Transitioning out of the military? Here are the top 10 best cities to live after service

(BPT) - From finding a new career in a new city to reevaluating your financial plan, and everything in between, choosing where to live after leaving the military isn’t an easy decision.

That’s why Navy Federal Credit Union and Sperling’s Best Places compiled a list of the Best Cities After Service to understand where veterans are and what preferences they have when they leave the service. They also expanded the list to include best cities for military families, for veterans to retire, and to buy a house.

“The expanded version of this year’s report emphasizes the diversity of cities across the U.S. that can meet the needs of transitioning servicemembers,” said Clay Stackhouse, a retired Marine Corps colonel and regional outreach manager at Navy Federal. “This population of individuals is unique, and with today’s economic challenges, it’s more important than ever that we support servicemembers and their families as they approach this pivotal, often challenging, moment.”

Top 10 overall cities best after military service:

Charleston, SC. Norristown, PA. Cambridge, MA. San Diego, CA. Naples, FL. Anchorage, AK. Derry, NH. Virginia Beach, VA. Hempstead, NY. Waukegan, IL.

Top 5 overall cities best for military families:

Fort Worth, TX. Derry, NH. Norristown, PA. Charleston, SC. Columbus, OH.

Top 5 overall cities best for retired veterans:

Tampa, FL. Honolulu, HI. Jacksonville, FL. Norristown, PA. Virginia Beach, VA.

Top 5 overall cities best for veterans to buy a house:

Altoona, PA. Florence, AL. Abilene, TX. Elizabethtown, KY. Muncie, IN.

