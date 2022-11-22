Read full article on original website
Browns launches exclusive Gucci ‘Cosmogonie’ collection with special installation
Browns Brook Street has launched an exclusive 27-piece edit of women’s and men’s ready-to-wear pieces from the Gucci ‘Cosmogonie’ cruise SS23 collection, with a dedicated installation in The Focus Room of the store. The collection includes a women’s black reversible shearling jacket priced at £6,250 and...
Katie Grand to receive Isabella Blow Award at The Fashion Awards 2022
The British Fashion Council (BFC) has today announced that Katie Grand will receive the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator at The Fashion Awards 2022, to be held on 5 December at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Grand will be honoured for her “incredible contribution to culture, art, and...
Three independent retailers added to Icon Outlet at the O2
Icon Outlet at The O2, North Greenwich's outlet shopping destination, has announced the signing of TOG24, Raging Bull, and Luke 1977. The shopping centre, developed by AEG and Crosstree Real Estate Partners, will welcome TOG24’s 1,707 sq ft store on its lower level in 2023. Founded in Yorkshire in 1958, the brand welcomes the new unit as its first store in London, adding to its 60 locations across UK and Ireland.
Dolce & Gabbana x Mytheresa release exclusive skiwear collection
Mytheresa, the luxury online retailer, has collaborated with Dolce & Gabbana for its seventh exclusive collection for women. "Nobody does opulent romance quite like Dolce&Gabbana", wrote Mytheresa. The collection includes technical tops and trousers as well as accessories including hats, gloves, snowboards, skis, printed helmets, trekking boots, belt bags, backpacks, and goggles – all sporting the iconic Dolce & Gabbana logo. Prices range from £235 wool headbands to £4,250 skis.
Shaftesbury reveals A State of Nature as winner of Soho retail ‘Incubator Project’
London landlord Shaftesbury has today announced A State of Nature as the winner of its Soho ‘Incubator Project’ competition, giving the upcoming British label a rent-free pop-up shop. Located at 99 Berwick Street in Soho, the 658 sq ft pop-up will open on 2 December 2022 for a...
