Poundland and Pep&Co owner Pepco has announced the nomination of Andy Bond as Chairman and Neil Galloway as Chief Financial Officer. Bond, who was the former CEO of Pepco Group and led it through its flotation on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, will join as Chairman on 2 February 2023. Richard Burrows, who joined as Chairman in May 2021 at the time of the Company’s IPO, will step down from the board on the same day.

