East Stroudsburg, PA

High School Football PRO

Bethlehem, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Parkland High School football team will have a game with St. Joseph's Preparatory School on November 26, 2022, 10:00:00.
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Easton-Phillipsburg Football Hall of Fame adds 8 members

The Easton-Phillipsburg Football Hall of Fame welcomed eight new members on Thanksgiving morning. Easton’s Jared Breidinger, Mike Apgar, Thomas Wrona and Jonathan Bisci, and Phillipsburg’s Les Kish, Tom Bakley, Chris Troxell and Jim Flynn were inducted into the Hall during a ceremony prior to the Stateliners’ 35-14 victory over the Red Rovers on Thursday.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Premier Granite in Pen Argyl, Barking Lot property in Sciota have new owners

PEN ARGYL, Pa. - Premier Granite and Marble of Pen Argyl and the property that houses the Barking Lot in Sciota, Monroe County, have new owners. Mike and Stephanie Bartleson of Williams Township acquired Premier Granite and Marble from John Hunt, according to a statement by Lehigh Financial Group. Hunt founded the 735 W. Pennsylvania Ave. business in 2002. He is moving to Utah.
PEN ARGYL, PA
Newswatch 16

Holiday travelers hit the road in Poconos

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — A steady stream of cars rolled in and out of the rest stop along Interstate 80 in Pocono Township, near Tannersville. It's a stop along the way for many who are hitting the roads for the Thanksgiving holiday. AAA expects nearly 55 million people will travel...
TANNERSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Students to the rescue at short-staffed grocery stores

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — As families scramble to Redners in Shenandoah to get the last items on their Thanksgiving grocery lists, students from both Schuylkill Technology Center campuses are volunteering to help employees and customers during one of the busiest food shopping days of the year. "We're here to...
SHENANDOAH, PA
Newswatch 16

Flames damage business in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A bar in Luzerne County is closed after a fire damaged the building. Flames broke out at Kate's Place in Wyoming around 5:30 p.m. Officials say the fire started on the second floor before moving to the attic. The bar was open at the time,...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

What’s open on Thanksgiving and Black Friday 2022 in the Lehigh Valley? A guide for shoppers, others going out.

Families and friends will give thanks this year on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. Americans mark Thanksgiving as a holiday full of food, family and parades. Since Thanksgiving Day always falls on a Thursday, many businesses also remain closed on Friday, making way for workers to enjoy a four-day weekend. Here’s a look at what will be open and closed Thanksgiving and Black Friday across the Lehigh Valley:
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA

