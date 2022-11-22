Read full article on original website
Start your Cyber Monday shopping now with these early deals
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What early deals for Cyber Monday are best? Although Black Friday already feels like a distant memory, that doesn’t mean the deals have come to an end. They haven’t even slowed down. In fact, with Cyber Monday happening tomorrow, the sales are actually ramping up. If you […]
theindustry.fashion
Frasers Group purchases Savile Row tailor Gieves & Hawkes
Frasers Group has confirmed the acquisition of Savile Row tailor Gieves & Hawkes, taking over one of the UK’s oldest tailors. Frasers Group, which owns Sports Direct, House of Fraser, and Flannels, will take over the brand and its five UK stores, including the flagship on London’s Savile Row.
theindustry.fashion
Black Friday transaction volumes show 'marginal increase', according to Barclaycard
Black Friday sales had shown a 'marginal increase' year-on-year by 1pm today, according Barclaycard Payments – which processes £1 in every £3 in the UK. The volume of transactions were up by 0.7% overall but the all-time record for transactions was broken between 12pm and 1pm today as shoppers made use of their lunch-breaks to bag a bargain.
theindustry.fashion
Private equity Circularity Capital invests £10m in ACS Clothing
Dedicated growth equity private equity fund manager Circularity Capital has announced £10 million investment in ACS Clothing, a UK circular and sustainable fashion enabler. Circularity Capital is a specialist growth equity fund manager which invests in European SMEs operating within the circular economy. Established in 2015, the company’s mission is to deliver value for investors by supporting growth and innovation in the circular economy.
theindustry.fashion
Former Pepco Group CEO to return as Chairman
Poundland and Pep&Co owner Pepco has announced the nomination of Andy Bond as Chairman and Neil Galloway as Chief Financial Officer. Bond, who was the former CEO of Pepco Group and led it through its flotation on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, will join as Chairman on 2 February 2023. Richard Burrows, who joined as Chairman in May 2021 at the time of the Company’s IPO, will step down from the board on the same day.
