Related
Jidaiya Ramen
The house specialty at Jidaiya is chicken-based ramen, which makes sense when you realize this strip mall shop in Gardena is run by the same owners as the excellent yakitori spot, Torihei. The dining room here has a strong Old Tokyo theme to it, with a faux wooden rooftop and lots of dark wood along the bar. Our favorite bowl is easily the Tokyo Yatai, a soothing, savory, lighter-style shoyu ramen that’s adorned with a seared piece of chashu, a slice of pink fishcake, and a perfectly soft-boiled egg. They’ve also got more unique ramen styles that are worth a try, like garlic tantanmen and soy butter-tossed “monja” noodles. And be sure to get an order of their pan-fried “UFO gyoza” too, which come linked together as a single disc of dumplings.
Ramen Nagi
Ramen Nagi is a Tokyo-based chain with a 24-hour-simmered tonkotsu broth that draws big lines at Westfield Century City Mall. Expect to wait about 45 minutes for your table during peak times, but rest assured these ramen bowls are worth it. The tonkotsu is silky and rich without coating your mouth with fat, and the pork belly they use as a topping is a little sweet and meltingly tender. Their standard Spice Level 1 isn’t very spicy, but you can crank up the heat or make other adjustments in noodle thickness, broth richness, and how much garlic you’re craving that day. Once you sit down, Ramen Nagi cranks out your order incredibly fast, making up for that hour you spent playing Candy Crush in line.
Nute's
We don’t know any place where you can order perfectly balanced khao soi alongside some of the best ramen in town. Other than Nute’s, that is. It’s a cozy Japanese and Thai noodle house in Bernal Heights where we always have a great time. Spicy miso ramen is a fiery affair, and the tonkotsu ramen is smoky from roasted black garlic oil—make sure to add on the pork belly with blistered skins. Juicy karaage, corn tempura, and pork-stuffed gyoza will complete the casual night. Since Nute’s is busy at all times and only has a handful of tables inside, prepare to wait.
Ramen Ishida
You’ll have to sit quite literally shoulder to shoulder to eat at this teeny LES ramen spot, but their shōyu and miso ramen are totally worth it. The thick, chewy noodles wrap around each slab of fatty pork like an octopus gripping onto its prey, and the broth is flavorful enough to function as full-on aromatherapy. Despite there being only eight seats in the cramped space, you rarely end up waiting more than 10 minutes to sit, and no one will rush you. Take your time and order some appetizers, too. We sometimes stop by just for pork buns and karaage.
Smorgasburg Miami
You should properly plan your visit to this Wynwood open-air market if you want to have a good time. First, sunscreen is a must. The vast majority of Smorgasburg’s big lot is unshaded. Second, you’ll need to keep your hands free to carry food, so roomy pockets or a sling bag is key. And, unless you enjoy walking like a baby giraffe on gravel, wear flat comfortable shoes. Smorgasburg is also only open on weekends. And finally, it’s hot nine months out of the year, so claiming a shaded picnic table with friends and foraging for food in shifts is the winning strategy here.
Pizza Friendly Pizza
Pizza Friendly Pizza is a Sicilian slice shop from Chicago with a New York outpost in Chelsea food hall Olly Olly Market. They do their best to woo you by putting all of their thick, bready pizzas on display under a glass case in front, and all of the pies seem intriguing enough. You’ll see one with white anchovies on a ton of greens and another with acorn squash and goat cheese. But all of the pizzas taste strangely similar, overpowered by the sweet red pizza sauce. Also, they come out pretty dry after reheating.
Midway Pub
East Atlanta Village isn’t exactly synonymous with sports. But drinking? Yes. So when we want to participate in two of our favorite activities, we head to Midway Pub at the end of the EAV strip to grab a pitcher from their lengthy on-draft list and watch sports on the many TVs and projector screens that line the walls above the wooden bar. Though there’s nothing particularly special about the pub, we’re drawn here firstly because the patio is massive. Secondly, it’s partially covered so you can enjoy it even if it’s raining. And thirdly it’s dotted with string lights that set the mood at night—and we’re suckers for some well placed string lights. Midway’s food is typical bar fare, but they do offer Walking Tacos, in which beef or impossible chili is scooped into a bag of corn chips and topped with the usual fixings.
Sudu
With all the torrential rain, packed, rush-hour tubes, and the fact you can’t take a breath of fresh air without spending a tenner, the charm of living in London can wear thin. And on those days when we’re daydreaming of Terminal 3 while adding a SAD lamp to our basket, we need somewhere like Sudu. With friendly staff who greet you from behind the bar as you enter, romantic lighting, and fiery, intense Malaysian flavours, this place will remind you of the best things London has to offer.
Thierry Atlan
Skip the lines at Ladurée and head down the street to Thierry Atlan when you're in the mood for macarons. This tiny jewel box of a shop is operated by the only Meilleur Ouvrier de France chocolatier working in the United States, and you can tell. Anything made with chocolate is going to impress, from perfect truffles to an extraordinarily well-balanced cup of hot chocolate that's served at just the right temperature. The macaron flavors are classic but expertly done. We especially love the violet cassis.
Karazishi Botan
Karazishi Botan is the kind of ramen shop you want to have in your neighborhood. There’s lots of counter seating, a few indoor tables, and a spacious heated backyard that’s one of the most pleasant places to slurp noodles in Brooklyn. Opened by the former ramen master at Ippudo, this place also serves some of the more inventive bowls of ramen in New York. The signature Pan Head, made with a pork and miso broth and straightforward toppings like chashu and bamboo, is assertively salty in the best way. Other options change often, but we recently had a chicken-based ramen that came with a scoop of mashed potatoes and a shot glass of lemon juice on the side. It was a wild ride.
Apricity
On paper, Apricity reads like a bit of a snoozefest. It's a small fine dining restaurant with a focus on locally foraged ingredients, a low-waste approach to cooking, and a Mayfair address that will give your bank account the shivers. Forget all that because this is a warm space, where no one will judge for you big-belly laughing in the midst of butterhead lettuce salad that has the consistency, and moreish charm, of a cake. From the succulent simplicity of the hand-dived Scottish scallops, to the flirty fried nature of a sensational ‘chouxnut’, every dish on the seven-course tasting menu is wildly creative and comes with a confident ingredient wink that says, ‘look what we can do with some caramelised shallots and a chestnut’. It’s never, ever boring, and although you can kick it à la carte or opt for the five-course tasting menu, we’d recommend going all in with someone you love for a memorable Mayfair meal for under £100.
Fado Irish Pub
If you experience a “Damn, where have I seen this place before” moment walking into Fadó, it’s because the Buckhead pub served as a backdrop for a scene in Captain America: Civil War. But we can’t fault Hollywood for liking the place. All the wood adornments and stained glass do have a certain charm, making the interior slightly resemble the bar where AFC Richmond fans congregate on Ted Lasso. Be it soccer fans or Scarlett Johansson, people have flocked to Fadó for years in search of a good pint. When you go, don’t forget about the more-than-capable kitchen. Tangy Guinness BBQ wings and the crepe-style chicken quesadilla are good enough for the Avengers so they should work for you, too.
Burger By Day
With so many smashburger places opening, you think we’d be tired of them by now. We’re not. The version at this plant-filled counter-service spot in Chinatown comes with two thin pressed patties with gooey American cheese and grilled onions between a soft and squishy bun. It’s easily one of the best smashburgers in the city, and the fried chicken sandwich is just as good. All the sandwiches (including the sliders) defy expectations. They’re bigger and less expensive than what you find at similar burger joints around town. Whether you choose chicken or beef, get some extra crispy fries, which we prefer over their tots. Burger by Day has a selection of shakes, but you can also grab bubble tea from the I’Milky location that shares the same space.
Non Solo Piada
The sign outside this small counter-service shop on 37th St. looks like any other deli sign advertising egg and meat sandwich options. But look closely and you’ll notice these aren’t your bodega BECs. Non Solo Piada makes piadine, which means you can get your scrambled eggs and prosciutto neatly folded inside a flaky flatbread. This is a great spot for a quick breakfast, but they also have a long all-day menu with piadine, cossoni, and piadizze stuffed with everything from speck to gyro meat. If you want one of their pastas instead, try the solid farfalle alla boscaiola. There’s no indoor seating, but they do have a heated outdoor structure.
Saikai Ramen Bar
Tucked inside a strip mall along Western Ave. in Koreatown, this sleek, modern ramen bar has six different ramen on the menu, but the one you want is the spicy shoyu tonkotsu. For those who fear the heat, know it’s more rich than spicy, filled with a decadent pork broth that’s been simmered for 24 hours. The noodles have a nice chew and the thick slabs of pork belly chashu floating on top basically melt the second they hit your mouth. Round out your meal with their equally excellent shrimp katsu sandwich and a pint of crisp Japanese craft beer.
