Yahoo Sports
2022 Ohio high school football state championship schedule | OHSAA state finals in Canton
Four of the seven Ohio High School Athletic Association state championship football games are set for next week in Canton. Eight teams punched their tickets Friday to play in the games scheduled for Thursday and Friday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Thursday's game is for the Division II title, while Divisions I, III and V play on Friday.
Yahoo Sports
Massillon vs. Hoban OHSAA football score| Ohio high school state semifinal final live updates
What's become perhaps Northeast Ohio's top high school football playoff rivalry resumed Friday night when Hoban and Massillon met in a Division II state semifinal at the University of Akron. In the fourth meeting in the last five years between the two, Hoban improved to 3-1 against the Tigers by...
