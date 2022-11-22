Read full article on original website
Related
wesb.com
Mastriano Supporters Swamp Counties with Recount Petitions
Supporters of unsuccessful Gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano are seeking to delay the certification of the election by swamping counties with recount petitions. Under Pennsylvania law, a recount can be done in any precinct if three voters from that precinct file a petition and pay a $50.00 fee. The Philadelphia Inquirer is reporting that election deniers have filed over 100 petitions in 17 counties to force recounts.
Pa. House Democrats will lose their majority for at least a few weeks. Here’s why
Two state lawmakers ran for reelection while also seeking different elected positions during the midterms. This totally legal strategy will put Pennsylvania House Democrats in a bind come January.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Impeachment process of Philly DA Krasner to continue next week
Following a 107-85 vote in the Republican-controlled Pennsylvania state House, the impeachment process of Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner will move forward next week with a tentative trial date set for January. Krasner, a Democrat who has pushed for criminal justice reform policies and harsher punishment for police misconduct, has...
How Democrat Josh Shapiro won Pennsylvania’s 2022 election for governor
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — In his successful bid for Pennsylvania governor, Josh Shapiro received more votes than any other gubernatorial candidate in commonwealth history. And he didn’t just get a lot of votes. The attorney general also won by a margin not...
WGAL
Pennsylvania House Republicans choose their leaders
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Republicans in the Pennsylvania House have just chosen their leaders, and the new head of the GOP said they aren't ready to concede control of the chamber just yet. Democrats flipped a dozen seats and won 102 overall in the midterm election. Because one of their...
Pennsylvania House Republicans elect leadership for upcoming session
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania House Republican Caucus on Tuesday elected its leadership for the upcoming session. The caucus says the leaders will focus on “the evolving needs of the Commonwealth through fiscal responsibility, limited government, and policies that drive strong communities and opportunities for individual success.” The following members comprise the House Republican […]
Shapiro transition team pulls in experience from Democratic and Republican administrations
“It obviously sends a very strong and sincere message that he’s wanting to get stuff done,” former Democratic Party chair T.J. Rooney said. The post Shapiro transition team pulls in experience from Democratic and Republican administrations appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Future of bicycle safety bill uncertain after Pennsylvania Senate amendments lead to veto
PITTSBURGH — A white bicycle adorned in flowers sits at the intersection of Forbes and South Bellefield avenues in Oakland, where Susan Hicks died in 2015 while riding her bicycle. “I think it really woke a lot of people up, from PennDOT, from the universities, from the city …...
Pennsylvania school district votes to defy law that would prohibit teaching any race is superior to another
The Pittsburgh school district in Pennsylvania voted to a defy a bill against critical race theory backed by Republicans during a board of education meeting.
therecord-online.com
Analysis: Pennsylvania’s low unemployment rate masks bigger problems
HARRISBURG, PA – A low unemployment rate in Pennsylvania reflects a tight labor market, but too much emphasis on one statistic can obscure the struggles of the state economy. Pennsylvania’s “extraordinarily tight” labor market has meant an unemployment rate of 4%, the lowest since 1976. While that’s good news...
How soon could recreational marijuana become legal in Pennsylvania?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- A third state surrounding Pennsylvania legalized recreational marijuana during the 2022 midterm election. With control of the state House set to change, could marijuana laws in the commonwealth change next?"I never even thought this was going to happen in my lifetime, honestly," Raquel Walker said. But there it was. Recreational marijuana became available for legal purchase in New Jersey earlier this year for someone like Walker, who says she's been smoking weed for a long time, just not legally until now."Buying marijuana off the street, you never know what they have or what's in it," Walker...
kiowacountypress.net
Pennsylvania coal ash site sixth-most polluted in nation
(The Center Square) - A former coal power plant in western Pennsylvania has one of the most contaminated coal ash sites in the nation. That's according to a new report, "Poisonous Coverup," published by the Environmental Integrity Project and Earthjustice. The environmental groups argue that, across America, "nearly all coal plant owners are ignoring key requirements and employing common tricks to avoid mandatory cleanup" of coal ash, a byproduct of burning coal that has various contaminants.
Pa. counties are using decades-old assessments for property taxes. It’s inequitable. | Opinion
One of the most significant sources of revenue for public schools and local governments in Pennsylvania is property taxes. As homeowners across the Commonwealth know, property tax bills greatly affect the budgets of many households, from middle-class families to single parents to older adults on fixed incomes. Despite the huge...
townsquaredelaware.com
Republican chair asks NCC election officials to resign
The chair of the Delaware Republican Party is calling for two election officials to resign after an election she calls “flawed in ways Delaware has never experienced, and should never experience again.”. According to GOP leader Jane Brady, “ineffective and incompetent management” caused 10 or more polling locations to...
NBC Philadelphia
Pa. Legislators Want to Change Housing Loophole Following NBC10 Report
Pennsylvania Senator Wayne Langerholc Jr. (R., Bedford, Cambria) wants to have some limits on what type of criminal records people have when they are allowed into public housing- particularly in Cambria County. And State Rep. Jim Rigby (R., Cambria, Somerset) is looking into reducing the number of public housing units...
PennLive.com
DeSantis-Trump battle already starts to take shape in Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH — With a loud crowd in Pittsburgh thrusting signs in the air, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took to the stage at the downtown hotel and stirred the people to their feet with calls to “make Pennsylvania free” and “put on the full armor of God.”
wdiy.org
Pennsylvania Is Asking Counties to Conduct a ‘Risk-Limiting Audit.’ Here’s What That Is
As part of what will be a routine effort to verify Pennsylvania’s election results, the Department of State has asked counties to perform what’s known as a risk-limiting audit. WITF’s Sam Dunklau explains what that is. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/11/18/pennsylvanias-risk-limiting-election-audit-explained/. (Original air-date: 11/21/22)
Pennsylvania to soon ban sales of burning bush
(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture says the sales of burning bush will soon be banned after it was named an invasive species. Burning bush is described by state policymakers as “a non-native widely planted landscape shrub popular for its fire-engine-red fall foliage.” The shrub is said to reach up to 15 feet in […]
hias.org
A First Thanksgiving for Refugees in Pennsylvania
Until this week, the Shamaun family had never tasted turkey or attended a Thanksgiving celebration together. Shammas Shamaun, 52, arrived in the United States in 2017 after fleeing persecution for his Christian beliefs in Pakistan. He had not seen his wife Sittara, 51, and sons Seth, 18, and Shobal, 17, until they were able to join him in the U.S. two months ago due in part to delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pennsylvania’s Bear Hunting Numbers This Season Are Incredible
New Pennsylvania bear hunting numbers show hunters killed more bears during early archery, muzzleloader, and special firearms seasons than in the four-day rifle period that concluded on Nov. 22. According to a preliminary report from the Pennsylvania Game Commission, hunters killed 1,010 bears in the rifle season and 1,451 in...
Comments / 0