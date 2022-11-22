Icon Outlet at The O2, North Greenwich's outlet shopping destination, has announced the signing of TOG24, Raging Bull, and Luke 1977. The shopping centre, developed by AEG and Crosstree Real Estate Partners, will welcome TOG24’s 1,707 sq ft store on its lower level in 2023. Founded in Yorkshire in 1958, the brand welcomes the new unit as its first store in London, adding to its 60 locations across UK and Ireland.

2 DAYS AGO