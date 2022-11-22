On paper, Apricity reads like a bit of a snoozefest. It's a small fine dining restaurant with a focus on locally foraged ingredients, a low-waste approach to cooking, and a Mayfair address that will give your bank account the shivers. Forget all that because this is a warm space, where no one will judge for you big-belly laughing in the midst of butterhead lettuce salad that has the consistency, and moreish charm, of a cake. From the succulent simplicity of the hand-dived Scottish scallops, to the flirty fried nature of a sensational ‘chouxnut’, every dish on the seven-course tasting menu is wildly creative and comes with a confident ingredient wink that says, ‘look what we can do with some caramelised shallots and a chestnut’. It’s never, ever boring, and although you can kick it à la carte or opt for the five-course tasting menu, we’d recommend going all in with someone you love for a memorable Mayfair meal for under £100.

