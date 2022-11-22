Tucked away inside the Wyndham Garden Chinatown hotel, this place isn’t the easiest to find, but that’s good (for you) because it keeps the crowds away. Stop by for a bowl of Shinka’s bone marrow ramen with murky, beefy broth. It comes with well-marbled slices of brisket, tons of garlic chips, discs of daikon, and a big bone sawed in half so you can scoop out all the marrow. If you want some small bites, get the crawfish salad in a wonton taco shell or pork belly bao (one of the best in the city). The space looks like a small sports bar with only a few high tops and TVs, and you can order anything from the connected beer garden or taqueria in case you want BBQ wings or birria tacos with your ramen.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO