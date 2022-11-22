ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

ABC Big 2 News

1 killed in Thanksgiving crash in Midland County

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving day. According to the Department of Public Safety, the crash happened at approximately 8:34P.M. on Thursday, November 24th, at FM 307 and CR 1110. The preliminary investigation shows that a 2018 Ford F-150, driven by 61-year-old Zoila Aguirre Valles of […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Rain & snow possible in Texas Panhandle Friday night into Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - The forecast precipitation type from now through Saturday continues to remain tricky for the southwest Texas Panhandle and parts of Eastern New Mexico due to a marginal temperature around 32 degrees. The weather will remain quiet Friday in the Texas Panhandle until this upper-level low begins to sweep northeast Friday night into the Permian Basin. This is expected to bring at least a cold rain to areas along and southeast of SH-60 from Clovis, NM & Canadian, TX down into the Rolling Plains of Texas.
AMARILLO, TX
blackchronicle.com

Significant Snow, Ice & Rain Threat for west Texas & New Mexico Tonight

A big trough swinging digging south will convey snow probabilities to Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma right now and carrying by way of Saturday morning. Temperatures will likely be an enormous element of how a lot snow falls, however it’s changing into extra obvious that sufficient chilly air will likely be out there for some hefty totals, particularly in the course of the in a single day hours. Winter storm warnings have been issued by way of Saturday to account for the heavy snow menace. It will likely be a moist, heavy snow, which means that we might see tree and energy line harm. The heaviest snow will likely be by way of japanese New Mexico and much west Texas the place domestically as much as a foot of snow could also be doable. Travel on I-25 and I-10 will likely be troublesome at instances!
TEXAS STATE
B93

Lubbock man Indicted for Live Streaming With gun on School Campus

A Lubbock man was indicted after being accused of displaying a gun outside a local area school. The Lubbock Police Department received a call on November 3rd from Cavazos Middle School administrators that two people were on a live stream outside of the school with a weapon making threats against a student. Teachers and staff at Cavazos Middle school immediately placed the campus on a type of lockdown protocol to keep everyone inside the building until police could arrive.
LUBBOCK, TX
Diana Rus

This Is the Snowiest Town in Texas

Amarillo is the county seat of Potter County in the U.S. state of Texas. It is the largest city in the Texas Panhandle and the 14th-most populated city in the state of Texas. As of April 1, 2020, the estimated population of Amarillo was 200,393.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Police seize fake Gucci, Nike, items worth over $16 million from Amarillo business

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information about a recent pair of search warrants conducted by police where police seized more than 13,000 alleged counterfeit items worth more than $16 million. According to a news release from the department, a report was made to the Amarillo Police Department of alleged […]
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Major snowstorm to cripple holiday traveling conditions in the South Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - The potential for significant travel impacts is increasing heading into Thursday night & Friday for the Southwest Texas Panhandle and Eastern New Mexico as a powerful low pressure system will bring heavy snow, cold temperatures and windy conditions to the Southern Plains. The combination of high...
AMARILLO, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD searching for three suspects in HEB theft

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify three suspects accused of theft.  According to a Facebook post, on October 25, and again on November 5, the man and two women pictured below allegedly stole approximately $1,100 worth of meat from United Supermarket and HEB. The trio […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Curbside Bistro in Odessa gives away Thanksgiving meals

ODESSA, Texas — Curbside Bistro celebrated their annual free thanksgiving event today. They gave away free Thanksgiving meals to anyone who showed up needing a meal, no questions asked. The idea for the event came to co-owner Alejandro Barrientos nine years ago when he was at a restaurant in...
ODESSA, TX
KCBD

Masked Rider unavailable for pre-game run at Texas Tech-Oklahoma game

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Due to inflammation in one of Centennial Champion’s legs, the Masked Rider will be unable to make her traditional pre-game run and lead the team onto the field for the Texas Tech University football game on Saturday (Nov. 26) against the University of Oklahoma at Jones AT&T Stadium.
LUBBOCK, TX
Mix 94.1

Gas Prices Have Finally Gotten Below $3.00 in time for Thanksgiving, But There’s a Catch

There's no better feeling than filling your gas tank for a reasonable price. And for the past year, we've seen gas prices hitting some extreme highs, making any sort of vehicular travel difficult. But thankfully to kick off the holidays, gas prices have dropped to prices as low as 2.73 at some locations in Amarillo, and are around the same price level in nearby regions in the midwest.
AMARILLO, TX
B93

B93

Midland, TX
ABOUT

B93 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://b93.net

