Linda Shafer
2d ago
Colorado in electing her again have created the monster, now they can't get rid of it and have to live with it, just like the Republicans with Trump
i hate Dictators
2d ago
claims to be a Christian as she spreads hate sorry that's the farthest thing from what god would do.Shes as fake as they come claims to be Christian for one reason it's called votes
Ophelia Gilyard
2d ago
What gets me about these suppose to be a Christian.for one you can not judge anybody lifestyles.Christ came to save the word.he had compassionate for his fellow man.
