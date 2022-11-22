ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

theindustry.fashion

Browns launches exclusive Gucci ‘Cosmogonie’ collection with special installation

Browns Brook Street has launched an exclusive 27-piece edit of women’s and men’s ready-to-wear pieces from the Gucci ‘Cosmogonie’ cruise SS23 collection, with a dedicated installation in The Focus Room of the store. The collection includes a women’s black reversible shearling jacket priced at £6,250 and...
theindustry.fashion

Katie Grand to receive Isabella Blow Award at The Fashion Awards 2022

The British Fashion Council (BFC) has today announced that Katie Grand will receive the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator at The Fashion Awards 2022, to be held on 5 December at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Grand will be honoured for her “incredible contribution to culture, art, and...
theindustry.fashion

Three independent retailers added to Icon Outlet at the O2

Icon Outlet at The O2, North Greenwich's outlet shopping destination, has announced the signing of TOG24, Raging Bull, and Luke 1977. The shopping centre, developed by AEG and Crosstree Real Estate Partners, will welcome TOG24’s 1,707 sq ft store on its lower level in 2023. Founded in Yorkshire in 1958, the brand welcomes the new unit as its first store in London, adding to its 60 locations across UK and Ireland.
theindustry.fashion

Dolce & Gabbana x Mytheresa release exclusive skiwear collection

Mytheresa, the luxury online retailer, has collaborated with Dolce & Gabbana for its seventh exclusive collection for women. "Nobody does opulent romance quite like Dolce&Gabbana", wrote Mytheresa. The collection includes technical tops and trousers as well as accessories including hats, gloves, snowboards, skis, printed helmets, trekking boots, belt bags, backpacks, and goggles – all sporting the iconic Dolce & Gabbana logo. Prices range from £235 wool headbands to £4,250 skis.

