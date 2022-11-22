PORTLAND, Ore. - Michigan State women's basketball had its six-game winning streak halted against No. 4/5 Iowa State, 80-49, at the Phil Knight Invitational on Thanksgiving afternoon. With the loss, the Spartans fall to 6-1 this season, while Iowa State improves to 5-0. Michigan State had two players in double...

AMES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO