A deep dive into the Detroit Red Wings' salary-cap situation
Navigating the salary cap is one of the more important tasks for any GM. Teams that can avoid total cap chaos by walking the tightrope of inking players to deals that match their value (or compensate for future value without breaking the bank) remain successful. Those that don’t see struggles and front-office changes.
Kings yet to begin extension talks with Jonathan Quick
A little more than a year ago, it looked like Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick was riding out the stretch of his time with the only organization he’s known, a stretch that dates back to 2005 when he was drafted in the third round. His numbers were dipping and with Cal Petersen inking a three-year, $15M deal, the writing seemed to be on the wall.
What the Dallas Stars are thankful for in 2022
As American Thanksgiving and the holiday season are upon us, PHR is taking a look at what teams are thankful for in 2022-23. There also might be a few things your team would like down the road. We’ll examine what’s gone well in the early going and what could improve as the season rolls on for the Dallas Stars.
Blue Jackets sign Jordan Dumais to three-year deal
Dumais, 18, was picked 96th overall in 2022 after an incredible 109-point season (68 games). He went back to the QMJHL this year and picked up right where he left off, and now has 19 goals and 49 points through his first 22 games. While his size – Dumais stands...
Steelers Hall Of Famer Terry Bradshaw Believes Rookie Kenny Pickett Is An ‘Upper Echelon B’ Talent
Legendary Pittsburgh Steelers’ four-time Super Bowl winner and current Fox broadcaster, Terry Bradshaw likes what he sees in the team’s rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett. The 1978 NFL MVP joined The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Wednesday to talk about some of the quarterback play around the league and inevitably Cowherd wanted his opinion on the first-year Pittsburgh signal-caller who Bradshaw wanted to see start for Pittsburgh at the beginning of the season.
The Steelers Top 3 Offensive Coordinator Candidates The Team Absolutely Needs To Consider In 2023
The Pittsburgh Steelers came into their Week 11 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals looking to sweep the season series and set themselves up to make a November and December playoff run once again. Unfortunately, the Steelers were not only outplayed but outcoached yet again. Bengals players were even reportedly saying that they knew which plays the Steelers were going to call.
Impressive Standout From Steelers 2022 Training Camp Lands On Practice Squad
Rewind to Pittsburgh Steelers training camp in Latrobe for a second. Head coach Mike Tomlin was searching for a new backup running back, as the likes of Benny Snell Jr. and Anthony McFarland Jr. simply weren’t cutting it anymore. As a result, two undrafted rookies stepped up as the standouts of training camp. One of them was Jaylen Warren, the Oklahoma State product who ended up making the 53-man roster.
Coyotes activate forward Zack Kassian
The Arizona Coyotes announced their lines for tonight’s contest against the Carolina Hurricanes, and as part of that announcement, they revealed that forward Zack Kassian had been activated off of injured reserve. Additionally, the team announced that defenseman Juuso Valimaki will miss tonight’s game due to an upper-body injury,...
Maple Leafs D Jordie Benn moved to IR, will be out week-to-week
The Toronto Maple Leafs are already without Morgan Rielly, T.J. Brodie, and Jake Muzzin, leaving their defensive group a little shorthanded. Last night, Mac Hollowell was forced into extra action in his first-ever NHL game thanks to the early departure of Jordie Benn. Today, head coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters including Mark Masters of TSN that Benn is now on injured reserve and out week-to-week, though the full severity of the injury has yet to be determined.
Islanders' former first-round pick making NHL debut
The New York Islanders have announced that forward prospect Simon Holmstrom has been recalled from their AHL affiliate, the Bridgeport Islanders. This move comes due to the fact that veteran winger Kyle Palmieri is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. This recall puts Holmstrom, the team’s 2019 first-round pick, in a...
Steelers Unresponsive Trajectory Has Apathetic Mike Tomlin On A Collision Course With The 1988 Coaching Purge
The Pittsburgh Steelers rarely have had losing seasons since the NFL began playing Super Bowls to crown a champion. The 2021 off-season marked the second time in modern franchise history that they bid farewell to a Hall of Fame quarterback. Both times the team had similar succession plans, bridge quarterback to a first-round pick who was anointed as the heir apparent.
Despite New Roster, Pitt Runs Same Stale Offense
The Pitt Panthers are older and more talented, but they haven't executed any better on offense.
Minnesota Wild activate G Marc-Andre Fleury
The Minnesota Wild have their starting goaltender back. Marc-Andre Fleury has been activated from injured reserve, meaning Zane McIntyre is on his way back to the minor leagues. Fleury, 37, ended up missing three games with an upper-body injury but the Wild actually did rather well in his absence. After...
