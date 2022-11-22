Read full article on original website
TUESDAY! $3 Dollar Dominos Pizzas Drop This Tuesday Nov 29th In Midland And Odessa!
It's $3 Dollar PIZZA time at Dominos and it's all for a great cause. This really is one of the best pizza deals you're ever going to get and you get to help St. Jude Children's Hospital. Here are the details!. WHEN DO THE $3 DOLLAR PIZZAS FROM DOMINOS HAPPEN?
Do You Know Where The 31 Jackrabbit Statues Are Located In Odessa?
If you are new to the Permian Basin, you may not know about a few visitors, or should I say residents we have around town. My kids and I like playing a little game while driving the streets of Odessa to see who can spot the jackrabbits! It's true, there are 31, bright and colorful jackrabbit statues throughout the city of Odessa. It is our own little tourist attraction.
Wait….. Amarillo Could Have Had a Passenger Train?
Having never been on a train ride in my life, the idea to pay a fee and be able to hop on a train to wherever that train leads is such as a foreign one. I mean seriously the trains we have in Amarillo you can’t even get near. In the early 2000s however, having a commercial railway became a vague possibility for Amarillo.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
Police responded to a motor vehicle crash that injured a person. The crash happened on the 1400 block of N Loop 289 around 2:15 a.m. on Thursday. According to the police, one person was struck by a vehicle and was taken to UMC in critical condition.
Pedestrian hurt, hit and run overnight in Lubbock
Lubbock Police said a driver hit a pedestrian in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving at North Loop 289 and Avenue N.
cbs7.com
Fatal crash in Midland County off of FM 307 at CR 1110
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to Texas DPS, a fatal crash occurred at 8:34 p.m. on November 24, 2022, in Midland County off of FM 307 at CR 1110. The investigation found that 61-year-old Zoila Aguirre Valles of Midland, Texas was at the stop sign facing north on CR 1110 . A Midland woman identified as Sylvia Pulido Clavel, 43, was traveling east on FM 307 in the left lane.
Victim, suspect identified in Lubbock fatal stabbing
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department identified 49-year-old Ruben Garcia as the man killed in an overnight stabbing Friday. LPD also said 21-year-old Alexis Court was arrested in connection to the fatal stabbing. According to LPD, Court and Garcia were involved in a physical altercation around 2:27 a.m. in the 5500 block of Amherst […]
KCBD
Police investigating serious overnight stabbing
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is investigating an overnight stabbing in northwest Lubbock that left one seriously injured. Police responded to the 5500 block of Amherst St. just before 2:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they found one person with stab wounds. Police could not confirm whether the person...
The Curse is Strong With this Amarillo Building
Amarillo is full of buildings. Some are quite old and historic, others brand new. Then you have the buildings that aren't old or new but can't seem to keep a business in them. Here is another edition of Amarillo's Cursed Buildings. Let me reiterate, that this doesn't mean that this building is haunted or full of ghosts, or even evil for that matter. It just means that it seems that no matter what business settles in the building it doesn't last long.
Man pleads guilty to violating ‘illegal gambling business’ statute in Texas Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Oklahoma resident recently pleaded guilty in Amarillo Federal Court to one count of violating the statute surrounding “Illegal Gambling Business(es).” According to documents filed Tuesday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, Bluford Lewis Clary pleaded guilty to the count of operating an […]
blackchronicle.com
Significant Snow, Ice & Rain Threat for west Texas & New Mexico Tonight
A big trough swinging digging south will convey snow probabilities to Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma right now and carrying by way of Saturday morning. Temperatures will likely be an enormous element of how a lot snow falls, however it’s changing into extra obvious that sufficient chilly air will likely be out there for some hefty totals, particularly in the course of the in a single day hours. Winter storm warnings have been issued by way of Saturday to account for the heavy snow menace. It will likely be a moist, heavy snow, which means that we might see tree and energy line harm. The heaviest snow will likely be by way of japanese New Mexico and much west Texas the place domestically as much as a foot of snow could also be doable. Travel on I-25 and I-10 will likely be troublesome at instances!
2 attempted armed robberies near campus, TTU said in crime alert
Texas Tech issued a crime alert, saying there were two attempted armed robberies near the campus Wednesday night.
Lubbock man Indicted for Live Streaming With gun on School Campus
A Lubbock man was indicted after being accused of displaying a gun outside a local area school. The Lubbock Police Department received a call on November 3rd from Cavazos Middle School administrators that two people were on a live stream outside of the school with a weapon making threats against a student. Teachers and staff at Cavazos Middle school immediately placed the campus on a type of lockdown protocol to keep everyone inside the building until police could arrive.
Man accused of stealing at least $30,000 of cattle in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was arrested in Lubbock and accused of stealing at least $30,000 worth of cattle in in September, according to an indictment. Gilbert Luna, 37, was arrested by Texas Rangers on Tuesday and charged with theft of between $30,000 and $150,000. He was also charged with a category of theft — […]
This Is the Snowiest Town in Texas
Amarillo is the county seat of Potter County in the U.S. state of Texas. It is the largest city in the Texas Panhandle and the 14th-most populated city in the state of Texas. As of April 1, 2020, the estimated population of Amarillo was 200,393.
Police seize fake Gucci, Nike, items worth over $16 million from Amarillo business
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information about a recent pair of search warrants conducted by police where police seized more than 13,000 alleged counterfeit items worth more than $16 million. According to a news release from the department, a report was made to the Amarillo Police Department of alleged […]
abc7amarillo.com
Major snowstorm to cripple holiday traveling conditions in the South Plains
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - The potential for significant travel impacts is increasing heading into Thursday night & Friday for the Southwest Texas Panhandle and Eastern New Mexico as a powerful low pressure system will bring heavy snow, cold temperatures and windy conditions to the Southern Plains. The combination of high...
'Freak' snow storm over Texas panhandle to affect Thanksgiving travel
Texans traveling to the panhandle could see delays.
Lubbock woman told officers she took stranger’s car for ‘TikTok challenge,’ police report said
LUBBOCK, Texas — A woman was arrested on November 17 and accused of taking a car for what she claimed was a social media TikTok challenge, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department. The report said that the owner of the car parked by a pump at a gas station near 82nd Street […]
