Here are the results for the episode of WWE SmackDown airing on November 25, 2022. Did you miss the previous episode of Raw? You can catch up with the results here: 11/21. We open the show with Team Bayley calling out Team Belair. Bianca responds by saying while there is 5 of them against their 4… they did not come alone. Becky Lynch returns! She is part of Belair’s Survivor Series: WarGames team. They jump in the ring and fight to open SmackDown with chaos. Team Belair get the upper hand, so Bayley decides they’ll wait for their moment.

