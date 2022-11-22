Thank Almighty God that every white person involved including the government bodies who never charged the racist mobs and false accusers are ALL in hell burning to no end.... Justice prevailed because Everyone will die and then judgement is set at the time when we all take our last breathe.Enjoy you all racist laws, support of evil, and discriminative judicial system because we all will face that Colored and definitely not white Lord and Saviour at the End.
This teen, or anyone else for that matter, can "honor" anybody he or she desires. Getting others to recognize and follow suit is another matter entirely.
Jus imagine how many more cities/Towns in the State of Indiana are responsible for the same kind of HATE CRIMES and more. It's all been swept under the proverbial rug like all the other HATE CRIMES THAT WE SEE ALL THE WAY TILL THIS DAY. When I found out that Anderson, Noblesville, Marion and Muncie all held Clan rallies in their history, I've personally seen pictures of one rally over in Noblesville soooo
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Comments / 38