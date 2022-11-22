Read full article on original website
WEAR
Police: 1 killed in Thanksgiving night triple-shooting in Florida
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are actively investigating a Thanksgiving night fatal triple shooting in Florida. The Stuart Police Department said the shooting occurred on 10th Street at around 7:40 p.m. on Thursday. Police say a parked car with "multiple" people inside was the target of the shooting. Two...
Triple shooting in Stuart leaves 1 dead, 2 critically injured
Detectives with the Stuart Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others critically injured late Thursday.
10NEWS
Police: 4 people charged with stealing 19 French bulldogs from southern Florida home
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — For nearly a month, 19 French bulldogs — many of which are puppies — have been missing after they were stolen from their home, leading police on a search to find them. Now, only six of the dogs have been found and...
WPBF News 25
Trial for man accused of double murder, biting victim's face begins Monday in Martin County
STUART, Fla. — The trial forAustin Harrouff, the man accused of killing a Martin County couple and biting the face of a victim in 2016, is set to begin this Monday. Monday’s start for the Austin Harrouff trial was nearly pushed back again when the state filed an appeal of the judge’s recent decision to deny the state’s request for a new mental health witness. Now that the Florida Fourth District Court of Appeal sided with the judge, the bench trial is set for this Monday at the Martin County Courthouse.
cw34.com
Deputies: Man nearly hits car owner during vehicle theft, leads to high speed chase
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man not only stole a car, investigators said he almost hit the owner in the process. It all began when a Chevy Impala was reported stolen to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office on Nov. 23. Deputies found the vehicle but ran...
1 dead, 1 critically injured in hit-and-run crash in Fort Pierce
Police are looking for the driver who left the scene of a crash that killed a woman and critically injured a man on Tuesday.
New York fugitive arrested in Indian River County
Members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, along with the Sebastian Police Department, arrested a felon fugitive Wednesday on warrants out of New York.
sebastiandaily.com
Woman arrested for DUI while dropping off child at Sebastian River High School
A 37-year-old Vero Lake Estates woman was charged with DUI and Child Endangerment at the Sebastian River High School. Tonya Nicole Mitchell arrived at the school Thursday morning at approximately 7 a.m. to drop her child off. A school staff member notified the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office of a parent who appeared intoxicated while dropping their child off.
Port St. Lucie police on patrol to stop drivers under the influence
Port St. Lucie Police Department said from Jan. 1, 2022, through Nov. 21, 2022, the agency has made 212 DUI arrests throughout the city and issued 44,476 traffic warnings/citations.
wqcs.org
Fort Pierce Searching for Driver of Vehicle That Fled From Fatal Crash
Fort Pierce - Wednesday November 23, 2022: The Fort Pierce Police Department is appealing to the public for help in finding the driver of the hit-and-run vehicle that plowed into another car Tuesday evening leaving one dead, and another seriously injured. The crash occurred about 7:41 p.m. at the intersection...
cw34.com
Man arrested after fleeing deputies in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man in Indian River County is behind bars after fleeing deputies multiple times. According to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, Gary Baker fled deputies on two separate occasions over the past few weeks. Baker has multiple felony suspensions on his driver's...
Vero Beach High School student arrested for making threats, deputies say
Deputies have arrested a high school student who they say made threats to faculty and staff at Vero Beach High School.
cw34.com
Deputies searching for missing teen from Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A teen is missing out of Martin County. Nadia Jade-Angel Guajardo, 13, was last seen on the evening of Nov. 22 in the Golden Gate area. She has long brown hair and brown eyes. The sheriff's office said she is possibly wearing white crocs...
Family: Grandmother killed by stray bullet while watching TV on Thanksgiving
A family is pleading for justice after, they say, a stray bullet killed a 73-year-old grandmother in her Stuart home while watching TV on Thanksgiving night.
YAHOO!
Stand Your Ground: Prosecutors cite self-defense law in not charging man in shooting death
ST. LUCIE COUNTY — The shooting death of a boat shop owner will not lead to criminal charges for his former father-in-law, who claimed self defense in a four-man family brawl outside Specialized Marine Services on March 1. David Silva Jr., 64, of Port St. Lucie, told detectives he...
WESH
Florida Highway Patrol responds to crash in Cocoa
COCOA, Fla. — A crash has been reported in Cocoa Thursday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol is responding to the scene on northbound I-95 in the area of Mile Marker 205. Details on the cause of the crash have not been released.
click orlando
Crash shut down northbound lanes on I-95 in Brevard County, FHP says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A crash caused multiple lane closures on Interstate 95 in Brevard County on Thanksgiving Day for about an hour, according to the Florida Highway Patrol website. The wreck occurred around 12:30 p.m. near mile marker 205 on I-95 north in Cocoa, troopers said. [TRENDING: 5-year-old...
west-palm-beach-news.com
West Palm Seashore, Boca, Jupiter eating places with no well being violations
Here are six restaurant violations commonly noted by inspectors. For the week of July 18 to 24, state inspectors reported perfect inspections at these food providers and restaurants:. Whit’s Frozen Custard of Boca3551 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton. MC Donalds2140 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton. Woodfield Country Club3650 Club...
cw34.com
Amid space constraints, 4 counties vote to upgrade shared medical examiner's office
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Four counties — St. Lucie, Martin, Indian River and Okeechobee — all depend on the same medical examiner's office in Fort Pierce, but it's running out of space. Now, those counties have all approved an interlocal agreement to expand the medical examiner's...
wflx.com
Memorial dolphin statue missing from Vero Beach park
An Indian River County family is asking for help after a memorial dedicated to their loved one has disappeared. It was a statue of a dolphin placed inside Riverside Park in Vero Beach – a tribute to Cole Coppola. "Cole was really the type of kid (who) did things...
