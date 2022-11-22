When I was a child, my mom used to collect snow globes. For every place we visited, we brought home a new addition to sit atop our little living room coffee table. I thought it was silly. To me, this fragile memento only took up space. Alas, my sentiments were later dignified once my brother knocked several over and shattered them. My mother, exasperated, changed gears by purchasing magnets instead of snow globes — a less fragile collection.

2 DAYS AGO