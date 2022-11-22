Read full article on original website
peninsulachronicle.com
Several New Businesses Now Open On The Peninsula
Several new businesses have opened or soon will open on the Peninsula. This fall, Cushman and Wakefield/Thalhimer announced that Mobility Works leased 4,000 square feet of retail space at 6099 Jefferson Ave. in Newport News. Mobility Works is a company that sells wheelchair accessible vehicles. The business has other locations in Virginia Beach and in the Richmond area.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Preservation Virginia launches African American Fellows Program
Richmond – Studies show that only 1% of preservation professionals are African American. Through a grant from the Jessie Ball duPont Fund, Preservation Virginia is launching a Fellows program to increase the network of Black preservation professionals and expand interest in historic preservation careers. This pilot program, launching in...
GRTC planning long-range expansion of bus rapid transit line through northern Henrico
The Greater Richmond Transit Company is planning to expand its services with a new bus rapid transit line, but it could be years before the route opens to riders. The agency also is planning a more immediate service addition: the implementation of microtransit options. GRTC officials are in the process...
Three Richmond schools to be renamed, erasing Confederate ties
Three Richmond schools, named after men with ties to the Confederacy, will soon be renamed. The school board voted 5-3 to approve the measure at a meeting Monday night.
People Still Live in This 400 Year Old Virginia City
These are three of the oldest cities in Virginia that you should know about. People still live in these cities. Kecoughtan, Virginia (1610) Built in 1610, the Palace of the Governors is the oldest continuously occupied building in the United States.Photo by(jpellgen (@1179_jp/Flickr)
King George approves method to issue personal property tax refunds
King George may not pocket all of the money that comes in from vehicle taxes. At their latest meeting, the board of supervisors approved a refund process, allowing the county to return money to taxpayers.
Governor Youngkin hosts Mattaponi, Pamunkey tribes for annual tax tribute ceremony
Governor Glenn Youngkin hosted the Mattaponi and Pamunkey tribes on Wednesday at the Governor's Executive Mansion for the 345th annual tax tribute ceremony.
WAVY News 10
Vehicles damaged in Eastern Shore crash
ONLEY, Va. (WAVY) – Two vehicles were damaged in a crash Tuesday evening in Accomack County on Virginia’s Eastern Shore. No injuries were reported, according to fire officials. At 6:23 p.m. Onancock, Station 9, and Tasley, Station 8, responded to the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lankford...
Arthur Ashe Center dispute could go to court, but Richmond School Board member backs another path
An ongoing dispute between the Richmond School Board and the city over the Arthur Ashe Athletic Center has led the board to put the city on notice of the possible legal options it can pursue.
peninsulachronicle.com
European Style Holiday Markets Coming To Newport News, Williamsburg
NEWPORT NEWS-Holiday shoppers will have an opportunity to experience European-style shopping with the opening of two unique markets this season. Sisters Cities of Newport News, Inc. will present the city’s inaugural German Christmas Market on Saturday, December 3. The market is inspired by Weihnachtsmarrkt, which is held annually throughout Germany, including in the Newport News Sister City of Greifswald.
Hopewell’s ‘Light Up the Night’ taking place Dec. 4
The parade begins at 4 p.m. at the Cavalier Square Shopping Center and will make its way down 15th Street, City Point Road and Main Street before concluding at the Ashford Civic Plaza. Drivers should expect significant delays while driving near the parade's route and spectators are asked to stay on the sidewalk for the entire parade.
Gillies Creek Park goat missing from pen in Richmond’s East End
One of the goats from Gillies Creek Park is reportedly missing from her pen in the Fulton Hill neighborhood of Richmond's East End.
This Huge Christmas Shop in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. As the calendar nears December, Christmas gets closer. For those who want to prep for the holiday season, you might want to visit this huge Christmas shop in Virginia.
Graduation rates for Hispanic students among lowest in Virginia: How do local school divisions measure up?
Graduation rates for Virginia's Hispanic students are among the lowest in the commonwealth, leaving questions about the source of this disparity and what's being done to improve it.
Faith group pushes Richmond leaders to act on housing crisis, gun violence and mobile home issues
Members of an organization made up of 22 congregations packed Richmond's City Council chamber last week to raise concerns over evictions, gun violence, money meant to fund affordable housing and dilapidated mobile homes in the city.
Police investigate auto-pedestrian accident in Newport News
According to dispatch, the call for the accident came in around 10:05 p.m. at the intersection of Glendale Road and Warwick Blvd.
✨'Seeds of Light' is Dominion Energy Gardenfest of Lights theme
The holiday tradition Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights is now lighting up Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden nightly from 4–10 p.m. through Jan. 8.
Search for answers continues 3 years after Richmond firefighter’s murder
The family is asking anyone with information on the shooting to come forward. Anyone with information can call Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202.
4 Great Burger Places in Virginia
Burger on a small white platePhoto byPhoto by engin akyurt on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love burgers and you also happen to live in Virginia, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
I-64 East clear in New Kent after crash
UPDATE: According to VDOT, the lanes have reopened and the crash is clear. NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on Interstate 64 East is causing backups in New Kent County. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 206.2, just after the New Kent Highway exit. The […]
