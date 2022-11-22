Related
Fuku Ramen
Fuku Ramen is a casual spot in the Richmond where you can pop in for $12 tonkotsu ramen (classic, red garlic, and black garlic), and leave satisfied. No, they won’t be the most revolutionary bowls of noodles you’ve ever had, but they always get the job done. The fantastic chashu stands out. The pieces are sliced so thin you can almost see through them, and melt in your mouth like they’re trying to cosplay as cotton candy. The rest of Fuku Ramen’s menu is pretty simple, with standard appetizers like golden-brown chicken karaage and gyoza.
Ramen Ishida
You’ll have to sit quite literally shoulder to shoulder to eat at this teeny LES ramen spot, but their shōyu and miso ramen are totally worth it. The thick, chewy noodles wrap around each slab of fatty pork like an octopus gripping onto its prey, and the broth is flavorful enough to function as full-on aromatherapy. Despite there being only eight seats in the cramped space, you rarely end up waiting more than 10 minutes to sit, and no one will rush you. Take your time and order some appetizers, too. We sometimes stop by just for pork buns and karaage.
Susuru Ramen Bar
Located in a Thai Town strip mall next to the legendary Sapp Coffee Shop, Susuru is a small order-at-the-counter ramen shop with a handful of tables, but also serves everything from sushi to takoyaki to katsu sandos. And though they offer an interesting khao soi-inspired ramen, the tonkotsu ramen here happens to be the highlight. The broth is extremely rich, cloudy, and borderline too flavorful—like a tight squeeze from a pro wrestler rather than a warm hug. But we still love it anyway. Every spoonful hits with a piledriver of flavor, and we suggest ordering your bowl spicy to balance out the heavy pork broth (maybe it’s the Thai influence, but they don't play around with spice here).
Coco's Ramen
When you want to pair ramen with izakaya standards like agedashi tofu and bacon-wrapped mochi, Coco’s Ramen is the answer. The cozy Bernal Heights spot excels at nigiri and sushi rolls—and bowls of ramen that are worth any cross-town journey. You can customize every aspect of them, from the type of soup (tonkotsu, miso, shoyu, shio, or curry) to the spice level. The noodles themselves are bouncy and ideally chewy, and the broth is complex. Toppings range from pork katsu and tempura shrimp to fried eggs—but if you don’t order the melt-in-your-mouth pork belly, you will have regrets.
Moto Ramen
A nice change of pace from Very Serious Ramen Joints with hour-long waits, Moto Ramen is a neighborhood spot in Culver City that does high-quality bowls of black garlic tonkotsu and spicy miso ramen without the fuss. There's a large patio out back where locals linger with their tiny dogs, and most of the dining room inside is taken by an open kitchen where chefs silently assemble bowls of noodles for takeout. The star dish here is the tantanmen, made with a thick, sesame-infused broth that’s topped with a heap of ground pork. You can also order the tantanmen cold, which swaps out the broth for a spicy sesame paste, and gives you a chance to better appreciate the delicate, curly noodles slicked with sauce.
Nojo Ramen Tavern
This Hayes Valley spot focuses on ramen with chicken-based broth, instead of pork-based versions you more commonly see around town. The broth is so creamy you’ll be tempted to shrink yourself and take a calming bath in the bowl. The noodles are thick and bouncy. The onion-packed chicken meatballs are stunners that soak up an impressive amount of soup. And there’s enough rich umami packed into every spoonful to almost forget about whatever terrible week you’re recovering from, or that it’s been foggy out for nine straight days. Another reason to love Nojo: it’s easy to walk in. So use this place for spontaneous “I-need-to-cry-into-a-bowl” dinners or date nights when you forget to make a reservation.
Shinka Ramen & Sake Bar
Tucked away inside the Wyndham Garden Chinatown hotel, this place isn’t the easiest to find, but that’s good (for you) because it keeps the crowds away. Stop by for a bowl of Shinka’s bone marrow ramen with murky, beefy broth. It comes with well-marbled slices of brisket, tons of garlic chips, discs of daikon, and a big bone sawed in half so you can scoop out all the marrow. If you want some small bites, get the crawfish salad in a wonton taco shell or pork belly bao (one of the best in the city). The space looks like a small sports bar with only a few high tops and TVs, and you can order anything from the connected beer garden or taqueria in case you want BBQ wings or birria tacos with your ramen.
Abiko Curry
At this Korean-owned Japanese curry spot, there are three steps you need to follow. Step one: choose between rice, noodles, and creamy curry pasta. Then choose your spice level, and lastly, add toppings like meat, raw egg, and cheese. Whichever route you go, you’ll get a generous serving of rich, deeply spiced curry. Pair it with a fried cutlet or croquette, both of which are incredibly moist and have a crispy crust that’s perfect for dipping into the curry. This ultimate comfort food arrives at your table in under 10 minutes, and it tastes even better if you drop in on a rainy day.
Waraku
You might know Waraku as the place to hit up when the lines at Marufuku and Hinodeya are ungodly long. But the ramen at this Japantown spot stands on its own. They have more variety than other places, and each type is excellent across the board, from the spicy tantan men and chicken shoyu ramen to the braised pork belly-filled tonkotsu with black garlic and vegetarian ramen topped with Impossible meat. All of the options are great, but if you can’t choose go with tsukemen. We’d eat a whole bowl of the springy noodles plain. And the mushrooms and bean sprouts that come on the side cut through the richness of the broth nicely.
Ragadan
Ragandan is an “American falafel shoppe” in Uptown, and sandwiches are the main deal here. There's a variety of Middle Eastern ones as well as twists on American classics. The American dishes combine delicious combinations of flavor, like herby z’atar mayo on their burger or red tahini ranch on a crispy chicken sandwich. But our favorite dish is their crispy, fluffy falafel, especially the ones stuffed with sweet caramelized onions and complemented by silky hummus and fresh vegetables in pillowy pita. Most people order for takeout at this small spot, but we recommend grabbing a table or counter seat—this is falafel that's worth sitting down for.
Ippudo
Like Marufuku in Japantown, Ippudo is a ramen chain worthy of your time. You customize noodle firmness, on a scale ranging from yawa (soft) to bari kata (firm), which is what sets this SoMa spot apart. The route you take is all about personal preference, but always go firm, since the noodles will cook a bit more in the soup. Tonkotsu broth is their specialty—the Karaka, a spicier version of the creamy original, is a foolproof order. And if you’re someone who gets hot and bothered at the sound of slow-simmered pork belly chashu, they put it on everything here.
Jezabel's
Jezabel’s is a cozy Argentinian cafe that always smells like coffee and fresh-baked pastries. Open daily, it’s an easy place to start your day with a cheese- and ham-filled mafalda, buttery medialunas, or a creamy ricotta torta. But the oven-baked empanadas are really the headliners. You can get them stuffed with cuts of beef, juicy chicken, tangy root vegetables, spicy lentils, and more. They’re all good choices and are ready in under 10 minutes. With a handful of tables, Jezabel’s is an easy place to grab something sweet and savory for under $11.
Ddobar
Ddobar is a Korean-Chinese spot in Olly Olly Market that sells a selection of yubu tarts, which are essentially Korean inari pockets that you can customize with an assortment of toppings. Egg, pork belly, and ponzu salmon work well with the sticky sweetness of the tofu, but you can skip the mackerel and spicy tuna. This place is from the people behind Korean-Chinese tasting-menu restaurant Joomak Banjum, and they have plans to debut a rotating menu of large plates and a chef’s counter concept in the near future. For now, stop by for a solid snack and one of the surprise hits of the food hall: a creamy earl gray soft serve.
Off The Rez
This all-day cafe located inside the Burke Museum of Natural History serves tasty Native American food centered around homemade frybread. Puffy on the inside and crunchy on the outside, the fried dough is a perfect vehicle for various savory or sweet fillings. We’re talking about shredded chili verde chicken and sweet and tangy BBQ pulled pork tacos, burgers topped with cumin crema and pickled red onions, or served simply with a generous dusting of cinnamon and sugar as dessert. Whether you’re visiting an exhibit or not, stop in for a quick lunch at the U District spot—or keep your eyes peeled around the city for their truck.
Monster Vegan
In the old days, the only food you could get while watching a movie was gummy bears, stale popcorn, and sad nachos. Lucky for us, Center City’s Monster Vegan came along. Inside you’ll find a long bar and cushioned seating with great views of the horror flicks they show nightly. The plant-based menu includes belly-filling options like spicy rigatoni bolognese, General Tso's wings with a syrupy citrusy glaze, and fluffy cinnamon apple french toast for brunch. Bring a group of friends for cocktails and focus on your truffle parmesan fries when the movie gets too scary.
Peaches Prime
This spot from the Peaches team serves American comfort food that you’d find at a nice cafeteria on the top floor of an office building that caters to executives. Situated just steps away from BAM in Fort Greene, Peaches Prime is technically part of a food hall, but it’s a full-service restaurant with its own enclosed space. The food here is hit or miss. Skip the salty fried chicken and overcooked calamari, but try their version of Oysters Rockefeller with nicely fried plump oysters. Our favorite item is the $18 burger that comes with a thick, be-careful-or-it’ll-drip-on-your-shirt patty made with a ribeye and short rib blend. This isn’t the type of place you go out of your way to eat at, but if you're in the area, it’s a good backup if your first choice is too crowded.
Honeysuckle Provisions
Maybe you watched Netflix’s High on the Hog, or maybe you just really love sandwiches, but either way, there are lots of reasons to join the line outside Omar and Cybille St.Aude-Tate's Honeysuckle Provisions. The Afrocentric grocery store and all-day cafe has a menu full of products sourced from Black farmers, including everything from a sausage, egg, and cheese on a sweet potato english muffin to a satisfying cornmeal hot pocket packed with stewed collards. It might be hard to choose, but if you only get one thing, go for the dollar hoagie (which actually goes for around $12). The roll comes studded with West African benne seeds, giving each creamy and turkey-filled bite a bit of earthiness. Stop by the casual shop for something tasty before your morning commute or after a walk in Malcolm X Park.
Ling Kitchen
From the team behind Lin and Qi, Ling Kitchen is an intimate, 10-seat restaurant near 183 and Ohlen Road, with a set tasting menu that changes weekly. The entire meal takes place in the kitchen—with table settings placed around a large, metal prep surface—for a very “chef’s table” experience. Seats are only available by reservation—and tend to go fast—so set an alarm for the first of the month when they typically go live.
Luna BYOB
20th Street in Rittenhouse is a restaurant row of sorts. Lucky for us, Luna has joined the ranks of Pub & Kitchen, Charley Dove, Twenty Manning, and 1-900-ICE-CREAM, adding an Italian BYOB to the corridor. The restaurant took over the former Casta Diva space, and after a small makeover, is intimate, charming, and buzzing with groups of friends, couples, and ‘80s pop hits. The menu is made up of shareable appetizers like calamari in a kalamata-tomato sauce, caesar salad, and antipasto with truffle-stuffed burrata, and satisfying mains like a 16 oz veal chop and branzino with Israeli couscous. But it’s the generously-portioned handmade pastas–from ribbons of pappardelle in a lamb bolognese to garganelli with sweet sausage in a saffron cream sauce–that have turned us from first-time diners into devoted regulars.
Burger By Day
With so many smashburger places opening, you think we’d be tired of them by now. We’re not. The version at this plant-filled counter-service spot in Chinatown comes with two thin pressed patties with gooey American cheese and grilled onions between a soft and squishy bun. It’s easily one of the best smashburgers in the city, and the fried chicken sandwich is just as good. All the sandwiches (including the sliders) defy expectations. They’re bigger and less expensive than what you find at similar burger joints around town. Whether you choose chicken or beef, get some extra crispy fries, which we prefer over their tots. Burger by Day has a selection of shakes, but you can also grab bubble tea from the I’Milky location that shares the same space.
The Infatuation
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
182K+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.https://theinfatuation.com
Comments / 0