Wilkes-barre, PA

Downtown Wilkes-Barre makes meter parking free for holidays in designated area

Times Leader
Times Leader
 5 days ago
WILKES-BARRE — The city will be suspending the parking meter fee downtown for the holiday season.

Starting at 8 a.m. Friday and continuing through Jan. 2, 2023, parking at meters will be free in the area bounded by Union Street on the north, Franklin Street on the west, South Street on the south and Washington Street on the east. Meter enforcement outside the designated area will remain in effect.

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown announced the parking fee suspension to urge residents and visitors to shop at downtown stores to purchase holiday gifts and enjoy dining at downtown restaurants. Additionally, Brown said the fee suspension will encourage residents and visitors to attend all the downtown events throughout the holiday season, including Diamond City Partnership’s Holiday Market in Midtown Village and the city’s “Santa on the Square” event on Public Square from noon to 2 p.m. on Dec. 10.

