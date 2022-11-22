ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

Juanita Sue Cogar

Juanita Sue Cogar, 54 of Bolair, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Tuesday Nov. 22, 2022 at the United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, after a faith driven 1 year and 13 day battle of Cholangiocarcinoma, bile duct cancer. She was born May 6, 1968 in Webster Springs to...
Fairmont-Marion County Transit Authority unveils new electric van

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia has reached a new milestone when it comes to electric vehicles. The first electric van for public transit in our area is now in operation. The Fairmont-Marion County Transit Authority has unveiled its newest 8 passenger van. The fully electric van has a range...
Rain likely affecting holiday travel

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After some beautiful Thanksgiving weather, rain will overtake the area overnight tonight through tomorrow morning. Then, more rain comes for Sunday, affecting much of the eastern United States. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
Murder suspect caught, arrested by authorities in Morgantown

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The U.S. Marshalls, Morgantown Police Department, and Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man once considered to be armed and dangerous Friday night. According to a release, Chance Austin Williams, 23, of Morgantown was taken into custody in Morgantown, WV near the 1000 block of...
Woman crashes on I-79 with child in front seat, police say

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman has been charged after officers said she crashed into a guardrail and another vehicle with a child sitting in the front passenger seat while showing signs of impairment. Deputies responded to an accident on I-79 southbound near mile marker 133 on Tuesday, according to...
