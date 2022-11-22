ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
peninsulachronicle.com

Several New Businesses Now Open On The Peninsula

Several new businesses have opened or soon will open on the Peninsula. This fall, Cushman and Wakefield/Thalhimer announced that Mobility Works leased 4,000 square feet of retail space at 6099 Jefferson Ave. in Newport News. Mobility Works is a company that sells wheelchair accessible vehicles. The business has other locations in Virginia Beach and in the Richmond area.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Preservation Virginia launches African American Fellows Program

Richmond – Studies show that only 1% of preservation professionals are African American. Through a grant from the Jessie Ball duPont Fund, Preservation Virginia is launching a Fellows program to increase the network of Black preservation professionals and expand interest in historic preservation careers. This pilot program, launching in...
RICHMOND, VA
Ty D.

People Still Live in This 400 Year Old Virginia City

These are three of the oldest cities in Virginia that you should know about. People still live in these cities. Kecoughtan, Virginia (1610) Built in 1610, the Palace of the Governors is the oldest continuously occupied building in the United States.Photo by(jpellgen (@1179_jp/Flickr)
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Vehicles damaged in Eastern Shore crash

ONLEY, Va. (WAVY) – Two vehicles were damaged in a crash Tuesday evening in Accomack County on Virginia’s Eastern Shore. No injuries were reported, according to fire officials. At 6:23 p.m. Onancock, Station 9, and Tasley, Station 8, responded to the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lankford...
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

European Style Holiday Markets Coming To Newport News, Williamsburg

NEWPORT NEWS-Holiday shoppers will have an opportunity to experience European-style shopping with the opening of two unique markets this season. Sisters Cities of Newport News, Inc. will present the city’s inaugural German Christmas Market on Saturday, December 3. The market is inspired by Weihnachtsmarrkt, which is held annually throughout Germany, including in the Newport News Sister City of Greifswald.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Hopewell’s ‘Light Up the Night’ taking place Dec. 4

The parade begins at 4 p.m. at the Cavalier Square Shopping Center and will make its way down 15th Street, City Point Road and Main Street before concluding at the Ashford Civic Plaza. Drivers should expect significant delays while driving near the parade's route and spectators are asked to stay on the sidewalk for the entire parade.
HOPEWELL, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Virginia

Burger on a small white platePhoto byPhoto by engin akyurt on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love burgers and you also happen to live in Virginia, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

I-64 East clear in New Kent after crash

UPDATE: According to VDOT, the lanes have reopened and the crash is clear. NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on Interstate 64 East is causing backups in New Kent County. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 206.2, just after the New Kent Highway exit. The […]
NEW KENT COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy