Mariah Carey’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Performance Leaves Fans Highly Concerned
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s Twins Surprise Fans By Joining the Singer During Her Macy’s Day Parade Performance
Mariah Carey's Twins Moroccan and Monroe Steal the Show at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Mariah Carey's Daughter Monroe, 11, Looks All Grown Up During Night Out with Mom: Photo
Mariah Carey enjoyed a special girls' night out with her daughter Monroe. The mother-daughter pair posed for a sweet photo together Saturday while celebrating the premiere of Michaela Angela Davis's project The Hair Tales. Carey and Monroe, 11, spent the evening at a dinner party at The Top of The...
Mariah Carey's kids join her sweet 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' Thanksgiving Day Parade performance
The legally unofficial (but, honestly, kind of official) Queen of Christmas made her Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade debut a family affair. Pop icon Mariah Carey joined the annual NBC broadcast for a performance of her perennial holiday hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You" at the end of the event, just before Santa Claus' sleigh arrived at 34th Street in Manhattan.
Paula Abdul Slays In Sequin Jumpsuit During Her First-Ever Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Performance
Paula Abdul dazzled parade watchers with her first-ever Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance in New York City. The 60-year-old performed her hit “Straight Up” next to a glitter-covered turkey. Paula looked radiant in a gold sequin jumpsuit. Paula showed off her sensational dance moves and started off...
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: Paula Abdul Gets Trolled Online for Her ‘Turkey’ Dance
Paula Abdul is getting trolled online after showing off her turkey dance at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday (November 24th). After performing her hit single Straight Up during the parade, critics trolled Abdul for her dance moves. “Oh Paula Abdul, you don’t need to dance anymore,” one critic declared. “Stick to judging people. We love you!”
'She's Faking Everything About This!': Paula Abdul Called Out For Awkward Tap Dance Routine During Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Paula Abdul didn't win over fans when she performed a tap dance number during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, November 24. The video was posted to Twitter, and immediately users flocked to the social media platform to share their thoughts on the situation. One person wrote, "Something is a little out of sync here though…come on. Not that hard to figure out!" while another added, "She's faking everything about this." A third person weighed in, writing, "Wow lip syncing AND toe syncing at the same time. #Talented."However, some people stuck up for the 60-year-old singer. One person said,...
Lea Michele may have just become Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade’s most controversial opening act
It’s hard to think of a more fitting way to open the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade than with a performance of “Don’t Rain on My Parade” by the recently revamped cast of Broadway’s Funny Girl, which unfortunately (or fortunately?) includes Glee‘s controversial leading lady Lea Michele as Fanny Brice.
At 53, Mariah Carey Has Seriously Chiseled Legs In A Little Minidress And Heels
Mariah Carey Sings All of Your Holiday Favorites in a Game of Song Association on ELLE Mariah Carey Sings All of Your Holiday Favorites in a Game of Song Association on ELLE. Mariah Carey's legs are super sculpted, and she isn't afraid to let the world know. The 53-year-old singer...
Al Roker Speaks Out After Missing First Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 27 Years
For the last few decades, there has been two Thanksgiving traditions you can count on. One is the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. The second? TV personality Al Roker’s attendance at said parade. However, this year was a little different. This time around, the TODAY show star was forced to miss the parade for the first time in 27 years. Roker’s absence at the Thanksgiving Day celebration came after the weather presenter was hospitalized earlier this month. Fortunately, the beloved TV icon and longtime parade attendee was able to head home today. However, given his long attendance at the parade, he did share on social media that he regretted not being able to be there.
Kim Kardashian's Halloween Costume Compared to Saweetie's Mystique Makeover
Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume has Twitter users comparing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's viral Mystique cosplay to Saweetie, who transformed into the blue-skinned shape-shifter in 2020. That year, the Grammy Award-nominated "Best Friend" rapper attended Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party dressed as the mutant from Fox's X-Men movies, joined by Migos rapper Quavo as fellow Marvel character Beast. After Kim K's Halloween costume channeled Rebecca Romijn's Mystique from 2000's X-Men — recreating the look with face paint, a blue latex bodysuit, yellow contact lenses, and red slicked back hair — Saweetie's Mystique makeover resurfaced in a viral tweet Sunday that got her name trending with more than 100,000 likes to date.
The Masked Singer's latest exit reveals 90s TV heartthrob
The Masked Singer US spoilers follow. The Masked Singer has revealed who was underneath the walrus attire with its latest elimination. The US reality show has unmasked singer and actor Joey Lawrence during episode 6, revealing the Blossom star had been wearing the walrus's yellow trench coat and mask all along. He exited the show together with NFL player Le'Veon Bell, who had been rocking the Milkshake costume.
Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus Fans Are Going Wild Over Their Outfits for Their New Year’s Eve Special
It may not even be Thanksgiving yet, but Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus are ready to ring the new year.... The post Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus Fans Are Going Wild Over Their Outfits for Their New Year’s Eve Special appeared first on Outsider.
Jenna Bush Hager Celebrates Thanksgiving with Her 3 Children: 'Thankful'
Jenna Bush Hager shared a set of photos of her daughters celebrating Thanksgiving one year after skipping the holiday Jenna Bush Hager is showing just how thankful she is for her children. The Today with Hoda & Jenna host and mom of three, 40, shared festive photos of her family on Thanksgiving on her Instagram Story on Thursday. The first picture is a snap of Bush Hager's middle daughter Poppy Louise looking happier than ever as she smiles at the camera with her arms wide open. In the photo,...
Heidi Klum's Daughter Teases Massive Halloween Party
Heidi Klum's daughter is already teasing her mom's massive Halloween bash this year. People Magazine caught up with Leni Klum about the big day and everyone agrees its going to be spectacular. For the last few years, the TV personality and model had to back off of her giant Fall parties because of coronavirus precautions. But, trying to get back into the swing of things, the Halloween soiree will continue with some added precautions. Leni knows people want to hear about her mother, so the outlet couldn't resist getting a question in there. Near the end of every October, fans flock to Instagram to see what outlandish look Klum has settled on for this year. Some of these costumes are absolutely staggering in their complexity and commitment to makeup. The model spends multiple hours in makeup getting everything just right. So, get excited people, the big day is basically here!
Suri Cruise, 16, Is Stylish In Puffer Coat & Jeans While Out With Friends In NYC
Just your average teen! Suri Cruise, 16, looked like a true New Yorker while out and about with her friends in the Big Apple on Monday, Nov. 21. The teen daughter of Katie Holmes, 43, and Tom Cruise, 60, made sure to bundle up during a walk with her buddies. Though Suri kept a low profile, it wasn’t hard to tell she was the stars’ daughter. The comfy-chic outfit looked like it could have been plucked straight from her fashionista mom’s closet and her smile was just like dad’s.
Beyonce, Jay-Z & All 3 Kids Take On Disney’s ‘The Proud Family’ For Epic Halloween Costume
Beyonce gathered her very own “Proud Family” for an epic Halloween pic as Disney’s iconic animated family! In a snap posted to Instagram on Thursday, November 3, the “Lemonade” singer, 41, dressed up as Grandma Charlette “Suga Mama” Proud, rocking a pink jacket with a wide white collar and a blue pleated skirt. She perfectly accessorized with a cane, pink pumps, grey curly wig, huge disc earrings, and oversized reading glasses. Her hubby, rapper Jay-Z, 52, perfectly embodied Oscar Proud, sporting suspenders with a white shirt, blue pants, and a huge smile as he looked down at kids Cece Proud and Bebe proud. The little ones rocked a flouncy pink dress and orange t shirt as the small characters — played by twins Rumi and Sir, both 5.
John Travolta Calls Daughter Ella, 22, 'Something of Beauty' in Sweet Instagram Tribute
John Travolta is a proud dad. On Tuesday, the Grease star posted a sweet Instagram tribute to his 22-year-old daughter Ella Bleu, whom he shares with late wife Kelly Preston, featuring a selfie of the young actress with a cat. "Once in a while you have to post something of...
Watch Lea Michele Sing ‘Don’t Rain on My Parade‘ to Open Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Special
She sang it at the Tony’s. She belted it from the Broadway stage. She performed it in Times Square like a month ago. So of course Lea Michele would take to the streets of New York City to open a literal parade with what is apparently her favorite song. Seen rehearsing last night, Michele — who landed the role of Fanny Brice earlier this year, to the delight of theater kids everywhere — updated the lyrics a little to include a reference announcing herself to Mr. Macy’s. (Even though, as Vulture pointed out, no one has ever been — nor will...
