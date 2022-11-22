ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 200

Johnny Appleseed
3d ago

I never grew up with any negative connotation of the word in the Indian. I never felt that word made me feel hateful and I never felt that that word was insulting. The word Indian doesn’t mean slave. It doesn’t mean anything negative from what I grew up knowing it to be. Changing culture and submitting to activism to such extremes is ridiculous

Guest
2d ago

Just about everyone here hates this name change garbage. So why are we letting a few snowflakes do it. What happened to the majority wins.

John Smith
2d ago

More BS from the perpetual victims and the chronic “victims” on the left that sees to spend every waking moment looking for things to be offended by. What a pathetic existence.

