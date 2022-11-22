Read full article on original website
Let happiness burn
When I was a child, my mom used to collect snow globes. For every place we visited, we brought home a new addition to sit atop our little living room coffee table. I thought it was silly. To me, this fragile memento only took up space. Alas, my sentiments were later dignified once my brother knocked several over and shattered them. My mother, exasperated, changed gears by purchasing magnets instead of snow globes — a less fragile collection.
Tarot cards reveal hidden thoughts of surrealist genius Leonora Carrington
A male figure – the Fool – floats almost in space, etched in white on to a shimmering blue background, a dog pawing at his leg. In a second painting, Death strides across a field wielding his scythe, two heads sitting on the ground. The images, both extraordinary...
Wet hot Sicilian summer: Season 2 of ‘The White Lotus’ is agile, near-perfect television
Trading in its piña coladas for Aperol spritzes and stacked with an entirely new ensemble (save for the incomparable Jennifer Coolidge) HBO’s “The White Lotus” sets sail for Palermo. Returning again to chart the machinations and blunders of the ultra rich and those who get caught in their crosshairs, showrunner Mike White concocts a second season that scratches the patina off the modern la dolce vita with a hand every bit as deft and injurious to the leisure class.
Donald Anthony St. Claire, Former ‘Amazing Race’ Contestant, Dead at 87
Sad news from the world of The Amazing Race as contestant Donald Anthony St. Claire has died at 87 years... The post Donald Anthony St. Claire, Former ‘Amazing Race’ Contestant, Dead at 87 appeared first on Outsider.
Christine and the Queens embodies new arcane persona on ‘Redcar Les Adorables Étoiles (Prologue)’
Christine and the Queens goes by many names: Héloïse Letissier (the birth name he still uses occasionally), Chris (the masculine figure of his 2018 album by the same name) and now Redcar. It’s a new persona inspired by multiple sightings of red cars driving past his home during isolation in 2020, which he took as a sign from above in the wake of his mother’s recent death.
Neil Young, Crazy Horse explore love, climate change on organic ‘World Record’
No one does a musical protest quite like Neil Young. From penning “Ohio” with Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young to removing his music from Spotify last year, Young uses his music to stand up for what he believes in. But while his previous work has been overtly oppositional, his latest release with longtime collaborator Crazy Horse takes a different approach. World Record.
Turning gratitude into action: Let's give thanks, and get back to saving democracy
In many ways, nations are like people. Their identities are based on lies, facts, fictions, truths, fantasies, myths and contradictory stories that can come together to create something bigger than the sum of their parts. And like many people, a "nation" usually resists engaging in the types of critical self-reflection...
Brockhampton’s ‘The Family’ is bittersweet elegy to band’s bond
On The Family, beneath pitched up samples and lyrically opulent rap verses is the harrowing history of a band from rise to ruin. Brockhampton’s penultimate album is the culmination of 12 years of friendship, grief and glory, laying out in experimental hip hop the devastating consequences of fame on art.
Irene Cara, '80s pop star behind 'Fame' and 'Flashdance' theme songs, dies at 63
Actress and singer Irene Cara, an Oscar and Grammy winner best known for the theme songs of "Fame" and "Flashdance" in the early '80s, has died, her publicist said. She was 63.
