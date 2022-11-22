Read full article on original website
Record Number of Families Receive Help for ThanksgivingProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Non-Profit Agency Receives Grant for Food PantryProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Man Uploads a Video on TikTok to Help an Elderly NJ Woman Retire From Working at Walmart & Raises Over $100K in 24 hrsZack LoveHackettstown, NJ
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United StatesMelissa FrostBethlehem, PA
This Unique Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New JerseyTravel MavenLafayette Township, NJ
Bethlehem, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Northern Lehigh football coach not pleased with true road game in state quarterfinals
Northern Lehigh’s football team rolled to a 40-7 victory over District 2 champion Lackawanna Trail on Saturday afternoon in a PIAA Class A first-round game at District 2′s Dunmore High School. At 1 p.m. Saturday in a state quarterfinal, the Bulldogs will play a true road game as...
Easton-Phillipsburg Football Hall of Fame adds 8 members
The Easton-Phillipsburg Football Hall of Fame welcomed eight new members on Thanksgiving morning. Easton’s Jared Breidinger, Mike Apgar, Thomas Wrona and Jonathan Bisci, and Phillipsburg’s Les Kish, Tom Bakley, Chris Troxell and Jim Flynn were inducted into the Hall during a ceremony prior to the Stateliners’ 35-14 victory over the Red Rovers on Thursday.
Northampton football pulls aways from Catasauqua for victory in 99th meeting
FULL STORY: MVP Pinnock’s 5 TDs lift Northampton football over Catasauqua for 8th straight year. The Northampton football team scored 21 of the final 23 points as the Konkrete Kids posted a 42-12 home victory over Catasauqua on Thanksgiving in the teams’ 99th all-time meeting. Junior wide receiver/defensive...
LIVE: Track updates from the Easton-Phillipsburg, Catty-Northampton football games
It’s time to renew Thanksgiving gridiron traditions. The Easton and Phillipsburg football teams meet for the 115th time Thursday morning at Lafayette College’s Fisher Stadium. Elsewhere in the Lehigh Valley, Northampton hosts Catasauqua in the 99th clash between the two programs. Follow action from the two rivalry fixtures...
Turkey Day tunes: Scenes from the 2022 Easton-Phillipsburg halftime show (PHOTOS)
Booming marching band performances are an essential part of all football game halftime shows. There is no exception, when it comes to the Easton-Phillipsburg rivalry Thanksgiving Day game. Once all the players have left the field to regroup, parents, students and the communities of Easton and Phillipsburg enjoyed the Stateliner...
The construction of Easton Area’s bonfire, ahead of rivalry Thanksgiving Day game (PHOTOS)
If you build it, the community will come. This year’s Easton Area seniors waited four year for this opportunity, and the day finally came for them to build their annual bonfire. Hundreds of students worked together outside the high school to construct a wood pile, that would top-off around...
2022 Easton-Phillipsburg Thanksgiving Day tailgaters serve up pre-game fun (PHOTOS)
Annually, die-hard Phillipsburg and Easton fans gather at and around Fisher Stadium at Lafayette College in Easton to share their love for tailgating before the Easton-P’burg Thanksgiving Day football game. For some, they’ve been gathering for decades, others just a few years. The heat and aroma from the...
Easton bonfire lights up the night before 115th Thanksgiving football game (PHOTOS)
The Easton community turned out Wednesday night for Easton Area High School’s annual bonfire on the eve of their rival football game against Phillipsburg on Thanksgiving Day. The evening festivities kicked off as members of the Red Rover Marching Band were met by fans, as they paraded in to...
The stories behind the Lehigh Valley’s 3 biggest holiday symbols
This is an updated version of a story that first published in 2019. The holidays in the Lehigh Valley: The Peace Candle goes up in Easton, a tree appears on the PPL Building in Allentown, and the star over Bethlehem continues to shine.
WFMZ-TV Online
Premier Granite in Pen Argyl, Barking Lot property in Sciota have new owners
PEN ARGYL, Pa. - Premier Granite and Marble of Pen Argyl and the property that houses the Barking Lot in Sciota, Monroe County, have new owners. Mike and Stephanie Bartleson of Williams Township acquired Premier Granite and Marble from John Hunt, according to a statement by Lehigh Financial Group. Hunt founded the 735 W. Pennsylvania Ave. business in 2002. He is moving to Utah.
Holiday travelers hit the road in Poconos
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — A steady stream of cars rolled in and out of the rest stop along Interstate 80 in Pocono Township, near Tannersville. It's a stop along the way for many who are hitting the roads for the Thanksgiving holiday. AAA expects nearly 55 million people will travel...
10 one-of-a-kind gifts you likely will only find in the Lehigh Valley
The following story is part of our Stronger Than Steel series, an in-depth look at how the Lehigh Valley has made a remarkable comeback since Bethlehem Steel’s blast furnaces went cold in 1995. Read more about what inspired the series here and check out additional Stronger Than Steel stories here.
Girl knocked out in fight that shuts down Easton Area High School bonfire, police say
A fight shut down Easton Area High School’s traditional bonfire before the Thanksgiving football game against Phillipsburg High School and one juvenile was found unconscious due to the incident, Palmer Township police report. Another juvenile involved in the fight was detained by school district police, township Patrolman Jim Alercia...
Things to do in Lehigh Valley this weekend and beyond (Nov. 25-Dec. 1)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BETHLEHEM “Starstruck: An American Tale,” works by artist-in-residence Shimon Attie, through Dec. 3. Lehigh University Art Galleries, 420 E. Packer Ave. luag.lehigh.edu/exhibitions/starstruck-american-tale, 610-758-3615. COOPERSBURG “Opportunities That...
No charges to be filed in Thanksgiving Day blast
SUGAR NOTCH — Hanover Township police on Friday confirmed an explosion heard across the Wyoming Valley on Thanksgiving morning happened
Students to the rescue at short-staffed grocery stores
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — As families scramble to Redners in Shenandoah to get the last items on their Thanksgiving grocery lists, students from both Schuylkill Technology Center campuses are volunteering to help employees and customers during one of the busiest food shopping days of the year. "We're here to...
Flames damage business in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A bar in Luzerne County is closed after a fire damaged the building. Flames broke out at Kate's Place in Wyoming around 5:30 p.m. Officials say the fire started on the second floor before moving to the attic. The bar was open at the time,...
This Place is Considered the "Bermuda Triangle" of New Jersey
In 1960, the Round Valley Reservoir, located in Clinton Township, Hunterdon County, New Jersey, was built, when the New Jersey Water Authority built two massive dams and flooded a big valley.
What’s open on Thanksgiving and Black Friday 2022 in the Lehigh Valley? A guide for shoppers, others going out.
Families and friends will give thanks this year on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. Americans mark Thanksgiving as a holiday full of food, family and parades. Since Thanksgiving Day always falls on a Thursday, many businesses also remain closed on Friday, making way for workers to enjoy a four-day weekend. Here’s a look at what will be open and closed Thanksgiving and Black Friday across the Lehigh Valley:
