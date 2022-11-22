Dolphins partner with Heat to provide Thanksgiving meals for families

Miami Heat partner with Miami Dolphins to hand out turkeys 02:58

MIAMI - Over 1,000 low-income South Florida families who could not afford a turkey meal will sit around the table with a thanksgiving dinner this Thursday.

"This is important for me, I like to give back to the community," said Miami Dolphin player Jevon Holland, who put bags in people's vehicles at the Hard Rock Stadium, this Tuesday.

In coordination with Feeding South Florida, the Dolphins' players, staff and cheerleaders distributed up to 500 meal bags with a turkey, fresh produce and traditional sides capable of feeding a household of six to eight people.

Earlier, at the Miami Rescue Mission in City of Miami, the Miami Heat provided meals to some 600 families in need.

"It's amazing. We got some rice, sodas, vegetable and of course a turkey," told CBS4 Jennifer Vidal, whose family of seven will have a thanksgiving dinner because of the generosity of a local team.

"It's something the Miami Heat prioritize every year for the past 31 years," said Alonzo Mourning, former Miami Heat player, who prides himself for being part of this activity for the last few years.

"It's great to see our local teams responding to so many families in need in South Florida," told CBS4 Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

The Miami Heat distributed bags to families identified by agencies who work with homeless people or low-income families, living below the poverty line.

Those who benefited received sodas, canned food to prepare the dinner, and even pumpkin pie to put in their bag.

Also, barbers were available for men who had not been able to get a haircut in a long time. Everybody was getting something extra to be thankful for this year.

