Indian River County, FL

WEAR

Police: 1 killed in Thanksgiving night triple-shooting in Florida

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are actively investigating a Thanksgiving night fatal triple shooting in Florida. The Stuart Police Department said the shooting occurred on 10th Street at around 7:40 p.m. on Thursday. Police say a parked car with "multiple" people inside was the target of the shooting. Two...
STUART, FL
WPBF News 25

Trial for man accused of double murder, biting victim's face begins Monday in Martin County

STUART, Fla. — The trial forAustin Harrouff, the man accused of killing a Martin County couple and biting the face of a victim in 2016, is set to begin this Monday. Monday’s start for the Austin Harrouff trial was nearly pushed back again when the state filed an appeal of the judge’s recent decision to deny the state’s request for a new mental health witness. Now that the Florida Fourth District Court of Appeal sided with the judge, the bench trial is set for this Monday at the Martin County Courthouse.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Woman arrested for DUI while dropping off child at Sebastian River High School

A 37-year-old Vero Lake Estates woman was charged with DUI and Child Endangerment at the Sebastian River High School. Tonya Nicole Mitchell arrived at the school Thursday morning at approximately 7 a.m. to drop her child off. A school staff member notified the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office of a parent who appeared intoxicated while dropping their child off.
SEBASTIAN, FL
wqcs.org

Fort Pierce Searching for Driver of Vehicle That Fled From Fatal Crash

Fort Pierce - Wednesday November 23, 2022: The Fort Pierce Police Department is appealing to the public for help in finding the driver of the hit-and-run vehicle that plowed into another car Tuesday evening leaving one dead, and another seriously injured. The crash occurred about 7:41 p.m. at the intersection...
FORT PIERCE, FL
cw34.com

Man arrested after fleeing deputies in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man in Indian River County is behind bars after fleeing deputies multiple times. According to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, Gary Baker fled deputies on two separate occasions over the past few weeks. Baker has multiple felony suspensions on his driver's...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Deputies searching for missing teen from Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A teen is missing out of Martin County. Nadia Jade-Angel Guajardo, 13, was last seen on the evening of Nov. 22 in the Golden Gate area. She has long brown hair and brown eyes. The sheriff's office said she is possibly wearing white crocs...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
WESH

Florida Highway Patrol responds to crash in Cocoa

COCOA, Fla. — A crash has been reported in Cocoa Thursday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol is responding to the scene on northbound I-95 in the area of Mile Marker 205. Details on the cause of the crash have not been released.
COCOA, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com

West Palm Seashore, Boca, Jupiter eating places with no well being violations

Here are six restaurant violations commonly noted by inspectors. For the week of July 18 to 24, state inspectors reported perfect inspections at these food providers and restaurants:. Whit’s Frozen Custard of Boca3551 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton. MC Donalds2140 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton. Woodfield Country Club3650 Club...
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

Memorial dolphin statue missing from Vero Beach park

An Indian River County family is asking for help after a memorial dedicated to their loved one has disappeared. It was a statue of a dolphin placed inside Riverside Park in Vero Beach – a tribute to Cole Coppola. "Cole was really the type of kid (who) did things...
VERO BEACH, FL

