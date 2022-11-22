This restaurant is from the team behind Lure Fishbar, which has one of the best burgers in the city. So it’s no surprise that the burger at Smyth Tavern, with its bacon onion jam mixed with melty American cheese, is something you’ll want to tell your friends about. However, not much else here is worth mentioning. Sliders made with deep-fried branzino have no detectable salt and taste too fishy, and the veal chop milanese is overcooked, dry, and equally as bland. The mafaldine with uni butter and lobster should be an easy win, but it’s borderline inedible due to all the overpowering lemon juice squeezed into it. This restaurant is convenient if you’re staying at the adjacent Smyth Tribeca Hotel. But unless there’s a blizzard or a hurricane, we suggest venturing out and hitting up one of the many better spots in the neighborhood.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO