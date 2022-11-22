Related
Abiko Curry
At this Korean-owned Japanese curry spot, there are three steps you need to follow. Step one: choose between rice, noodles, and creamy curry pasta. Then choose your spice level, and lastly, add toppings like meat, raw egg, and cheese. Whichever route you go, you’ll get a generous serving of rich, deeply spiced curry. Pair it with a fried cutlet or croquette, both of which are incredibly moist and have a crispy crust that’s perfect for dipping into the curry. This ultimate comfort food arrives at your table in under 10 minutes, and it tastes even better if you drop in on a rainy day.
Iza Ramen
Iza Ramen in Lower Haight is one of the most dependable ramen spots around. It’s consistent, easy to walk into, and lowkey enough that you won’t have to use your outside voice to catch up with someone across the table. There are exactly three options on the menu: house ramen with a “special” broth blend of pork, chicken, bonito, and vegetables, dipping ramen, and vegetarian miso. Funnel soup into your mouth while you catch a game on one of the TVs, and know this is the place to be for last-minute date nights, or anytime you're going through an existential crisis.
Ddobar
Ddobar is a Korean-Chinese spot in Olly Olly Market that sells a selection of yubu tarts, which are essentially Korean inari pockets that you can customize with an assortment of toppings. Egg, pork belly, and ponzu salmon work well with the sticky sweetness of the tofu, but you can skip the mackerel and spicy tuna. This place is from the people behind Korean-Chinese tasting-menu restaurant Joomak Banjum, and they have plans to debut a rotating menu of large plates and a chef’s counter concept in the near future. For now, stop by for a solid snack and one of the surprise hits of the food hall: a creamy earl gray soft serve.
Ragadan
Ragandan is an “American falafel shoppe” in Uptown, and sandwiches are the main deal here. There's a variety of Middle Eastern ones as well as twists on American classics. The American dishes combine delicious combinations of flavor, like herby z’atar mayo on their burger or red tahini ranch on a crispy chicken sandwich. But our favorite dish is their crispy, fluffy falafel, especially the ones stuffed with sweet caramelized onions and complemented by silky hummus and fresh vegetables in pillowy pita. Most people order for takeout at this small spot, but we recommend grabbing a table or counter seat—this is falafel that's worth sitting down for.
Pen 'n' Coop
Despite Pen n’ Coop’s insistence on describing themselves as an “Italian street food meets NYC deli” concept, this vendor in Chelsea food hall Olly Olly Market isn’t reinventing the wheel. They’re just a solid sandwich shop that deals in rotisserie chicken and porchetta, with a couple vegetarian options thrown in. The Mr. Cooper sandwich does a good job with the classic combo of pesto, burrata, roasted red peppers, and decently moist chicken on a crusty roll, but it could use a bit more meat.
Burger By Day
With so many smashburger places opening, you think we’d be tired of them by now. We’re not. The version at this plant-filled counter-service spot in Chinatown comes with two thin pressed patties with gooey American cheese and grilled onions between a soft and squishy bun. It’s easily one of the best smashburgers in the city, and the fried chicken sandwich is just as good. All the sandwiches (including the sliders) defy expectations. They’re bigger and less expensive than what you find at similar burger joints around town. Whether you choose chicken or beef, get some extra crispy fries, which we prefer over their tots. Burger by Day has a selection of shakes, but you can also grab bubble tea from the I’Milky location that shares the same space.
Shinka Ramen & Sake Bar
Tucked away inside the Wyndham Garden Chinatown hotel, this place isn’t the easiest to find, but that’s good (for you) because it keeps the crowds away. Stop by for a bowl of Shinka’s bone marrow ramen with murky, beefy broth. It comes with well-marbled slices of brisket, tons of garlic chips, discs of daikon, and a big bone sawed in half so you can scoop out all the marrow. If you want some small bites, get the crawfish salad in a wonton taco shell or pork belly bao (one of the best in the city). The space looks like a small sports bar with only a few high tops and TVs, and you can order anything from the connected beer garden or taqueria in case you want BBQ wings or birria tacos with your ramen.
Moto Ramen
A nice change of pace from Very Serious Ramen Joints with hour-long waits, Moto Ramen is a neighborhood spot in Culver City that does high-quality bowls of black garlic tonkotsu and spicy miso ramen without the fuss. There's a large patio out back where locals linger with their tiny dogs, and most of the dining room inside is taken by an open kitchen where chefs silently assemble bowls of noodles for takeout. The star dish here is the tantanmen, made with a thick, sesame-infused broth that’s topped with a heap of ground pork. You can also order the tantanmen cold, which swaps out the broth for a spicy sesame paste, and gives you a chance to better appreciate the delicate, curly noodles slicked with sauce.
Smyth Tavern
This restaurant is from the team behind Lure Fishbar, which has one of the best burgers in the city. So it’s no surprise that the burger at Smyth Tavern, with its bacon onion jam mixed with melty American cheese, is something you’ll want to tell your friends about. However, not much else here is worth mentioning. Sliders made with deep-fried branzino have no detectable salt and taste too fishy, and the veal chop milanese is overcooked, dry, and equally as bland. The mafaldine with uni butter and lobster should be an easy win, but it’s borderline inedible due to all the overpowering lemon juice squeezed into it. This restaurant is convenient if you’re staying at the adjacent Smyth Tribeca Hotel. But unless there’s a blizzard or a hurricane, we suggest venturing out and hitting up one of the many better spots in the neighborhood.
Peaches Prime
This spot from the Peaches team serves American comfort food that you’d find at a nice cafeteria on the top floor of an office building that caters to executives. Situated just steps away from BAM in Fort Greene, Peaches Prime is technically part of a food hall, but it’s a full-service restaurant with its own enclosed space. The food here is hit or miss. Skip the salty fried chicken and overcooked calamari, but try their version of Oysters Rockefeller with nicely fried plump oysters. Our favorite item is the $18 burger that comes with a thick, be-careful-or-it’ll-drip-on-your-shirt patty made with a ribeye and short rib blend. This isn’t the type of place you go out of your way to eat at, but if you're in the area, it’s a good backup if your first choice is too crowded.
Karazishi Botan
Karazishi Botan is the kind of ramen shop you want to have in your neighborhood. There’s lots of counter seating, a few indoor tables, and a spacious heated backyard that’s one of the most pleasant places to slurp noodles in Brooklyn. Opened by the former ramen master at Ippudo, this place also serves some of the more inventive bowls of ramen in New York. The signature Pan Head, made with a pork and miso broth and straightforward toppings like chashu and bamboo, is assertively salty in the best way. Other options change often, but we recently had a chicken-based ramen that came with a scoop of mashed potatoes and a shot glass of lemon juice on the side. It was a wild ride.
Honeysuckle Provisions
Maybe you watched Netflix’s High on the Hog, or maybe you just really love sandwiches, but either way, there are lots of reasons to join the line outside Omar and Cybille St.Aude-Tate's Honeysuckle Provisions. The Afrocentric grocery store and all-day cafe has a menu full of products sourced from Black farmers, including everything from a sausage, egg, and cheese on a sweet potato english muffin to a satisfying cornmeal hot pocket packed with stewed collards. It might be hard to choose, but if you only get one thing, go for the dollar hoagie (which actually goes for around $12). The roll comes studded with West African benne seeds, giving each creamy and turkey-filled bite a bit of earthiness. Stop by the casual shop for something tasty before your morning commute or after a walk in Malcolm X Park.
BòCàPhê
This mostly Vietnamese restaurant in Chelsea is a typical casual neighborhood spot that you can walk into any night without a reservation, and you should come here primarily for the phở. It's straightforward, with only one type of beef (eye round) in a subtly sweet broth with scallions and herbs. You’ll also get some whole chili peppers on the side, which we haven’t seen anywhere else. Other dishes like the Mama Tom peanut curry with a few tiny pieces of shrimp and a bao bun with overcooked chicken are disappointing, and everything here seems pricey compared to similar dishes elsewhere.
Nute's
We don’t know any place where you can order perfectly balanced khao soi alongside some of the best ramen in town. Other than Nute’s, that is. It’s a cozy Japanese and Thai noodle house in Bernal Heights where we always have a great time. Spicy miso ramen is a fiery affair, and the tonkotsu ramen is smoky from roasted black garlic oil—make sure to add on the pork belly with blistered skins. Juicy karaage, corn tempura, and pork-stuffed gyoza will complete the casual night. Since Nute’s is busy at all times and only has a handful of tables inside, prepare to wait.
Luna BYOB
20th Street in Rittenhouse is a restaurant row of sorts. Lucky for us, Luna has joined the ranks of Pub & Kitchen, Charley Dove, Twenty Manning, and 1-900-ICE-CREAM, adding an Italian BYOB to the corridor. The restaurant took over the former Casta Diva space, and after a small makeover, is intimate, charming, and buzzing with groups of friends, couples, and ‘80s pop hits. The menu is made up of shareable appetizers like calamari in a kalamata-tomato sauce, caesar salad, and antipasto with truffle-stuffed burrata, and satisfying mains like a 16 oz veal chop and branzino with Israeli couscous. But it’s the generously-portioned handmade pastas–from ribbons of pappardelle in a lamb bolognese to garganelli with sweet sausage in a saffron cream sauce–that have turned us from first-time diners into devoted regulars.
Off The Rez
This all-day cafe located inside the Burke Museum of Natural History serves tasty Native American food centered around homemade frybread. Puffy on the inside and crunchy on the outside, the fried dough is a perfect vehicle for various savory or sweet fillings. We’re talking about shredded chili verde chicken and sweet and tangy BBQ pulled pork tacos, burgers topped with cumin crema and pickled red onions, or served simply with a generous dusting of cinnamon and sugar as dessert. Whether you’re visiting an exhibit or not, stop in for a quick lunch at the U District spot—or keep your eyes peeled around the city for their truck.
E.A.K Ramen
If you’re looking for a relatively rare bowl of ramen, head to E.A.K. in the West Village. Their iekei-style ramen comes with a broth made from chicken and pork bones (in addition to shoyu tare), with thick, spaghetti-like noodles and spinach instead of scallions. The result is a salty, milky, and rich broth that looks like cream of chicken soup. We have no complaints about the namesake E.A.K. shoyu bowl—except that the chashu is among the best we’ve had, and only two small slices are included. Get extra. This place has 22 toppings—like butter, baby corn, and shredded chicken breast—that you can add, and there are also lots of small plates. Don’t leave without getting the big, juicy ginger gyoza, which come covered in a crunchy dumpling skirt.
Minca
Minca’s cramped dining room is situated around an open kitchen, hot steam constantly flowing through the space. It’s the kind of place to go alone when you need to be soothed or when you want to impress a date without looking like you’re trying too hard. We love that you can get a bowl made with half pork and half chicken broth, and the tsukemen here is particularly great. The daikon salad, a mountain of shredded radish drenched in sesame sauce, is one of our favorite ways to eat that particular vegetable.
Susuru Ramen Bar
Located in a Thai Town strip mall next to the legendary Sapp Coffee Shop, Susuru is a small order-at-the-counter ramen shop with a handful of tables, but also serves everything from sushi to takoyaki to katsu sandos. And though they offer an interesting khao soi-inspired ramen, the tonkotsu ramen here happens to be the highlight. The broth is extremely rich, cloudy, and borderline too flavorful—like a tight squeeze from a pro wrestler rather than a warm hug. But we still love it anyway. Every spoonful hits with a piledriver of flavor, and we suggest ordering your bowl spicy to balance out the heavy pork broth (maybe it’s the Thai influence, but they don't play around with spice here).
Cucina Alba
The look Chelsea this restaurant is going for is “urbanite’s Italian holiday,” which means you should expect a bright space with pops of pink, floor-to-ceiling windows, and sightings of mid-level celebrities whose own European holidays consist of snagging invites onto richer people’s yachts. The summer-fling feeling of the space could be appealing if your seasonal depression has already hit, but the food won't inspire you to start planning a trip abroad. Cucina Alba feels like any other Fashion Week-friendly spot where eating is secondary to being seen. The menu is a mixed bag, and most things look good but end up tasting just OK. If you do go, skip the smoked lemon cacio e pepe (the smoky flavor really does not work) and the TikTok-friendly burrata with black truffle shaved tableside, and stick to the silky agnolotti and fluffy whipped ricotta.
