E.A.K Ramen
If you’re looking for a relatively rare bowl of ramen, head to E.A.K. in the West Village. Their iekei-style ramen comes with a broth made from chicken and pork bones (in addition to shoyu tare), with thick, spaghetti-like noodles and spinach instead of scallions. The result is a salty, milky, and rich broth that looks like cream of chicken soup. We have no complaints about the namesake E.A.K. shoyu bowl—except that the chashu is among the best we’ve had, and only two small slices are included. Get extra. This place has 22 toppings—like butter, baby corn, and shredded chicken breast—that you can add, and there are also lots of small plates. Don’t leave without getting the big, juicy ginger gyoza, which come covered in a crunchy dumpling skirt.
Iza Ramen
Iza Ramen in Lower Haight is one of the most dependable ramen spots around. It’s consistent, easy to walk into, and lowkey enough that you won’t have to use your outside voice to catch up with someone across the table. There are exactly three options on the menu: house ramen with a “special” broth blend of pork, chicken, bonito, and vegetables, dipping ramen, and vegetarian miso. Funnel soup into your mouth while you catch a game on one of the TVs, and know this is the place to be for last-minute date nights, or anytime you're going through an existential crisis.
Josui Ramen
LA’s South Bay is for ramen lovers what we imagine South Beach Miami is to people who are really into Pitbull: the absolute promised land. And though we might be pressed to name our absolute favorite, the one we frequent most often is Josui, a cozy, always-busy spot in Gardena that not only offers a variety of ramen styles, but somehow does all of them extremely well. The house ramen uses a pork, chicken, and fish stock that’s flavorful and balanced, plus there are options boosted with housemade garlic or chili oil. Also, their tofu-topped vegan shoyu is some of the best vegan ramen anywhere in LA.
Moto Ramen
A nice change of pace from Very Serious Ramen Joints with hour-long waits, Moto Ramen is a neighborhood spot in Culver City that does high-quality bowls of black garlic tonkotsu and spicy miso ramen without the fuss. There's a large patio out back where locals linger with their tiny dogs, and most of the dining room inside is taken by an open kitchen where chefs silently assemble bowls of noodles for takeout. The star dish here is the tantanmen, made with a thick, sesame-infused broth that’s topped with a heap of ground pork. You can also order the tantanmen cold, which swaps out the broth for a spicy sesame paste, and gives you a chance to better appreciate the delicate, curly noodles slicked with sauce.
Ramen Ishida
You’ll have to sit quite literally shoulder to shoulder to eat at this teeny LES ramen spot, but their shōyu and miso ramen are totally worth it. The thick, chewy noodles wrap around each slab of fatty pork like an octopus gripping onto its prey, and the broth is flavorful enough to function as full-on aromatherapy. Despite there being only eight seats in the cramped space, you rarely end up waiting more than 10 minutes to sit, and no one will rush you. Take your time and order some appetizers, too. We sometimes stop by just for pork buns and karaage.
Jidaiya Ramen
The house specialty at Jidaiya is chicken-based ramen, which makes sense when you realize this strip mall shop in Gardena is run by the same owners as the excellent yakitori spot, Torihei. The dining room here has a strong Old Tokyo theme to it, with a faux wooden rooftop and lots of dark wood along the bar. Our favorite bowl is easily the Tokyo Yatai, a soothing, savory, lighter-style shoyu ramen that’s adorned with a seared piece of chashu, a slice of pink fishcake, and a perfectly soft-boiled egg. They’ve also got more unique ramen styles that are worth a try, like garlic tantanmen and soy butter-tossed “monja” noodles. And be sure to get an order of their pan-fried “UFO gyoza” too, which come linked together as a single disc of dumplings.
Fuku Ramen
Fuku Ramen is a casual spot in the Richmond where you can pop in for $12 tonkotsu ramen (classic, red garlic, and black garlic), and leave satisfied. No, they won’t be the most revolutionary bowls of noodles you’ve ever had, but they always get the job done. The fantastic chashu stands out. The pieces are sliced so thin you can almost see through them, and melt in your mouth like they’re trying to cosplay as cotton candy. The rest of Fuku Ramen’s menu is pretty simple, with standard appetizers like golden-brown chicken karaage and gyoza.
Susuru Ramen Bar
Located in a Thai Town strip mall next to the legendary Sapp Coffee Shop, Susuru is a small order-at-the-counter ramen shop with a handful of tables, but also serves everything from sushi to takoyaki to katsu sandos. And though they offer an interesting khao soi-inspired ramen, the tonkotsu ramen here happens to be the highlight. The broth is extremely rich, cloudy, and borderline too flavorful—like a tight squeeze from a pro wrestler rather than a warm hug. But we still love it anyway. Every spoonful hits with a piledriver of flavor, and we suggest ordering your bowl spicy to balance out the heavy pork broth (maybe it’s the Thai influence, but they don't play around with spice here).
Ramen Nagi
Ramen Nagi is a Tokyo-based chain with a 24-hour-simmered tonkotsu broth that draws big lines at Westfield Century City Mall. Expect to wait about 45 minutes for your table during peak times, but rest assured these ramen bowls are worth it. The tonkotsu is silky and rich without coating your mouth with fat, and the pork belly they use as a topping is a little sweet and meltingly tender. Their standard Spice Level 1 isn’t very spicy, but you can crank up the heat or make other adjustments in noodle thickness, broth richness, and how much garlic you’re craving that day. Once you sit down, Ramen Nagi cranks out your order incredibly fast, making up for that hour you spent playing Candy Crush in line.
Shinka Ramen & Sake Bar
Tucked away inside the Wyndham Garden Chinatown hotel, this place isn’t the easiest to find, but that’s good (for you) because it keeps the crowds away. Stop by for a bowl of Shinka’s bone marrow ramen with murky, beefy broth. It comes with well-marbled slices of brisket, tons of garlic chips, discs of daikon, and a big bone sawed in half so you can scoop out all the marrow. If you want some small bites, get the crawfish salad in a wonton taco shell or pork belly bao (one of the best in the city). The space looks like a small sports bar with only a few high tops and TVs, and you can order anything from the connected beer garden or taqueria in case you want BBQ wings or birria tacos with your ramen.
Abiko Curry
At this Korean-owned Japanese curry spot, there are three steps you need to follow. Step one: choose between rice, noodles, and creamy curry pasta. Then choose your spice level, and lastly, add toppings like meat, raw egg, and cheese. Whichever route you go, you’ll get a generous serving of rich, deeply spiced curry. Pair it with a fried cutlet or croquette, both of which are incredibly moist and have a crispy crust that’s perfect for dipping into the curry. This ultimate comfort food arrives at your table in under 10 minutes, and it tastes even better if you drop in on a rainy day.
Ddobar
Ddobar is a Korean-Chinese spot in Olly Olly Market that sells a selection of yubu tarts, which are essentially Korean inari pockets that you can customize with an assortment of toppings. Egg, pork belly, and ponzu salmon work well with the sticky sweetness of the tofu, but you can skip the mackerel and spicy tuna. This place is from the people behind Korean-Chinese tasting-menu restaurant Joomak Banjum, and they have plans to debut a rotating menu of large plates and a chef’s counter concept in the near future. For now, stop by for a solid snack and one of the surprise hits of the food hall: a creamy earl gray soft serve.
Saikai Ramen Bar
Tucked inside a strip mall along Western Ave. in Koreatown, this sleek, modern ramen bar has six different ramen on the menu, but the one you want is the spicy shoyu tonkotsu. For those who fear the heat, know it’s more rich than spicy, filled with a decadent pork broth that’s been simmered for 24 hours. The noodles have a nice chew and the thick slabs of pork belly chashu floating on top basically melt the second they hit your mouth. Round out your meal with their equally excellent shrimp katsu sandwich and a pint of crisp Japanese craft beer.
Mama's Kubo
London has a special knack of turning greyness into something engaging. On one end of the spectrum you’ve got the Barbican Estate—a breathtaking brutalist complex—and on the other, you’ve got Brent Cross—a nostalgic eyesore with a ferris wheel next to the North Circular. And, in Mama’s Kubo, the Finchley Road has a vivid injection of life. The cosy Filipino restaurant is a serene oasis that mixes warm service, big groups, and enlivening vinegary punches from its pork belly adobo. Put simply, it’s a Great Little Place on one of London’s most reliably dismal A-roads.
Pen 'n' Coop
Despite Pen n’ Coop’s insistence on describing themselves as an “Italian street food meets NYC deli” concept, this vendor in Chelsea food hall Olly Olly Market isn’t reinventing the wheel. They’re just a solid sandwich shop that deals in rotisserie chicken and porchetta, with a couple vegetarian options thrown in. The Mr. Cooper sandwich does a good job with the classic combo of pesto, burrata, roasted red peppers, and decently moist chicken on a crusty roll, but it could use a bit more meat.
Monster Vegan
In the old days, the only food you could get while watching a movie was gummy bears, stale popcorn, and sad nachos. Lucky for us, Center City’s Monster Vegan came along. Inside you’ll find a long bar and cushioned seating with great views of the horror flicks they show nightly. The plant-based menu includes belly-filling options like spicy rigatoni bolognese, General Tso's wings with a syrupy citrusy glaze, and fluffy cinnamon apple french toast for brunch. Bring a group of friends for cocktails and focus on your truffle parmesan fries when the movie gets too scary.
Cucina Alba
The look Chelsea this restaurant is going for is “urbanite’s Italian holiday,” which means you should expect a bright space with pops of pink, floor-to-ceiling windows, and sightings of mid-level celebrities whose own European holidays consist of snagging invites onto richer people’s yachts. The summer-fling feeling of the space could be appealing if your seasonal depression has already hit, but the food won't inspire you to start planning a trip abroad. Cucina Alba feels like any other Fashion Week-friendly spot where eating is secondary to being seen. The menu is a mixed bag, and most things look good but end up tasting just OK. If you do go, skip the smoked lemon cacio e pepe (the smoky flavor really does not work) and the TikTok-friendly burrata with black truffle shaved tableside, and stick to the silky agnolotti and fluffy whipped ricotta.
The Best Ramen in NYC
Yes, you can technically cook ramen at home in three to four minutes, but slurping some broth that takes hours—even days—to make is a whole different experience. New kinds of ramen seem to be popping up in the city each week, made with everything from brisket and Wagyu beef to bone marrow and black garlic oil. Save those instant noodles in your pantry for the next time you forget to buy groceries, and head to one of these places for an exceptional bowl of soup that you couldn't make yourself.
NY Pizza Suprema
NY Pizza Suprema has been around since before the city erected MSG in front of it. They serve about 20 varieties of pizza at any given time, including breaded chicken bacon ranch slices, a few vegan options, and a white spinach dip slice that’s just creamy enough without being over-the-top. The upside-down grandma slice is our absolute favorite. It makes the best use of Suprema’s extra-puffy crust, which can easily hold the generous helping of sweet tomato sauce. There’s always a line, but if you aren’t coming directly after an event at MSG, you’ll move through it pretty quickly.
Ling Kitchen
From the team behind Lin and Qi, Ling Kitchen is an intimate, 10-seat restaurant near 183 and Ohlen Road, with a set tasting menu that changes weekly. The entire meal takes place in the kitchen—with table settings placed around a large, metal prep surface—for a very “chef’s table” experience. Seats are only available by reservation—and tend to go fast—so set an alarm for the first of the month when they typically go live.
