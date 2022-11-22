Read full article on original website
Paige VanZant set for appearance at Sapphire New York Gentlemen’s Club in December
BKFC star Paige VanZant continues to find work outside of the bare-knuckle boxing ring. ’12 Gauge’ has been out of action since her decision defeat to Rachel Ostovich last July. The defeat was a devastating one for the former UFC star, as it dropped her to 0-2 in BKFC. She was previously defeated by Britain Hart in February.
Jiri Prochazka issues statement after withdrawing from UFC 282, vacating light heavyweight title: “I’ll be back in six months and I’ll take the title whoever holds it” “
Jiri Prochazka has issued a statement after withdrawing from UFC 282. It was revealed on Wednesday that Prochazka suffered a serious shoulder injury that forced him to pull out of his UFC 282 light heavyweight title fight against Glover Teixeira. He also vacated the light heavyweight title as he didn’t want to hold up the division and has now taken to Instagram to issue a lengthy statement.
Investigation needed as Moises Fuentes dies from third straight KO
World Boxing News is sad to report that former Mexican world champion boxer Moises Fuentes died from injuries suffered in the ring. But that’s not the full story here. There is undoubtedly a way this outcome could have been avoided. Serious questions need to be raised on how Fuentes...
Conor McGregor's close friend slaps the UFC fighter with multimillion-dollar suit for whiskey royalties
Retired Russian-born fighter Artem Lobov believes he is entitled to a share of profits from the sale of a whiskey brand co-owned by UFC star Conor McGregor.
UFC middleweight Chris Curtis shares advice for Israel Adesanya on how to beat Alex Pereira in rematch: “At that point you just have to poison him”
UFC middleweight Chris Curtis shared some advice for Israel Adesanya on how to beat Alex Pereira in their rematch. Pereira continues to haunt Adesanya’s career after the Brazilian took out the long-time champ by TKO at UFC 281. The victory moved Pereira to 3-0 over Adesanya, 1-0 in MMA. The previous two wins came in Kickboxing in 2016 and 2017. In the first meeting, Pereira scored a unanimous decision, but in the second, he separated Adesanya from consciousness.
Conor McGregor goes on tirade against Joe Rogan over UFC 229 commentary, insults Khabib Nurmagomedov (again)
Conor McGregor is at it again. In a string of tweets Wednesday evening, McGregor seemed to live-tweet a rewatch of his UFC 229 bout against rival Khabib Nurmagomedov. That fight took place in October 2019, and McGregor lost by fourth-round submission. McGregor, who has not competed in MMA since he...
FAU student Ash Irvine, son of Chris Jericho, making his mark via fishing and the paranormal
Ash Irvine is an avid fisherman, who attends Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton. His mom, Jessica, lured him into fishing as a youth when visiting her homeland Minnesota. His dad — pro wrestler, rock singer and jack-of-all-trades — Chris Jericho fishes with him occasionally. Chris is a...
Video | Henry Cejudo shoots for a takedown after Hasbulla “assaults” the former UFC champion
Former UFC dual-weight champion Henry Cejudo is ready to make his comeback after all. ‘Triple C’ has been out of the octagon since a second-round stoppage win over Dominick Cruz in May 2020. Following the win, the-then bantamweight champion retired from MMA. Along with that, he relinquished his 135-pound title, seemingly making the retirement legitimate.
Jan Blachowicz reacts after receiving vacant light heavyweight title shot at UFC 282: “I was the last to know”
Jan Blachowicz revealed he was the last person to know he was fighting for the light heavyweight title at UFC 282. The main event of the pay-per-view card on December 10 from Las Vegas was supposed to be headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira 2. Yet, Prochazka suffered a serious shoulder injury and withdrew from the fight, and also vacated the title.
PED expert accuses Conor McGregor of photoshopping muscles: ‘That’s how juicy this guy looks’
Conor McGregor made some waves this week when he announced his intention to return to the USADA drug testing pool in February so he could book a fight soon after. According to Mac, he wouldn’t even have to go through a standard six month testing period to resume his career. Just two tests and he’ll be ready to go.
Brock Lesnar Lets The Paul Brothers Know What He Thinks Of Them
Logan Paul has had just three matches in WWE, with the biggest of them all coming earlier this month at Crown Jewel in a bout against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. And while Paul did end up falling short that night, he put on a show. Whether fans like Paul or not will always be another story entirely, especially in pro wrestling, but the general belief seems to be that if you're from the outside and show that you actually want to be part of things in that industry, it can work out. Which brings us to one of the biggest names in the scripted sport, Brock Lesnar.
Former Impact Star Urges Wrestlers Not to Slap Their Leg When Throwing Forearms
Wrestlers have been slapping their legs in matches for decades to improve the sound of their kicks. Superkicks and other kicks have become more common in matches in recent years. Some wrestlers have publicly complained about the current generation slapping their leg. Wrestlers “thigh slapping” or “leg slapping” dates back to the 1950s, when Mr. Wrestling II would back slap his opponents after a knee lift. Many wrestlers throughout history have been known to slap their opponents’ legs or backs.
Russian Darts Player Throws Punches After Winning Because His Opponent Didn't Shake Hands
I didn't know darts could be so physical. Lesson learned: just shake hands, I guess... Former World Darts Championship qualifier Boris Koltsov was at the centre of incredible scenes following a darts match in his native Russia. Footage has emerged on social media of Koltsov, who played at the last...
Sean O’Malley shares prediction for potential Alex Pereira vs. Khamzat Chimaev title fight: “I’d put money on Khamzat if they fought”
Sean O’Malley has opened up on who he thinks would win a potential fight between Alex Pereira and Khamzat Chimaev. At UFC 281, Pereira became the new middleweight champion as he scored a fifth-round TKO over Israel Adesanya. To no surprise, after the win, Chimaev took to social media to call the Brazilian out. He also told Pereira to sign the contract to fight him at UFC 282, which obviously isn’t going to happen.
Jake Paul dismisses Tommy Fury’s chances against him in a boxing match: “He’s never fought anyone good”
Jake Paul doesn’t really believe that Tommy Fury has much to offer him in the ring. ‘The Problem Child’ is fresh off his return against Anderson Silva last month. In the main event on Showtime pay-per-view, the YouTuber moved to 6-0 by unanimous decision. The bout was the most back-and-forth of Paul’s career thus far, but a pivotal eighth-round knockdown sealed the deal.
Dana White details injury that forced Jiri Prochazka to withdraw from UFC 282 and vacate his title: “The worst shoulder injury the doctors have seen in UFC history”
Dana White has opened up on the injury that Jiri Prochazka has sustained. It was revealed on Wednesday that Prochazka has suffered a serious shoulder injury that saw him withdraw from his UFC 282 title fight against Glover Teixeira. He also decided to vacate the belt. According to Prochazka’s team,...
