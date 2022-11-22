Thanksgiving collection schedule set for Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE — City Hall and the Department of Public Works will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Garbage and cans, bottles, and plastic recycling collections for South Wilkes-Barre 2 on Thursday and for East End, Parsons, and Miners Mills on Friday is rescheduled for Saturday. Delays are possible due to the volume of garbage and recycling.

Yard waste collection will resume next week, with double yard waste pickup for south Wilkes-Barre 2 on Dec. 1 and for East End, Parsons and Miners Mills on Dec. 2.

The week of Nov. 28 through Dec. 2 also will be the last week of curbside yard waste collection on residents’ collection days.