ewrestlingnews.com
Roman Reigns Says Sami Zayn Has Opened A “Different Door”
Roman Reigns has said that Sami Zayn has opened a “different door” which has allowed the Bloodline to show a different side to their characters. Zayn spent months trying to become part of the Bloodline and was awarded the title of ‘Honorary Uce’ last month. Speaking...
ewrestlingnews.com
3 Matches Announced For Next Week’s Episode Of Impact Wrestling
While this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling looked back at some matches from the past, we’ve got several new matches announced for next week’s show. We’ll see Rich Swann vs. Bully Ray, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James, and more taking place. You can check out the...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE SmackDown Results (11/25/2022)
Here are the results for the episode of WWE SmackDown airing on November 25, 2022. Did you miss the previous episode of Raw? You can catch up with the results here: 11/21. We open the show with Team Bayley calling out Team Belair. Bianca responds by saying while there is 5 of them against their 4… they did not come alone. Becky Lynch returns! She is part of Belair’s Survivor Series: WarGames team. They jump in the ring and fight to open SmackDown with chaos. Team Belair get the upper hand, so Bayley decides they’ll wait for their moment.
ewrestlingnews.com
Impact Wrestling To Hold IPWF Tapings Tonight
The IPWF Throwback Throwdown 2 event will be taped tonight by Impact Wrestling as part of Wrestlecade. Talent from Impact Wrestling will portray ’80s-territory-style homage characters throughout the event. The pay-per-view event will stream on Friday, Dec. 2 on both FITE TV and Impact+. You can check out a...
ewrestlingnews.com
Roman Reigns Names WWE Opponent He Was Most Nervous To Face
In an interview with The Ringer, Roman Reigns noted that he was the most nervous when facing his cousin Jey Uso at WWE Clash of the Champions 2020. The reason for that is due to him believing Jey could be a main-eventer and his desire to make him look good. He said,
ewrestlingnews.com
VIDEO: Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley ‘Crash’ Mysterio Family’s Thanksgiving
Rey Mysterio didn’t have a very good Thanksgiving. WWE posted the following video on Thursday, showing Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley showing up unannounced to the Mysterio family’s Thanksgiving dinner. As the two Judgment Day members showed up at Rey’s door, the elder Mysterio asked them to leave....
WWE Survivor Series 2022 results: WarGames times two
War … what is it good for? Absolutely nothing when it’s the real thing, but when it’s WarGames we’re talking about, it should be fine entertainment. WWE Survivor Series 2022 is giving us a double dose of WarGames from the TD Garden in Boston, with one of the dual-ring, steel cage, team-based matches for the men and women. The former will see the Bloodline take on a coalition of the Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens. While Roman Reigns‘ faction would figure to have an edge in solidarity due to their familial bonds, all is not harmonious on the Island...
ewrestlingnews.com
Final Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Survivor Series
WWE presents the Survivor Series premium live event on Saturday, November 26, 2022 from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, that will air on Peacock. Here is the final card:. Men’s WarGames Match: The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn, & Solo Sikoa) vs. Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch, and...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bianca Belair Says She Isn’t Sure About Turning Heel In WWE
RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair has shared her reservations about possibly turning heel in WWE. Belair captured the RAW Women’s Championship from Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38, a year after she headlined WrestleMania 37: Saturday and became SmackDown Women’s Champion. A babyface throughout her WWE career, Belair...
ewrestlingnews.com
MJF’s Fiance Reacts To AEW World Championship Win
MJF may be the new AEW World Champion, but his fiancé isn’t exactly over the moon over his accomplishment. At AEW Full Gear, MJF captured his first AEW World Championship, defeating Jon Moxley thanks to an assist by William Regal. On Twitter, MJF’s fiancé Naomi Rosenblum said how...
ewrestlingnews.com
MJF Gives High Praise To Roman Reigns, Says WWE Is A ‘Tremendous Wrestling Show’
During a recent appearance on Pardon My Take, AEW World Champion MJF gave some high praise to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, as well as the company the Head of the Table works for. He said,. “I do, I absolutely do. I feel like I’m the face of my...
ewrestlingnews.com
Lineup For Today’s Episode Of AEW Rampage (11/25/22)
All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for today’s new episode of Rampage that will air at 4:00 PM EST. You can check out the card below:. ROH Tag Team Champions FTR defend against Top Flight. Darby Allin vs. Anthony Henry. Hikaru Shida in action. Dark Order vs. Rush,...
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Hardy On Whether Anyone In WWE Saw The Rock’s Potential From The Start
Matt Hardy has said that while some in WWE knew Rocky Maivia was a special act when he began, nobody predicted the success he would go on to have. Rocky Maivia made his televised on-screen debut at Survivor Series 1996 and was the sole survivor of his team. During the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Mia Yim Reveals Her Initial Reaction To Her WWE Release
During a recent appearance on the “SHAK Wrestling” podcast, WWE Superstar Mia Yim commented on a variety of topics, including her initial reaction to her WWE release and why it felt very discouraging to her. Of course, Yim has since returned to WWE following Vince McMahon’s departure from...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ethan Page’s AEW World Title Eliminator Finals Gear Was Inspired By Famous Comic-Book Character
Ethan Page had the opportunity to compete for the AEW World Championship when he faced Ricky Starks in the finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator tournament. Taking to Twitter on Friday, Page revealed that he took inspiration from a famous comic-book character for his ring gear. You can keep...
ewrestlingnews.com
Dante Martin Is Doing Okay After AEW Rampage Injury Scare
Dante Martin is doing “fine” after suffering what appeared to be a scary injury during the recent AEW Rampage tapings. During the tapings after this week’s AEW Dynamite, Top Flight challenged ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR, and it was reported that Dante appeared to have suffered an injury.
ewrestlingnews.com
The Finals Of The WWE SmackDown World Cup Set
The finals of the SmackDown World Cup tournament are set. During Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Ricochet defeated Braun Strowman to advance to the finals. The finish came when Ricochet hit the crucifix on Strowman. With the win, Ricochet will go on to face Santos Escobar in the...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Tweets “Wake Up” Following Segment On SmackDown
During Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Bray Wyatt came out to cut a promo, but he was quickly interrupted by Uncle Howdy. As Wyatt was cutting a promo about how everyone wants to see The Fiend return, he said that they could all come and see the “human tornado” destroy himself and anything and everything around him. While the fans may want that, he doesn’t want that for himself.
ewrestlingnews.com
Chris Jericho Praises Tomohiro Ishii, AEW News On Saraya, Nyla Rose, More
The official Twitter account of AEW Japan posted a backstage promo with ROH World Champion Chris Jericho following his win over Tomohiro Ishii on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Jericho had some high praise for the NJPW wrestler, saying:. “I have respect for Ishii. I hope we face...
ewrestlingnews.com
Kurt Angle Feels Survivor Series 2017 Ending Made Braun Strowman Look Like An “Idiot”
At WWE Survivor Series 2017, Braun Strowman was featured in a traditional 5-on-5 traditional elimination match with Triple H and Kurt Angle. The stipulation was that if Angle’s team would’ve lost, he would be removed as RAW’s General Manager. Although Angle’s team won the match, Triple H...
