Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"Amy ChristieMadison, WI
Thank You Bonus Checks Worth up to $1,000Aneka DuncanMadison, WI
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Ohio State loses 3-2 to Wisconsin, no longer a contender for Big Ten regular season championshipThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
None injured in fire at Beloit home, cause remains under investigation
BELOIT, Wis. — Nobody was injured after a fire at a Beloit home on Thursday. Beloit Fire Department crews responded to a fire in the 1900 block of Pioneer Drive just before 1:30 p.m. Crews from the Town of Beloit, South Beloit and Janesville assisted at the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY...
Head-on crash near Williams Tree Farm in Rockton
ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Two cars crashed head-on near Williams Tree Farm on Friday. The crash happened just before 2 p.m. in the 4660 block of Yale Bridge Road. The conditions of the occupants of each vehicle are currently unknown.
nbc15.com
Name released of driver killed in Village of Maple Bluff crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Madison man who died in a crash in the Village of Maple Bluff earlier this week. According to the medical examiner, 28-year-old Brandon Gulley died at a local hospital after the crash, which happened on the morning of Nov. 20 in the 300 block of Woodland Circle in the Village of Maple Bluff.
x1071.com
Milton firefighters rescue young child stuck on thin, cracking pond ice
MILTON, Wis. — Milton firefighters rescued an 8-year-child stuck on thin, cracking ice in a retention pond on Monday, with help from several other area departments including Edgerton and Janesville’s fire departments. Dispatchers warned first responders that the child was autistic and may become agitated by both sirens...
x1071.com
Edgewater Hotel holds 8th annual Tree Lighting Ceremony
MADISON, Wis. — The sights of the holidays returned to the Edgewater Hotel in downtown Madison Friday evening as special guests Santa and Mrs. Claus flipped the switch to light up the hotel’s Christmas trees. The lights went on for the holiday season shortly after 6 p.m. during...
x1071.com
Teenager cited after driving into home on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. — A teenager was cited for driving without a driver’s license after striking a home on Madison’s east side on Tuesday evening, according to Madison police reports. Witnesses told officers that four people fled after the car struck the home. Three people who had been...
x1071.com
Performance Drive Lots Available Next To Southwest Health
In 2019, Southwest Health purchased an additional 27 acres of farmland adjacent to their facility in Platteville on the north and west end. In 2021, Southwest Health and the City of Platteville entered a development agreement in which Southwest Health would develop the land. The infrastructure includes roads, water lines, sewer lines, and other public works. All the infrastructure and roads are now in place for Phase I of the development, which is roughly 9 acres. Lots will be sized to suit a potential business and are available to purchase for commercial development. This stretch of development has officially been named, Performance Drive. If any business is interested in purchasing a lot on Performance Drive or would like more information, they can contact Southwest Health’s Executive Assistant at (608) 342-4702.
x1071.com
Holiday Open House brings seasonal cheer to downtown Madison
MADISON, Wis. — Downtown Madison is celebrating the season with its annual Holiday Open House. Organizers say the event is a great time to support local businesses while having fun with the family. It features live music and a free trolley ride around the Capitol Square. Visitors can also...
CBS 58
Fond du Lac man pronounced dead following brief police road pursuit
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A police pursuit on CTH C near U.S. Highway 151 ended with a fatality on Thursday, Nov. 24. A report from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office details a scene at around 1:20 a.m. Thursday morning where a car driven by a 21-year-old man was speeding in the Township of Trenton, which is around three miles south of Waupun.
nbc15.com
Milton Fire Department rescues 8-year-old boy from cracking ice
MILTON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milton Fire Department rescued a young boy stuck on a frozen pond with cracking ice. Fire officials say they responded to the area of E High Street in Milton around 1 p.m. on Tuesday for an 8-year-old boy on a pond. When crews arrived, they...
fox47.com
Crash closes multiple lanes on northbound interstate near Highway 151
MADISON, Wis. — The two right lanes of I-39/90 northbound are shut down due to a crash just south of the interchange with Highway 151. Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the crash happened around 1:10 p.m. WisDOT officials said they expect the lane closures to last...
x1071.com
Arrest in Dodgeville Following Disturbance
Officials in Iowa County received a report of a disturbance at a home on Merrimac Street in Dodgeville Thursday around 1:30pm. Dodgeville police along with an Iowa County Deputy responded to the scene. As a result, Fredy Mendez Renderoz was arrested and booked into the Iowa County Jail where he remains in custody.
nbc15.com
MPD issues missing endangered person alert for man missing after Rock Co. crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department issued a missing endangered person alert Wednesday afternoon for the man who went missing after a crash in Rock County. MPD issued the alert for 27-year-old Christopher Miller, who was last seen on Nov. 19 around 2:20 a.m. on I-39/90 near Avalon Road.
x1071.com
Bellflower Lights interactive holiday display opens in Sun Prairie
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Bellflower Lights, an interactive holiday light and sound display in Sun Prairie, is now open for its inaugural year. The light display is sequenced to six different holiday-themed musical numbers, which attendees can hear by tuning their car radios to 91.5 FM. The 15-minute...
onfocus.news
Names Released in Medford Crash
MEDFORD, WI (OnFocus) – Names have been released in the fatal crash that took place in the Township of Mayville on November 14. The name of the occupant who died at the scene was Tracy M. Anderson, 25, from Medford. The name of the driver is Patrick G. Davis, 32, and the other occupants were: Susan M. Sherwood, 25, and Serapio V. Terrones III, 41.
x1071.com
Ho-Chunk Day Pow-Wow held in Sauk County
BARABOO, Wis. — The Ho-Chunk Nation held its traditional Ho-Chunk Day Pow-Wow in Sauk County Friday afternoon. The event brought the community together for food and fun, as well as two special dance contests: a male woodland-style dance and a female applique-style dance. “Culturally, art is family. (We’re) being...
wearegreenbay.com
Community outreach event in Wisconsin takes ‘unexpected turn’, two men arrested
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A community outreach event in Wisconsin took an unexpected turn after two men were arrested. According to the Madison Police Department, on November 21 around 11:15 a.m. an officer was dropping off a Thanksgiving meal at an apartment building in the 1300 block of East Washington Avenue. The officer reportedly passed two men who strongly smelled of marijuana.
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
x1071.com
Visit Middleton launches new winter clothing drive
MIDDLETON, Wis. — As winter nears, Visit Middleton has launched a new winter clothing drive. The city’s tourism department is hosting its new Keeping Neighbors Warm drive this year following the Wisconsin Department of Tourism’s decision to end its Big Bundle Up program. Visit Middleton used to take part in the state program, so when that ended, it created something new.
x1071.com
Accident Involving Cuba City Teen and Argyle Woman
On Monday around 5:15 pm, Green County Deputies, the Monroe Rural Fire Department and Green County EMS, responded to a two-vehicle crash with injury. 18 year old Alana Neis of Cuba City, was at the stop sign on County Highway J and Highway 81, facing south waiting to turn east bound on Highway 81. Neis began to turn and did not see an oncoming vehicle traveling in the west bound lane. The vehicle, driven by 67 year old Susan Miller of Argyle, attempted to avoid Neis‘ vehicle, but was not successful and struck the front of Neis’ vehicle with the front passenger side of her vehicle. Neis and her juvenile passenger both reported wearing their seatbelts and not being injured. Neis was taken by EMS to be evaluated further by medical staff. Neis is being cited for Inattentive Driving.
Comments / 0