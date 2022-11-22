Read full article on original website
TUESDAY! $3 Dollar Dominos Pizzas Drop This Tuesday Nov 29th In Midland And Odessa!
It's $3 Dollar PIZZA time at Dominos and it's all for a great cause. This really is one of the best pizza deals you're ever going to get and you get to help St. Jude Children's Hospital. Here are the details!. WHEN DO THE $3 DOLLAR PIZZAS FROM DOMINOS HAPPEN?
1 killed in Thanksgiving crash in Midland County
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving day. According to the Department of Public Safety, the crash happened at approximately 8:34P.M. on Thursday, November 24th, at FM 307 and CR 1110. The preliminary investigation shows that a 2018 Ford F-150, driven by 61-year-old Zoila Aguirre Valles of […]
Pedestrian hurt, hit and run overnight in Lubbock
Lubbock Police said a driver hit a pedestrian in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving at North Loop 289 and Avenue N.
Victim, suspect identified in Lubbock fatal stabbing
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department identified 49-year-old Ruben Garcia as the man killed in an overnight stabbing Friday. LPD also said 21-year-old Alexis Court was arrested in connection to the fatal stabbing. According to LPD, Court and Garcia were involved in a physical altercation around 2:27 a.m. in the 5500 block of Amherst […]
abc7amarillo.com
Rain & snow possible in Texas Panhandle Friday night into Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - The forecast precipitation type from now through Saturday continues to remain tricky for the southwest Texas Panhandle and parts of Eastern New Mexico due to a marginal temperature around 32 degrees. The weather will remain quiet Friday in the Texas Panhandle until this upper-level low begins to sweep northeast Friday night into the Permian Basin. This is expected to bring at least a cold rain to areas along and southeast of SH-60 from Clovis, NM & Canadian, TX down into the Rolling Plains of Texas.
blackchronicle.com
Significant Snow, Ice & Rain Threat for west Texas & New Mexico Tonight
A big trough swinging digging south will convey snow probabilities to Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma right now and carrying by way of Saturday morning. Temperatures will likely be an enormous element of how a lot snow falls, however it’s changing into extra obvious that sufficient chilly air will likely be out there for some hefty totals, particularly in the course of the in a single day hours. Winter storm warnings have been issued by way of Saturday to account for the heavy snow menace. It will likely be a moist, heavy snow, which means that we might see tree and energy line harm. The heaviest snow will likely be by way of japanese New Mexico and much west Texas the place domestically as much as a foot of snow could also be doable. Travel on I-25 and I-10 will likely be troublesome at instances!
Lubbock man Indicted for Live Streaming With gun on School Campus
A Lubbock man was indicted after being accused of displaying a gun outside a local area school. The Lubbock Police Department received a call on November 3rd from Cavazos Middle School administrators that two people were on a live stream outside of the school with a weapon making threats against a student. Teachers and staff at Cavazos Middle school immediately placed the campus on a type of lockdown protocol to keep everyone inside the building until police could arrive.
This Is the Snowiest Town in Texas
Amarillo is the county seat of Potter County in the U.S. state of Texas. It is the largest city in the Texas Panhandle and the 14th-most populated city in the state of Texas. As of April 1, 2020, the estimated population of Amarillo was 200,393.
Man accused of stealing at least $30,000 of cattle in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was arrested in Lubbock and accused of stealing at least $30,000 worth of cattle in in September, according to an indictment. Gilbert Luna, 37, was arrested by Texas Rangers on Tuesday and charged with theft of between $30,000 and $150,000. He was also charged with a category of theft — […]
Police seize fake Gucci, Nike, items worth over $16 million from Amarillo business
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information about a recent pair of search warrants conducted by police where police seized more than 13,000 alleged counterfeit items worth more than $16 million. According to a news release from the department, a report was made to the Amarillo Police Department of alleged […]
abc7amarillo.com
Major snowstorm to cripple holiday traveling conditions in the South Plains
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - The potential for significant travel impacts is increasing heading into Thursday night & Friday for the Southwest Texas Panhandle and Eastern New Mexico as a powerful low pressure system will bring heavy snow, cold temperatures and windy conditions to the Southern Plains. The combination of high...
Lubbock woman told officers she took stranger’s car for ‘TikTok challenge,’ police report said
LUBBOCK, Texas — A woman was arrested on November 17 and accused of taking a car for what she claimed was a social media TikTok challenge, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department. The report said that the owner of the car parked by a pump at a gas station near 82nd Street […]
987thebomb.com
Thanksgiving Blizzard In Amarillo? This One Isn’t From Dairy Queen.
So one of the things I was looking most forward to doing this Thanksgiving was putting the bird on the smoker and doing up Thanksgiving dinner right. Looks like those plans just got put on hold. The forecast was initially calling for some colder temps (no problem with smoking) and...
MPD searching for three suspects in HEB theft
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify three suspects accused of theft. According to a Facebook post, on October 25, and again on November 5, the man and two women pictured below allegedly stole approximately $1,100 worth of meat from United Supermarket and HEB. The trio […]
everythinglubbock.com
Man stabs another at house party in East Lubbock, dispute over “some money”
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Saturday morning, a victim was stabbed leaving a house party by a suspect who said he owed him $4,000, according to a police report from the Lubbock Police Department. LPD received a call around 12:36 a.m. to Covenant Medical Center (CMC) ER in regard to...
Curbside Bistro in Odessa gives away Thanksgiving meals
ODESSA, Texas — Curbside Bistro celebrated their annual free thanksgiving event today. They gave away free Thanksgiving meals to anyone who showed up needing a meal, no questions asked. The idea for the event came to co-owner Alejandro Barrientos nine years ago when he was at a restaurant in...
KCBD
Masked Rider unavailable for pre-game run at Texas Tech-Oklahoma game
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Due to inflammation in one of Centennial Champion’s legs, the Masked Rider will be unable to make her traditional pre-game run and lead the team onto the field for the Texas Tech University football game on Saturday (Nov. 26) against the University of Oklahoma at Jones AT&T Stadium.
TxDOT preps road for potential snowfall in the Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and the National Weather Service (NWS) announced that the chance of snow in the Amarillo area on Thursday and across the Panhandle is declining but the area could still see snowfall. According to a TxDOT press release, as of now, the Panhandle is at risk for […]
Gas Prices Have Finally Gotten Below $3.00 in time for Thanksgiving, But There’s a Catch
There's no better feeling than filling your gas tank for a reasonable price. And for the past year, we've seen gas prices hitting some extreme highs, making any sort of vehicular travel difficult. But thankfully to kick off the holidays, gas prices have dropped to prices as low as 2.73 at some locations in Amarillo, and are around the same price level in nearby regions in the midwest.
cbs7.com
West Texas rancher worried about livelihood as well blowouts increase
PECOS COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Well blowouts have become a common sight on Schuyler Wight’s land near the Pecos County and Crane County border, which he uses for ranching. “I’m a fourth-generation rancher,” Wight said.” I’ve been ranching all my life.”. But in recent years,...
