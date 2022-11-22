Read full article on original website
richmondmagazine.com
In the Details
After running the Fredericksburg-based landscaping business Mowing It Down Lawn Care for more than a decade, husband-and-wife team Jeremy and Brandi Shelton opened their Detail Garage franchise in Fredericksburg in December 2020. In June, they opened their second Detail Garage at 9456 Charter Gate Drive in Ashland, featuring Chemical Guys...
wvtf.org
Several Virginia museums participating in national effort to get more people in the door
Looking for something to do over the holiday weekend? Many museums around the state offer free or reduced admissions to guests who get federal food assistance. Museums for All is a nationwide initiative to get more people in more museums. Earlier this fall, several Richmond-area institutions decided together to participate, including Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens, the Children’s Museum and the Science Museum of Virginia.
People Still Live in This 400 Year Old Virginia City
These are three of the oldest cities in Virginia that you should know about. People still live in these cities. Kecoughtan, Virginia (1610) Built in 1610, the Palace of the Governors is the oldest continuously occupied building in the United States.Photo by(jpellgen (@1179_jp/Flickr)
This Huge Christmas Shop in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. As the calendar nears December, Christmas gets closer. For those who want to prep for the holiday season, you might want to visit this huge Christmas shop in Virginia.
4 Great Burger Places in Virginia
Burger on a small white platePhoto byPhoto by engin akyurt on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love burgers and you also happen to live in Virginia, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Three Richmond schools to be renamed, erasing Confederate ties
Three Richmond schools, named after men with ties to the Confederacy, will soon be renamed. The school board voted 5-3 to approve the measure at a meeting Monday night.
Chesterfield Police Sergeant says doing this could keep you safe in a shooting
Chesterfield Police Seargent Chris Hugate teaches people how to survive in an active shooter situation.
King George approves method to issue personal property tax refunds
King George may not pocket all of the money that comes in from vehicle taxes. At their latest meeting, the board of supervisors approved a refund process, allowing the county to return money to taxpayers.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
2 Charged with possession of a controlled substance
LAWRENCEVILLE – Brooke A. Keesee, 29, from Louisa, Virginia and Tiffany Nicole West, 25, from Ashland, Virginia are charged with possession of a Schedule 1, II Controlled Substance on Oct. 31, 2022. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said at 3:16 a.m. Deputy T. K. Lewis...
‘It’s not uncommon anymore’: Neighbors react to multiple shootings in Hopewell block
A rise in homicides in Hopewell has the community seeking answers on how to stop the killings.
‘Woken by several gunshots’: Neighbors react to Hopewell hours-long barricade
"A policeman knocked on my bedroom window in the backyard," Stanley recalled. "Said I needed to leave the premises because there may be a problem with shooting and I may get hit."
Graduation rates for Hispanic students among lowest in Virginia: How do local school divisions measure up?
Graduation rates for Virginia's Hispanic students are among the lowest in the commonwealth, leaving questions about the source of this disparity and what's being done to improve it.
Arthur Ashe Center dispute could go to court, but Richmond School Board member backs another path
An ongoing dispute between the Richmond School Board and the city over the Arthur Ashe Athletic Center has led the board to put the city on notice of the possible legal options it can pursue.
PHOTOS: Giant goldfish caught in Bluewater Lakes in France weighs almost 70 pounds
British fisherman Andy Hackett reeled in a gargantuan goldfish at the Bluewater Lakes in France. The fish weighs almost 70 pounds and has been given the name Carrot.
With 804 set to run out of numbers, Virginia board picks new area code
With expectations that the 804 area code will run out of phone numbers by mid-2024, a new area code has been approved for parts of central Virginia and the Northern Neck.
Mother is warning others after 2-year-old spent 14 days on ventilator with RSV
"They were the longest 14 days of my life," Halterman said. "I honestly thought I was going to lose my son. We got transferred from one hospital to another and it just seemed like the longest weeks of my life."
Henrico Police looking for Short Pump robbery suspects
The Henrico County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating the suspects of a robbery that took place in the Short Pump area.
I-64 East clear in New Kent after crash
UPDATE: According to VDOT, the lanes have reopened and the crash is clear. NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on Interstate 64 East is causing backups in New Kent County. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 206.2, just after the New Kent Highway exit. The […]
NBC12
Woman arrested in connection to deadly Gilpin Court shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have arrested a woman in connection to a deadly shooting in the city’s northside on Monday. On Nov. 21, around 4:16 p.m., police were called to the 900 block of St. Paul Street in the Gilpin Court neighborhood for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Tynisa Tony, 29, of Richmond on a sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound.
Fill up your tank before you fill up your plate; gas prices drop ahead of holiday travel
Gas prices in Virginia have dropped significantly in the past month, according to AAA.
