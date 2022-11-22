ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, NJ

77-year-old Man Facing 5 Counts of Arson in Ocean County, NJ

Authorities in Ocean County say a 77-year-old man is facing five counts of aggravated arson for a series of incidents earlier this year. Nicholas Depalma of Whiting surrendered to the Manchester Township Police Department on Wednesday. An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office determined that, "Depalma was responsible for...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Health update on 3 sick pit bull puppies abandoned in NJ woods

Supporters of two New Jersey animal rescue groups have a lot to be thankful for, as three sick puppies recently abandoned in the woods have seen their conditions improve. The two males and one female pit bull puppies, each about four months old, were all being treated for parvovirus since their discovery last week in Millville.
MILLVILLE, NJ
NJ officer admits using potato chip bags to smuggle drugs

A Monmouth County correctional officer has admitted to smuggling drugs into jail, hidden in bags of potato chips, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced on Wednesday. Bryant Mack, 54, of Shamong, pleaded guilty on Friday in Monmouth County Superior Court to second-degree conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance. In...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
NJ State Police expanding a new mental health crisis program

A program that partners New Jersey State Police troopers with mental health experts in a low-key, non-confrontational manner is expanding. The New Jersey State Police is receiving a competitive grant award of $549,750 from the federal government to increase the ARRIVE Together mental health crisis response initiative in parts of Cumberland County and other areas around the state.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
16 arrested in major drug, gun bust in Atlantic City, NJ area

ATLANTIC CITY — Multiple agencies said it took them months to take down a narcotics network and charge 16 people, 14 of them from New Jersey, with various related crimes. The Atlantic City Police Department announced the arrests Tuesday in conjunction with the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration's Atlantic City Resident Office and Liberty Mid-Atlantic Atlantic County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Task Force.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Classic ice cream chain closes another NJ location

TOMS RIVER — The opportunity to grab a Fribble or Happy Ending sundae continues to become more scarce in New Jersey. The ice cream restaurant chain Friendly's has permanently closed its Toms River location along Route 37. The township was once home to four locations. Now it's down to...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ man charged with DWI crashes pickup through front door of home

TOMS RIVER — The driver of a pickup truck was charged with driving under the influence after crashing through the front door of a house late Sunday night. Township police said Kevin Cannon, 24, of Toms River, was driving his white pickup truck north on Frann Road when he drove across the front yard and crashed into the living room of the two-story home.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
There’s a Chipotle coming soon to Shrewsbury, NJ

There will soon be 88 Chipotle locations in New Jersey with seven of them in Monmouth County as word has been released that the newest location will be in Shrewsbury. The new Chipotle will be located at the Shrewsbury Plaza Shopping Center at 1026 Broad St., according to plans filed with the Planning Board.
SHREWSBURY, NJ
Widespread power outage in Monmouth County, NJ

A high-voltage transmission line problem left more than 20,000 JCP&L customers without power on Monday morning. JCP&L spokesman Chris Hoening said that Eatontown, Middletown and Tinton Falls were hardest hit by the outage. Outages also registered on the JCP&L map in Colts Neck, Manasquan, Sea Girt, Spring Lake Heights, Spring Lake Borough and Wall Township.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Demand for a new election in Trenton, NJ

Even as Mercer County Elections officials say all votes have now been counted and local election results will be certified before the Nov. 26th deadline, a group of Trenton City Council candidates want complete do-over. Trenton City Council President Kathy McBride blasted what she called a "failed election." McBride was...
TRENTON, NJ
Holiday Train Ride Returns in Hammonton, NJ

It's back! A super festive holiday train ride is back in action in Hammonton, New Jersey. It's the return of Magical Holiday Express at DiDonato's Family Fun Center, on the White Horse Pike in Hammonton, and it's fun for the whole family!. The holiday season offers a wonderful time of...
HAMMONTON, NJ
Toms River, NJ
