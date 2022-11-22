ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

big10central.com

Wisconsin players discuss second-half offensive output against Kansas

The University of Wisconsin men's basketball team overcame a 15-point deficit in the second half to force overtime against No. 3 Kansas Thursday but came up short in overtime. The Badgers overcame a 15-point second-half deficit to force overtime against the No. 3 Jayhawks but they came up just short in the extra period. Here's what we learned.
MADISON, WI
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Luke Fickell Speculation

Luke Fickell has built something great at Cincinnati. Would he really consider leaving the Bearcats for Nebraska?. The latest speculation surrounding the Huskers' head coaching search suggests that maybe it's a possibility. “(Washington coach) Kalen DeBoer, forget it, he’s not coming,” The Athletic's Mitch Sherman said on Hail Varsity Radio....
LINCOLN, NE
Badger Herald

New interstate railway has potential to connect divided Wisconsin

The Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois Departments of Transportation are partnering with Amtrak for the Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago Intercity Rail Project. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, construction on the railway is set to begin in 2023 and finish in 2025. The project will cost approximately $53 million. As of now, the railway will not include a Madison stop, but the project does leave room for a TCMC connecting shuttle service.
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

9 new restaurants to try around Madison, and 5 opening soon

Several new restaurants have opened in and near Madison this fall, with a few businesses moving to new locations. More are opening soon, including a spot offering dooughnuts, coffee and fried chicken. In the Cap Times’ list of 14 places that either opened this fall or are coming in the...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Williamson Street restaurant carries on with new owners

“Let’s go to the Weary” is such a common phrase on Madison’s near-east side that it requires no further comment. Once these words have been uttered, the decision has already been made. You see yourself there, hunkered down at a heavy wooden table, surrounded by friends. A record is playing from behind the bar and the lights are low. The only thing left to decide is if it’s going to be the goulash or the burger, the West of the Andes sandwich or maybe the special. If it’s winter, you might be lucky enough to get a mug of the grog, a house special that warms the soul and has a two-glass limit.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Name released of driver killed in Village of Maple Bluff crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Madison man who died in a crash in the Village of Maple Bluff earlier this week. According to the medical examiner, 28-year-old Brandon Gulley died at a local hospital after the crash, which happened on the morning of Nov. 20 in the 300 block of Woodland Circle in the Village of Maple Bluff.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Crash closes multiple lanes on northbound interstate near Highway 151

MADISON, Wis. — The two right lanes of I-39/90 northbound are shut down due to a crash just south of the interchange with Highway 151. Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the crash happened around 1:10 p.m. WisDOT officials said they expect the lane closures to last...
MADISON, WI
peakofohio.com

Police catch drunk driver asleep in Walmart parking lot

Bellefontaine Police received a call in reference to an intoxicated driver on the south end of town Tuesday afternoon just before 3:00. Police went to the Walmart parking lot where they found John Sheeley asleep in his truck. They also saw an open case of Bush Lite beer sitting next to him.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH

