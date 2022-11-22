ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

msuspartans.com

Spartans Earn Win at Miami, 5-3

Oxford, Ohio – Michigan State earned a 5-3 victory at Miami on Friday night to open the two-game non-conference series. MSU improves to 10-4-1 overall, while Miami falls to 5-8-2. Jeremy Davidson had a four-point effort – his highest offensive output of the season – and was joined by...
EAST LANSING, MI
msuspartans.com

Michigan State Women Fall to No. 4/5 Iowa State in Phil Knight Invitational

PORTLAND, Ore. - Michigan State women's basketball had its six-game winning streak halted against No. 4/5 Iowa State, 80-49, at the Phil Knight Invitational on Thanksgiving afternoon. With the loss, the Spartans fall to 6-1 this season, while Iowa State improves to 5-0. Michigan State had two players in double...
AMES, IA
msuspartans.com

Spartans Extend Win Streak with Victory over Rutgers

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State volleyball extended its winning streak to two games on Wednesday night as the Spartans avenged an early season loss to Rutgers in four sets, 3-1 (22-25, 25-23, 25-15, 25-20). It's the first time an MSU team has won back-to-back conference matches since the abbreviated 2020 season.
EAST LANSING, MI
msuspartans.com

MSU Tangles With Miami in Non-League Series

Michigan State (9-4-1, 5-2-1 B1G) at Miami (5-7-2, 1-6-1 NCHC) Dates Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, 7 pm | Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, 5 pm. Friday: WVFN 730 AM/WJIM 1240 AM Saturday: WJIM 1240 AM. Listen Online: Click "Spartan Media Network" Scott Moore (pxp) and Rob Woodward (analysis) Television none. Webstreams...
EAST LANSING, MI

