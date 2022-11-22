Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Greg Gard delivers emphatic locker room reaction to Wisconsin's Battle 4 Atlantis performance
Greg Gard was thrilled with his team’s performance in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. The Wisconsin Badgers started the tournament by defeating Dayton. In Game 2, the Badgers took the Kansas Jayhawks down to the wire, losing 69-68. On Friday, the Badgers defeated the USC Trojans in the 3rd-place...
Wisconsin, USC face off in Bahamas after OT losses
Wisconsin and Southern California will meet in the third-place game of the Battle 4 Atlantis on Friday at Paradise Island,
Volleyball: No. 5 Nebraska hosts No. 3 Wisconsin Tonight
The final weekend of the regular-season begins with a monster match for No. 5 Nebraska volleyball. The Huskers host No. 3 Wisconsin tonight. This is a rematch for the two teams from nearly a month ago when the Badgers earned a sweep in Madison. Nebraska is 24-3 on the season...
big10central.com
Wisconsin players discuss second-half offensive output against Kansas
The University of Wisconsin men's basketball team overcame a 15-point deficit in the second half to force overtime against No. 3 Kansas Thursday but came up short in overtime. The Badgers overcame a 15-point second-half deficit to force overtime against the No. 3 Jayhawks but they came up just short in the extra period. Here's what we learned.
Wisconsin edges Dayton in low-scoring affair
Connor Essegian scored 13 points and Steven Crowl scored seven of his nine points in the second half as Wisconsin
Wisconsin football adds walk-on transfer Manny Mullens for 2023
The Badgers have secured a walk-on commitment from the younger brother of current defensive end Isaiah Mullens.
No. 3 Kansas, Wisconsin put perfect marks on line in Atlantis semis
No. 3 Kansas and Wisconsin will look to remain undefeated and advance to the final of the Battle 4 Atlantis
Report: Wisconsin close to removing Jim Leonhard’s interim tag
Jim Leonhard is on the verge of being named the permanent football could at Wisconsin, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported
Minnesota vs. Wisconsin Prediction: Paul Bunyan's Axe on the Line in Madison
Our college football experts predict, pick and preview the Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Wisconsin Badgers Big Ten game, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.
College Football World Reacts To Luke Fickell Speculation
Luke Fickell has built something great at Cincinnati. Would he really consider leaving the Bearcats for Nebraska?. The latest speculation surrounding the Huskers' head coaching search suggests that maybe it's a possibility. “(Washington coach) Kalen DeBoer, forget it, he’s not coming,” The Athletic's Mitch Sherman said on Hail Varsity Radio....
Badger Herald
New interstate railway has potential to connect divided Wisconsin
The Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois Departments of Transportation are partnering with Amtrak for the Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago Intercity Rail Project. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, construction on the railway is set to begin in 2023 and finish in 2025. The project will cost approximately $53 million. As of now, the railway will not include a Madison stop, but the project does leave room for a TCMC connecting shuttle service.
6 Shot, 1 Dead Following Opening Weekend Of Wisconsin Deer Hunting Season
The season opened Saturday.
captimes.com
9 new restaurants to try around Madison, and 5 opening soon
Several new restaurants have opened in and near Madison this fall, with a few businesses moving to new locations. More are opening soon, including a spot offering dooughnuts, coffee and fried chicken. In the Cap Times’ list of 14 places that either opened this fall or are coming in the...
beckersspine.com
SSM Health canceling procedures as 11 orthopedic surgeons begin early departure
Surgeries and appointments at SSM Health in Madison, Wis., are being canceled weeks before 11 orthopedic surgeons, who resigned earlier this month, plan to leave the practice, according to a Nov. 23 report from the Chippewa Herald. On Nov. 6, the surgeon group asked SSM Health's CEO for a patient...
Channel 3000
Williamson Street restaurant carries on with new owners
“Let’s go to the Weary” is such a common phrase on Madison’s near-east side that it requires no further comment. Once these words have been uttered, the decision has already been made. You see yourself there, hunkered down at a heavy wooden table, surrounded by friends. A record is playing from behind the bar and the lights are low. The only thing left to decide is if it’s going to be the goulash or the burger, the West of the Andes sandwich or maybe the special. If it’s winter, you might be lucky enough to get a mug of the grog, a house special that warms the soul and has a two-glass limit.
nbc15.com
Name released of driver killed in Village of Maple Bluff crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Madison man who died in a crash in the Village of Maple Bluff earlier this week. According to the medical examiner, 28-year-old Brandon Gulley died at a local hospital after the crash, which happened on the morning of Nov. 20 in the 300 block of Woodland Circle in the Village of Maple Bluff.
fox47.com
Crash closes multiple lanes on northbound interstate near Highway 151
MADISON, Wis. — The two right lanes of I-39/90 northbound are shut down due to a crash just south of the interchange with Highway 151. Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the crash happened around 1:10 p.m. WisDOT officials said they expect the lane closures to last...
peakofohio.com
Police catch drunk driver asleep in Walmart parking lot
Bellefontaine Police received a call in reference to an intoxicated driver on the south end of town Tuesday afternoon just before 3:00. Police went to the Walmart parking lot where they found John Sheeley asleep in his truck. They also saw an open case of Bush Lite beer sitting next to him.
