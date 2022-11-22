Read full article on original website
ocala-news.com
Man arrested in Ocala after allegedly stealing over 150 gallons of fuel from 7-Eleven
A 46-year-old man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of stealing over 150 gallons of fuel from a 7-Eleven in Ocala. On Monday, November 21, an MCSO Property Crimes detective responded to the 7-Eleven located at 5670 SW College Road in Ocala in reference to a theft. Upon arrival, the detective made contact with an MCSO deputy who advised that a male suspect, identified as Michel Castillo Gelis, was detained in a patrol vehicle.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man accused of pushing woman, destroying home during argument over marijuana plants
A 42-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he was accused of forcefully pushing a woman and destroying the interior of a Marion County residence during an argument over marijuana plants. On Thursday, November 17, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office corporal made contact with the female victim at the MCSO Silver...
hernandosun.com
Local homeless man facing drug-related charges
A homeless man is facing drug-related charges after more than three grams of methamphetamine were found in his possession at a campsite in Masaryktown. According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), shortly before 10 am, on Nov. 23 deputies from the HCSO’s community policing unit were on a bicycle patrol in Masaryktown when they came upon a campsite that was being used by a few homeless individuals.
Deputies: Marion County inmate dead after 6 deputies try to subdue him
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — An inmate is dead after efforts to place him in handcuffs quickly escalated into violence at the Marion County Jail Friday morning. At approximately 7 a.m. this morning, The Marion County Sheriff's Office says several detention deputies responded to an incident involving inmate Scott Whitley III, 46.
villages-news.com
Wisconsin snowbird beats DUI charge after driving golf cart down 466A
A Wisconsin snowbird who drove a golf cart down County Road 466A in The Villages won’t be prosecuted on a charge of driving under the influence. The prosecutor’s office has announced that it has dropped the case against 54-year-old Colleen Marie Beardsley of Franksville, Wis. The case cannot be prosecuted, according to an announcement of no information filed in Sumter County Court, stating that because a breath test has been tossed out, there is insufficient evidence to pursue the case.
Marion County inmate dies after being uncooperative during routine cell inspection, deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — An inmate at Marion County Jail died early Friday morning after he refused to cooperate with a routine jail cell inspection, according to the sheriff’s office. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies arrived to the jail around 7 a.m. in response...
leesburg-news.com
Homeowner’s security camera aids deputy in capture of suspected thief
A Leesburg homeowner’s security camera aided a deputy in the capture of a suspected thief. A Lake County deputy was dispatched to a residence in Leesburg when a homeowner called 911 regarding the theft of a brand new Craftsman push mower from his front yard. The homeowner said he...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man allegedly attacks woman at Lake Square Mall
A Leesburg man allegedly attacked a woman in the parking lot at Lake Square Mall. Leesburg police were dispatched to the mall Tuesday afternoon after the woman called 911 to report the attack. The woman told the officer who interviewed her that she has been in a romantic relationship with 39-year-old Chaz Horne. She said that they had been celebrating his birthday by driving around the city when Horne told her to take him to Orlando to celebrate his birthday. She refused to take him because he had previously bought narcotics in Orlando. She said he got angry and that when she called her daughter on her cell phone to de-escalate the argument, Horne struck the left side of her face and grabbed her cell phone. He proceeded to throw the cell phone to the ground, shattering the phone’s screen. He hit her in the face with his fist a second time before getting out of the car and walking away. The officer noted in his report that he could see that her makeup was smeared and that her face was beginning to swell where she indicated Horne had hit her.
ocala-news.com
MCSO arrests Ocala man after finding stolen gun, drugs inside vehicle during traffic stop
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 29-year-old Ocala man after a stolen firearm, fentanyl, and cocaine were found inside his vehicle during a traffic stop. On Tuesday, an MCSO deputy observed a Honda Odyssey that was traveling southbound on Baseline Road, near NE 7th Street, at a high rate of speed. When the deputy attempted to catch up to the vehicle, the deputy observed that the driver, later identified as Steven Montanez, was “unable to properly maintain lanes,” according to the MCSO report.
Suspect engages in standoff with Orange County deputies
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A person has been arrested after a standoff Friday morning, Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators said the incident happened near Chickasaw Trail and Turkey Drive. Deputies said they had approached a sexual battery suspect at a home near Pigeon Circle around 3 a.m.,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Sheriff's office investigating shooting in Crystal River
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating an early morning shoot Friday at the 8th Avenue Apartments in Crystal River. Deputies arrived on scene around 5:15 a.m. Friday. An adult male victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was trauma alerted to a hospital, a CCSO spokeswoman said. An adult female suspect was detained on scene.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man whose pants fell down arrested at popular night spot in The Villages
A Leesburg man whose pants fell down was arrested at a popular night spot in The Villages. A Lady Lake police officer was patrolling Main Street in the vicinity of Spanish Springs Town Square near Margarita Republic nightspot when he was flagged down by several people who had come out of the bar. He was approached by 44-year-old Stephen Reiss Hassol who asked for a ride home. The officer noted in his report that the Leesburg resident was extremely intoxicated. Hassol was slurring his words so badly that the officer had difficulty understanding what Hassol was saying.
WCJB
Man arrested for stealing hundreds of dollars in gas
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested on fraud and theft charges after Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say he used a card skimmer to steal hundreds of dollars worth of gas. Deputies arrested 46-year-old Michel Castillo-Gelis of orlando, while investigating a theft at a 7-11 on SW College...
fox35orlando.com
Seminole County 21-year-old killed in deadly Thanksgiving day motorcycle crash
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A 21-year-old died on Thanksgiving after he was struck by a car at a Seminole County intersection. FHP said the crash happened around 7:40 p.m. Thursday when a Mazda was traveling southbound on Bird Lane approaching an intersection of East Lake Drive near the Casselberry area.
Florida man found dead behind bloody apartment door: report
Deputies in Seminole County investigated a homicide after a man was found dead in an apartment Tuesday night.
Woman arrested on DUI charge after Florida deputy killed in crash
A 30-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after causing a crash that killed a deputy on Interstate 75 in Florida.
10NEWS
Video: 12-year-old bicyclist hurt in Central Florida hit-and-run
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities in Orange County are searching for the driver involved in a crash that sent a boy flying off of his bike and kept going last week. At around 4:20 p.m. on Nov. 18, a car traveling along Avalon Park Boulevard hit a child who entered the roadway on a bike from Auburn Cove Lane, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release. The bicyclist was not in a marked crosswalk.
Independent Florida Alligator
Hawthorne man arrested for threatening police
Editor’s note: This article includes mentions of a suicidal episode. A Hawthorne man was arrested Monday for threatening to hurt police officers if they didn’t kill him. Michael Garrett, 69, is being charged with aggravated assault on an officer, according to court records. Garrett was arrested and booked into the Alachua County Jail at 8:51 a.m. Monday. He’s being held on a $25,000 bond.
Citrus County Chronicle
Four charged in burglary and theft in Hernando; claim innocence and blame alligator spotting
Four people are blaming alligator watching as the cause behind what they call a misunderstanding that led to their arrest in Hernando and charges of petit theft and burglary of a home. According to Citrus County Sheriff’s Office arrest reports, the four arrested were Shylah Dawn Larock, 31, of Hernando,...
fox35orlando.com
Six teens taken into custody after armed robbery in Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. - Six teens were taken into custody in connection to an armed robbery and a stolen car. It’s just another instance of violent crime in the city involving teens over the last two weeks. "Yet again we’re responding to another call with juveniles," said Sanford Police PIO...
