools Leave 3 Dead, 13 Wounded
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A former student armed with a semiautomatic pistol and wearing a bulletproof vest fatally shot three people and wounded 13 on Friday after barging into two schools in southeastern Brazil, authorities said. The shootings took place at a public school with elementary and middle school...
US News and World Report
Iran Official Says 50 Police Killed in Protests
DUBAI (Reuters) - Around 50 police have been killed in the protests shaking Iran since September, the deputy foreign minister said on Thursday, giving a first official death toll amid an intensified crackdown on Kurdish areas in recent days. Iranian security forces have clashed with protesters across the country, with...
