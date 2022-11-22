Read full article on original website
kfdi.com
Traffic stop leads to investigation in southwest Kansas
A traffic stop in Meade County led to a lengthy investigation. Deputies stopped a vehicle on U.S. Highway 54 Wednesday afternoon and found nine people including two passengers under 10-years-old. That raised fears of a possible human trafficking operation. Authorities said the other seven passengers were not related to the...
KWCH.com
Human trafficking investigation follows Meade County traffic stop, children taken into protective custody
MEADE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wednesday-afternoon traffic stop in Meade County led to an investigation into possible human trafficking. The Meade County Sheriff’s Office said during the stop at miles marker 51 on US-54, there were nine people in a vehicle, two of which were children younger than 10 year old.
