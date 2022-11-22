ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morocco, IN

WEHT/WTVW

Wildcats getting into gameday mode for IHSAA 2A state appearance

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Two years in a row, the Mater Dei Wildcats are representing the Tri-State at Lucas Oil Stadium in the IHSAA state championship. Just like last year, they’re going up against Andrean out of Merrillville, Indiana who got the 21-9 victory. Andrean has a not-so-secret weapon – senior Drayk Bowen. Last year, […]
SANTA ANA, CA
hometownnewsnow.com

Charges Against Ex-Wolves Football Star

(Michigan City, IN) - A former Michigan City High School football star is trouble again with the law. Kameron Muhammad is charged with level 5 felony Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun. According to court documents, he allegedly had a 9 millimeter handgun without a permit and possessed the firearm within...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
wglc.net

Remains found in NW Indiana marsh are those of missing woman

GRIFFITH, Ind. (AP) — Human skeletal remains found last month in a northwest Indiana marsh have been identified as those of an Indiana woman who vanished more than two years ago. Lake County Coroner David J. Pastrick said Tuesday that Dushawna Glover’s remains were identified last week. The Times of Northwest Indiana reports the Merrillville woman, who had an intellectual disability, was 48 when she was reported missing by her family in May 2020 after she walked away from a group home where she lived. Her remains were found by two hunters in October in a marshy Lake County field.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
regionnewssource.org

Family Displaced After Crown Point Fire Tuesday

Crown Point Fire crews responded Tuesday afternoon to a home on fire in the 4000 block of West 121st Avenue, according to Crown Point Fire Officials. Officials reported no injuries and two cats were rescued from the home. The fire caused enough damages that the family was displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
CROWN POINT, IN
103.3 WKFR

Abandoned Indiana Sports Facility Worth $1 Million Was Never Finished

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. In the middle of a field in Gary, Indiana is a million-dollar football stadium and tennis building whose construction was never finished. The field currently has a decaying set of concrete bleachers, an extremely old scoreboard, and even light fixtures for night games standing unused.
GARY, IN
WGN News

Driver injured in NW Indiana rollover crash

CROWN POINT, Ind. — Police said a man lost control of a car and rolled over and landed upside down on a rock in Crown Point. According to police, the driver lost control of the car, drove up a hill, hit a tree and rolled over before landing upside down on a rock. The driver […]
CROWN POINT, IN
WNDU

Shooting leaves three people injured in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured three people Saturday Morning. Just before 1 a.m. police were called to the 2800 block of West Calvert Street on a report of shots fired. When they arrived they found three people who were injured with gunshot wounds.
SOUTH BEND, IN
fox32chicago.com

1 in custody after SWAT team surrounded home on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO - SWAT team members were outside a home on Chicago's Southwest Side early Friday morning. Around 6:50 a.m. law enforcement surrounded a residence on 87th Street and Southwest Highway in Scottsdale near Hometown. Hometown police say this was a domestic incident. Someone was taken into custody and the scene...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

House explosion kills woman in Northwest Indiana

NEW CHICAGO, Ind. —  A woman was killed in a house explosion in New Chicago, Indiana Wednesday afternoon. The woman was found dead in the home just before noon and has not yet been identified by police. Police are still investigating as to what caused the fire but reports say it could have been a […]
NEW CHICAGO, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Downtown Creation to be Place for Old Memories and New Ones

(La Porte, IN) - Most people don’t know it yet, but a kid-sized version of downtown La Porte is under construction inside a building in downtown La Porte. It’s the inspiration of Patti Pierson, who is creating a true-to-life children’s playscape in the building adjacent to her current business, the Pink Sheep Boutique.
LA PORTE, IN
historydaily.org

Mickey Finn, The Bartender Who First "Slipped a Mickey"

(Mark Jay Goebel/Getty Images) You might have heard the name Mickey Finn, but you probably didn't realize he was a person. It's a name synonymous with drugging drinks, which is exactly what Finn did as a bartender in Chicago so he could incapacitate and rob his patrons. He was so successful that other bartenders in the city also began "slipping a mickey" to their customers.
CHICAGO, IL

Community Policy