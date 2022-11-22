Justin Fields apologized to the Bears for a Week 11 loss that was in no way his fault

At 3-8, the Chicago Bears’ 2022 season is all but certainly over when it comes to playoff contention. But there was a time when the Bears could’ve made it interesting before they lost four straight games (while putting up 148 points and losing three one-score games). Of course, if not for the recent meteoric ascent from Justin Fields, the Bears don’t even make that push.

But after a clearly hurt Fields couldn’t carry Chicago’s otherwise poor roster across the finish line in Sunday’s 27-24 defeat to the Atlanta Falcons, the QB wasn’t blaming any of his teammates. Not only did the second-year rising signal caller take full responsibility for the defeat (unlike one of his peers), he took it a step further.

Fields actually apologized to the Bears despite another solid game from him. You might be thinking: Huh? And I get it.

Well, I’m here to tell you this young man is different.

I have no way to verify this myself, but this is one of the few instances I can remember where a quarterback poured his heart out to teammates despite being the main reason (by far) they were even in a game in the first place. That might as well be the standard definition of leadership; taking accountability even if it isn’t your fault.

As Fields works back from a shoulder injury — that is somewhere between day-to-day or season-ending (???) — his status for the Bears’ 2022 stretch run seems up in the air. Whenever he does return, be it this Sunday against the New York Jets, a few weeks now, or even for the 2023 campaign: It’s clear the Bears have found themselves a gem of a quarterback their other players can wholeheartedly believe in.

NFL fans were blown away by the report of Fields' apology to the Bears