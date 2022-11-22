ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long wait times at airport

 3 days ago
In addition to the holiday travel surge, the TSA suffered an equipment failure this morning.

The Midland International Air & Space Port is asking everyone to arrive at least 2 hours prior to their flight time. Please expect extended wait times at the security checkpoints. This morning, wait times exceeded 1 hour for security.

