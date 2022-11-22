Related
Iza Ramen
Iza Ramen in Lower Haight is one of the most dependable ramen spots around. It’s consistent, easy to walk into, and lowkey enough that you won’t have to use your outside voice to catch up with someone across the table. There are exactly three options on the menu: house ramen with a “special” broth blend of pork, chicken, bonito, and vegetables, dipping ramen, and vegetarian miso. Funnel soup into your mouth while you catch a game on one of the TVs, and know this is the place to be for last-minute date nights, or anytime you're going through an existential crisis.
Ramen Nagi
Ramen Nagi is a Tokyo-based chain with a 24-hour-simmered tonkotsu broth that draws big lines at Westfield Century City Mall. Expect to wait about 45 minutes for your table during peak times, but rest assured these ramen bowls are worth it. The tonkotsu is silky and rich without coating your mouth with fat, and the pork belly they use as a topping is a little sweet and meltingly tender. Their standard Spice Level 1 isn’t very spicy, but you can crank up the heat or make other adjustments in noodle thickness, broth richness, and how much garlic you’re craving that day. Once you sit down, Ramen Nagi cranks out your order incredibly fast, making up for that hour you spent playing Candy Crush in line.
Abiko Curry
At this Korean-owned Japanese curry spot, there are three steps you need to follow. Step one: choose between rice, noodles, and creamy curry pasta. Then choose your spice level, and lastly, add toppings like meat, raw egg, and cheese. Whichever route you go, you’ll get a generous serving of rich, deeply spiced curry. Pair it with a fried cutlet or croquette, both of which are incredibly moist and have a crispy crust that’s perfect for dipping into the curry. This ultimate comfort food arrives at your table in under 10 minutes, and it tastes even better if you drop in on a rainy day.
Ddobar
Ddobar is a Korean-Chinese spot in Olly Olly Market that sells a selection of yubu tarts, which are essentially Korean inari pockets that you can customize with an assortment of toppings. Egg, pork belly, and ponzu salmon work well with the sticky sweetness of the tofu, but you can skip the mackerel and spicy tuna. This place is from the people behind Korean-Chinese tasting-menu restaurant Joomak Banjum, and they have plans to debut a rotating menu of large plates and a chef’s counter concept in the near future. For now, stop by for a solid snack and one of the surprise hits of the food hall: a creamy earl gray soft serve.
Off The Rez
This all-day cafe located inside the Burke Museum of Natural History serves tasty Native American food centered around homemade frybread. Puffy on the inside and crunchy on the outside, the fried dough is a perfect vehicle for various savory or sweet fillings. We’re talking about shredded chili verde chicken and sweet and tangy BBQ pulled pork tacos, burgers topped with cumin crema and pickled red onions, or served simply with a generous dusting of cinnamon and sugar as dessert. Whether you’re visiting an exhibit or not, stop in for a quick lunch at the U District spot—or keep your eyes peeled around the city for their truck.
Jezabel's
Jezabel’s is a cozy Argentinian cafe that always smells like coffee and fresh-baked pastries. Open daily, it’s an easy place to start your day with a cheese- and ham-filled mafalda, buttery medialunas, or a creamy ricotta torta. But the oven-baked empanadas are really the headliners. You can get them stuffed with cuts of beef, juicy chicken, tangy root vegetables, spicy lentils, and more. They’re all good choices and are ready in under 10 minutes. With a handful of tables, Jezabel’s is an easy place to grab something sweet and savory for under $11.
Coco's Ramen
When you want to pair ramen with izakaya standards like agedashi tofu and bacon-wrapped mochi, Coco’s Ramen is the answer. The cozy Bernal Heights spot excels at nigiri and sushi rolls—and bowls of ramen that are worth any cross-town journey. You can customize every aspect of them, from the type of soup (tonkotsu, miso, shoyu, shio, or curry) to the spice level. The noodles themselves are bouncy and ideally chewy, and the broth is complex. Toppings range from pork katsu and tempura shrimp to fried eggs—but if you don’t order the melt-in-your-mouth pork belly, you will have regrets.
Where To Have A Unique Dinner In Philadelphia
When you live in a place for a while, you get the feeling that you’ve been everywhere and done everything. You've made the rounds at karaoke bars, underground dance clubs, and finally met that date you’d been avoiding on a hotel rooftop with amazing views. But we’re here to tell you that there’s still a list of delicious places that will keep things fresh and exciting. From a restaurant dinner party with friends or a night of belly dancing to a private hoagie room and horror movies, these nine places have the experience-to-food ratio down to a science.
Minca
Minca’s cramped dining room is situated around an open kitchen, hot steam constantly flowing through the space. It’s the kind of place to go alone when you need to be soothed or when you want to impress a date without looking like you’re trying too hard. We love that you can get a bowl made with half pork and half chicken broth, and the tsukemen here is particularly great. The daikon salad, a mountain of shredded radish drenched in sesame sauce, is one of our favorite ways to eat that particular vegetable.
Nute's
We don’t know any place where you can order perfectly balanced khao soi alongside some of the best ramen in town. Other than Nute’s, that is. It’s a cozy Japanese and Thai noodle house in Bernal Heights where we always have a great time. Spicy miso ramen is a fiery affair, and the tonkotsu ramen is smoky from roasted black garlic oil—make sure to add on the pork belly with blistered skins. Juicy karaage, corn tempura, and pork-stuffed gyoza will complete the casual night. Since Nute’s is busy at all times and only has a handful of tables inside, prepare to wait.
Moto Ramen
A nice change of pace from Very Serious Ramen Joints with hour-long waits, Moto Ramen is a neighborhood spot in Culver City that does high-quality bowls of black garlic tonkotsu and spicy miso ramen without the fuss. There's a large patio out back where locals linger with their tiny dogs, and most of the dining room inside is taken by an open kitchen where chefs silently assemble bowls of noodles for takeout. The star dish here is the tantanmen, made with a thick, sesame-infused broth that’s topped with a heap of ground pork. You can also order the tantanmen cold, which swaps out the broth for a spicy sesame paste, and gives you a chance to better appreciate the delicate, curly noodles slicked with sauce.
Sergimmo Salumeria
This Midtown salumeria puts its many cured meats on display in the window to beckon people in. If you’re successfully lured inside, you’ll probably assume that something off the long menu of sandwiches is the way to go. But look around the shop for other specials written on stray sections of the chalkboard. This Italian deli serves spaghetti bolognese and slabs of lasagne that are so divine you’ll start praying directly to the salami hanging over your head. If you’re just making a quick stop for a sandwich, our go-to is the Campania (chicken cutlet, speck, mozzarella), and we never leave without a crispy cannoli. You can also make yourself a little cheese plate complete with your choice of cold cuts and various other antipasto. They’ve got wine on deck as well.
Ling Kitchen
From the team behind Lin and Qi, Ling Kitchen is an intimate, 10-seat restaurant near 183 and Ohlen Road, with a set tasting menu that changes weekly. The entire meal takes place in the kitchen—with table settings placed around a large, metal prep surface—for a very “chef’s table” experience. Seats are only available by reservation—and tend to go fast—so set an alarm for the first of the month when they typically go live.
Bufalina
Bufalina is a cool little spot on Cesar Chavez that serves excellent bubbly crust pizza that range from classic margherita pies to ones with taleggio and scallions. We also love the natural wine and beer lists here. After temporarily closing in 2021, Bufalina reopened in 2022 in a new space just down the street, and the menu has expanded to include some very delicious handmade pastas. Find their other location, Bufalina Due, further north in Brentwood.
Smyth Tavern
This restaurant is from the team behind Lure Fishbar, which has one of the best burgers in the city. So it’s no surprise that the burger at Smyth Tavern, with its bacon onion jam mixed with melty American cheese, is something you’ll want to tell your friends about. However, not much else here is worth mentioning. Sliders made with deep-fried branzino have no detectable salt and taste too fishy, and the veal chop milanese is overcooked, dry, and equally as bland. The mafaldine with uni butter and lobster should be an easy win, but it’s borderline inedible due to all the overpowering lemon juice squeezed into it. This restaurant is convenient if you’re staying at the adjacent Smyth Tribeca Hotel. But unless there’s a blizzard or a hurricane, we suggest venturing out and hitting up one of the many better spots in the neighborhood.
Monster Vegan
In the old days, the only food you could get while watching a movie was gummy bears, stale popcorn, and sad nachos. Lucky for us, Center City’s Monster Vegan came along. Inside you’ll find a long bar and cushioned seating with great views of the horror flicks they show nightly. The plant-based menu includes belly-filling options like spicy rigatoni bolognese, General Tso's wings with a syrupy citrusy glaze, and fluffy cinnamon apple french toast for brunch. Bring a group of friends for cocktails and focus on your truffle parmesan fries when the movie gets too scary.
Ragadan
Ragandan is an “American falafel shoppe” in Uptown, and sandwiches are the main deal here. There's a variety of Middle Eastern ones as well as twists on American classics. The American dishes combine delicious combinations of flavor, like herby z’atar mayo on their burger or red tahini ranch on a crispy chicken sandwich. But our favorite dish is their crispy, fluffy falafel, especially the ones stuffed with sweet caramelized onions and complemented by silky hummus and fresh vegetables in pillowy pita. Most people order for takeout at this small spot, but we recommend grabbing a table or counter seat—this is falafel that's worth sitting down for.
Susuru Ramen Bar
Located in a Thai Town strip mall next to the legendary Sapp Coffee Shop, Susuru is a small order-at-the-counter ramen shop with a handful of tables, but also serves everything from sushi to takoyaki to katsu sandos. And though they offer an interesting khao soi-inspired ramen, the tonkotsu ramen here happens to be the highlight. The broth is extremely rich, cloudy, and borderline too flavorful—like a tight squeeze from a pro wrestler rather than a warm hug. But we still love it anyway. Every spoonful hits with a piledriver of flavor, and we suggest ordering your bowl spicy to balance out the heavy pork broth (maybe it’s the Thai influence, but they don't play around with spice here).
Shinka Ramen & Sake Bar
Tucked away inside the Wyndham Garden Chinatown hotel, this place isn’t the easiest to find, but that’s good (for you) because it keeps the crowds away. Stop by for a bowl of Shinka’s bone marrow ramen with murky, beefy broth. It comes with well-marbled slices of brisket, tons of garlic chips, discs of daikon, and a big bone sawed in half so you can scoop out all the marrow. If you want some small bites, get the crawfish salad in a wonton taco shell or pork belly bao (one of the best in the city). The space looks like a small sports bar with only a few high tops and TVs, and you can order anything from the connected beer garden or taqueria in case you want BBQ wings or birria tacos with your ramen.
Random Access
This Thai spot comes from the people behind Korean restaurants Her Name Is Han and Little Mad, and it serves fun Thai and diner food mashups. You can get things like crab curry mac and cheese and Thai chili chicken and waffles, but we enjoy the simpler stuff here. Their beef noodle soup is a satisfying one-bowl meal with a generous amount of tender brisket, and they have a whole branzino that avoids being boring thanks to a mango-cashew salad on top. One note: While everything is super flavorful, it seems they purposefully omit spice. If you need some heat, ask for fresh chilies on the side.
