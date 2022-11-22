Read full article on original website
Edgewater Hotel holds 8th annual Tree Lighting Ceremony
MADISON, Wis. — The sights of the holidays returned to the Edgewater Hotel in downtown Madison Friday evening as special guests Santa and Mrs. Claus flipped the switch to light up the hotel’s Christmas trees. The lights went on for the holiday season shortly after 6 p.m. during...
Performance Drive Lots Available Next To Southwest Health
In 2019, Southwest Health purchased an additional 27 acres of farmland adjacent to their facility in Platteville on the north and west end. In 2021, Southwest Health and the City of Platteville entered a development agreement in which Southwest Health would develop the land. The infrastructure includes roads, water lines, sewer lines, and other public works. All the infrastructure and roads are now in place for Phase I of the development, which is roughly 9 acres. Lots will be sized to suit a potential business and are available to purchase for commercial development. This stretch of development has officially been named, Performance Drive. If any business is interested in purchasing a lot on Performance Drive or would like more information, they can contact Southwest Health’s Executive Assistant at (608) 342-4702.
Holiday Open House brings seasonal cheer to downtown Madison
MADISON, Wis. — Downtown Madison is celebrating the season with its annual Holiday Open House. Organizers say the event is a great time to support local businesses while having fun with the family. It features live music and a free trolley ride around the Capitol Square. Visitors can also...
Black Friday deals bring holiday shoppers to Hilldale
MADISON, Wis. — Holiday shopping was in full swing for Black Friday at Hilldale. The shopping center’s general manager Nancy Horn said foot traffic seems to be busier this year compared to other years. “It feels a little busier than previous years,” said Horn. “A lot of the...
Bellflower Lights interactive holiday display opens in Sun Prairie
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Bellflower Lights, an interactive holiday light and sound display in Sun Prairie, is now open for its inaugural year. The light display is sequenced to six different holiday-themed musical numbers, which attendees can hear by tuning their car radios to 91.5 FM. The 15-minute...
Woodman’s adds $1 million to planned Janesville community center
JANESVILLE, Wis. — On Wednesday, a planned community center in Janesville took another step toward reality. The grocery store chain Woodman’s announced a new $1 million pledge to the proposed indoor sports and convention center. The company bought the naming rights to the building for $2 million in 2019.
Ho-Chunk Day Pow-Wow held in Sauk County
BARABOO, Wis. — The Ho-Chunk Nation held its traditional Ho-Chunk Day Pow-Wow in Sauk County Friday afternoon. The event brought the community together for food and fun, as well as two special dance contests: a male woodland-style dance and a female applique-style dance. “Culturally, art is family. (We’re) being...
DEFY Domestic Abuse Beloit looking for help filling clients’ holiday wish lists this season
BELOIT, Wis. — DEFY Domestic Abuse Beloit is looking for gifts to give to families and individuals they’ve served in the past year. The holiday gift program is an annual tradition for the nonprofit. Staff members have asked each family or person who received services in the past...
Adam Ruechel Resigns As Platteville City Manager
Platteville City Manager Adam Ruechel has submitted a letter of resignation to the Platteville Common Council. Ruechel’s resignation will be effective January 13th. Ruechel has accepted the position of Public Finance Specialist within the municipal government division of Robert W. Baird. Ruechel will begin employment with Baird on Monday, January 23rd. Ruechel began his career as the Platteville City Manager in January of 2020, guiding the city through COVID-19, the process of getting a new fire station by the end of 2024, implementation of a 5-year Capital Improvement Planning process, the startup of an inclusive playground and pickleball courts at Smith Park, and several other accomplishments. The Platteville Common Council will be contracting with a professional recruitment firm seeking Ruechel’s replacement.
Low enrollment forces UW-Platteville Richland to stop in-person programs
UW-Platteville’s Richland Campus plans to transfer its in-person programs to other campuses by the next academic year due to low enrollment and financial strain. The current enrollment at the Richland campus is only 60 degree-seeking students. Because of the low enrollment, UW System President Jay Rothman said in-person instruction at the Richland campus is “no longer tenable” despite the campus’ good faith efforts to get more students. Rothman gave UW-Platteville’s Interim Chancellor Tammy Evetovich until January 15th to transfer all of it’s in-person degree programs to either UW-Platteville or the Baraboo campus.
Platteville City Council Approves 2023 Budget
The Platteville Common Council has approved a 2023 budget that will fund several major capital improvement projects. Council members unanimously approved the budget at their regular meeting. A report says the $32.8 million budget includes infrastructure improvements across city departments and a 5% wage increase for city staff and police. Some of the larger projects include a $7 million allocation for the first phase of construction for a new fire station and $2.3 million in water and sewer improvements. There is also around $179,000 slated for improvements at the Mining & Rollo Jamison Museum and $93,000 for projects at the city library. Under the approved budget, the city mill rate will decrease to its lowest in 10 years — $7.24 per $1,000 in assessed property value, down from $8.27 per $1,000 in 2022. However, residents still could see the city portion of their property taxes increase due to inflation and rising property values.
Richland Center Man Arrested in Iowa County
An Iowa County Deputy initiated a traffic stop on Main Street near Industrial Drive in Highland on Monday around 11 am. As a result of the stop, 37 year old William Arndt-Carmody of Richland Center, was arrested for Operating with a Revoked License. Arndt-Carmody was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where he was booked and later released after posting bond.
Accident Involving Cuba City Teen and Argyle Woman
On Monday around 5:15 pm, Green County Deputies, the Monroe Rural Fire Department and Green County EMS, responded to a two-vehicle crash with injury. 18 year old Alana Neis of Cuba City, was at the stop sign on County Highway J and Highway 81, facing south waiting to turn east bound on Highway 81. Neis began to turn and did not see an oncoming vehicle traveling in the west bound lane. The vehicle, driven by 67 year old Susan Miller of Argyle, attempted to avoid Neis‘ vehicle, but was not successful and struck the front of Neis’ vehicle with the front passenger side of her vehicle. Neis and her juvenile passenger both reported wearing their seatbelts and not being injured. Neis was taken by EMS to be evaluated further by medical staff. Neis is being cited for Inattentive Driving.
Arrest in Dodgeville Following Disturbance
Officials in Iowa County received a report of a disturbance at a home on Merrimac Street in Dodgeville Thursday around 1:30pm. Dodgeville police along with an Iowa County Deputy responded to the scene. As a result, Fredy Mendez Renderoz was arrested and booked into the Iowa County Jail where he remains in custody.
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church hosts Thanksgiving dinner
MADISON, Wis. — After two years of drive-thru meals, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church brought its annual Thanksgiving Day meal back inside Thursday. Over 50 volunteers helped serve the free meal, which included turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, cranberries and pumpkin pie. “Some people make this their tradition truly, and have...
Madison soccer fans turn out to watch US-England World Cup match
MADISON, Wis. — Soccer fans in Madison were amped up to watch Friday afternoon’s World Cup match between the United States and England. Dozens of people packed Forward Madison’s club at Breese Stevens Field to support Team USA. Forward Madison FC assistant coach Jim Launder spoke with...
Man Killed After Being Struck By SUV in Sauk County
Authorities say a 25-year-old man is dead after being hit by an SUV driven by a teenager on Highway 23 in rural Sauk County Tuesday morning. Dispatchers received a call at about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday about the crash, which happened on the southbound side of Highway 23, between Loganville and Plain. Authorities say the man was a utility worker who had been trying to offload equipment outside of his vehicle when he was hit by a 17-year-old girl driving a Toyota Highlander. After hitting the man, the girl’s SUV reportedly rolled over before coming to a stop in the middle of the southbound lane. First responders found the man in the road when they arrived, but he was declared dead at the scene. The girl driving the SUV remained at the scene and authorities say she is cooperating with the investigation, which is still ongoing. Highway 23 was closed for several hours Tuesday morning as first responders and investigators were on the scene.
Medical Examiner’s Office identifies man who died after crashing during police chase
MAPLE BLUFF, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a man Thursday who died following a police chase in Maple Bluff on Sunday. Brandon D. Gulley, 28, of Madison died Monday at a local hospital. The cause and manner of his death were not released. Maple...
Badgers lose upset bid to No. 3 Kansas after overtime buzzer-beater
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — The Badgers were less than a second away from one of the team’s biggest upsets in recent memory, but it wasn’t meant to be. Zach Clemence missed a three-point shot for No. 3 Kansas, but Bobby Pettiford Jr. was able to grab the rebound and convert a buzzer-beating layup to give the Jayhawks the 69-68 win in overtime.
