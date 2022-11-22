Read full article on original website
Morgantown woman releases a Christmas book filled with West Virginia puns
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown resident Marly Ynigues was the author of “Christmas Eve in the Mountain State.” A book filled with puns that incorporate all 55 counties in West Virginia. While she’s not originally from West Virginia, Ynigues said the state was her home. “I just...
Juanita Sue Cogar
Juanita Sue Cogar, 54 of Bolair, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Tuesday Nov. 22, 2022 at the United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, after a faith driven 1 year and 13 day battle of Cholangiocarcinoma, bile duct cancer. She was born May 6, 1968 in Webster Springs to...
Salute to Veterans: Fairmont State University’s Student Veterans Organization
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Throughout the month of November, WDTV will be giving a ‘Salute to Veterans’ by featuring local veterans and organization who help them each day on First at 4. Kayleigh Castro with Fairmont State University’s Student Veterans Organization joined First at 4 on Monday.
Local volunteer fire department mourning death of longtime member
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Barbour County volunteer fire department is mourning the death of one of its longtime members. The Junior Volunteer Fire Department said David Tusing, who passed away Monday at the age of 54, served 38 years with the agency. The department said Tusing leaves behind a...
Mon County Health Department holds annual ‘Healthy Smiles Day’
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - While many of us don’t enjoy going to the dentist, we all know how important it is. It can also be expensive. That’s why a local health department decided to help out. Healthy Smiles Day is a day where adults can get a free...
Fairmont-Marion County Transit Authority unveils new electric van
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia has reached a new milestone when it comes to electric vehicles. The first electric van for public transit in our area is now in operation. The Fairmont-Marion County Transit Authority has unveiled its newest 8 passenger van. The fully electric van has a range...
Chapel Hill United Methodist Church holds annual take-out Thanksgiving dinner
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - People lined up outside Chapel Hill United Methodist Church in Buckhannon for the church’s annual Thanksgiving dinner. Church volunteers offered a free meal every Wednesday. However, they pushed it back for the holiday. Co-chair of the Wednesday Night Dinners Diane Kimble said she was blessed...
Rain likely affecting holiday travel
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After some beautiful Thanksgiving weather, rain will overtake the area overnight tonight through tomorrow morning. Then, more rain comes for Sunday, affecting much of the eastern United States. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
Murder suspect caught, arrested by authorities in Morgantown
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The U.S. Marshalls, Morgantown Police Department, and Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man once considered to be armed and dangerous Friday night. According to a release, Chance Austin Williams, 23, of Morgantown was taken into custody in Morgantown, WV near the 1000 block of...
High School Football Playoff Highlights - Semifinals
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our final two area teams were in action last night in the semifinals of the West Virginia state football playoffs. View Highlights below.
Lewis County bringing ice skating rink to town for the first time
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - For the first time, Lewis County is preparing to open an ice-skating rink. It will be open from Friday, Nov. 28th until Dec. 4th on Main Ave. right across from the Glass Museum. Nate Stansberry is the City Manager. He said this is important for the...
Woman crashes on I-79 with child in front seat, police say
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman has been charged after officers said she crashed into a guardrail and another vehicle with a child sitting in the front passenger seat while showing signs of impairment. Deputies responded to an accident on I-79 southbound near mile marker 133 on Tuesday, according to...
