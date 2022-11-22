Read full article on original website
77-year-old Man Facing 5 Counts of Arson in Ocean County, NJ
Authorities in Ocean County say a 77-year-old man is facing five counts of aggravated arson for a series of incidents earlier this year. Nicholas Depalma of Whiting surrendered to the Manchester Township Police Department on Wednesday. An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office determined that, "Depalma was responsible for...
Health update on 3 sick pit bull puppies abandoned in NJ woods
Supporters of two New Jersey animal rescue groups have a lot to be thankful for, as three sick puppies recently abandoned in the woods have seen their conditions improve. The two males and one female pit bull puppies, each about four months old, were all being treated for parvovirus since their discovery last week in Millville.
NJ officer admits using potato chip bags to smuggle drugs
A Monmouth County correctional officer has admitted to smuggling drugs into jail, hidden in bags of potato chips, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced on Wednesday. Bryant Mack, 54, of Shamong, pleaded guilty on Friday in Monmouth County Superior Court to second-degree conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance. In...
Investigation into Mercer County, NJ voting issues finds ‘human error’
TRENTON — An investigation into the myriad of voting issues in Mercer County on Election Day has found no criminal intent and lays the blame at the feet of the company that made the county's voting machines. County Clerk Paula Covello on Wednesday said that Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo...
NJ State Police expanding a new mental health crisis program
A program that partners New Jersey State Police troopers with mental health experts in a low-key, non-confrontational manner is expanding. The New Jersey State Police is receiving a competitive grant award of $549,750 from the federal government to increase the ARRIVE Together mental health crisis response initiative in parts of Cumberland County and other areas around the state.
16 arrested in major drug, gun bust in Atlantic City, NJ area
ATLANTIC CITY — Multiple agencies said it took them months to take down a narcotics network and charge 16 people, 14 of them from New Jersey, with various related crimes. The Atlantic City Police Department announced the arrests Tuesday in conjunction with the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration's Atlantic City Resident Office and Liberty Mid-Atlantic Atlantic County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Task Force.
Where to find Christmas Trees on the beach – Its a Jersey thing
Signs of the season are starting to arrive on New Jersey beaches. No one is really sure how it got started, but the relatively new tradition of Christmas trees on Jersey Shore beaches continues to grow. It started before the pandemic shut everything down, but really grew over the last...
Classic ice cream chain closes another NJ location
TOMS RIVER — The opportunity to grab a Fribble or Happy Ending sundae continues to become more scarce in New Jersey. The ice cream restaurant chain Friendly's has permanently closed its Toms River location along Route 37. The township was once home to four locations. Now it's down to...
Police: Egg Harbor Township, NJ teen was speeding in serious crash
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A teen driver has now been criminally charged stemming from a crash earlier this month that left two passengers seriously hurt, township police said. Three Egg Harbor Township High School students, all 17, were driving in a 2019 Audi A4 on Nov. 1 around 7:15 a.m. along Mill Road.
Man was beaten by ‘drunk, anti-Semitic’ cop but NJ is charging him with a crime
BORDENTOWN TOWNSHIP — A man says he was beaten by a drunk off-duty cop who called him a "f**cking Jew boy" in the lobby of a hotel but is now being treated as a defendant instead of a victim. Despite having his story corroborated by a hotel employee who...
NJ man charged with DWI crashes pickup through front door of home
TOMS RIVER — The driver of a pickup truck was charged with driving under the influence after crashing through the front door of a house late Sunday night. Township police said Kevin Cannon, 24, of Toms River, was driving his white pickup truck north on Frann Road when he drove across the front yard and crashed into the living room of the two-story home.
Famous “True Crime” Social Media Star Examines Belmar, NJ, Murder In Viral Video
We all have our favorite podcasts, Youtube channels, and social media influencers that we thoroughly enjoy keeping up with. Whether it's content that hits close to home for us or not, something about the style of delivery or niche of subject matter keeps us checking in week after week after week.
There’s a Chipotle coming soon to Shrewsbury, NJ
There will soon be 88 Chipotle locations in New Jersey with seven of them in Monmouth County as word has been released that the newest location will be in Shrewsbury. The new Chipotle will be located at the Shrewsbury Plaza Shopping Center at 1026 Broad St., according to plans filed with the Planning Board.
This is when Lucy the Elephant will reopen in Margate, NJ
After months of delays and huge cost overruns, the rehabilitation of the Lucy the Elephant is finally nearing the end. The Save Lucy Committee says things are on track for a grand unveiling celebration in Margate for Dec. 14 or 15. For more than a year, crews have been replacing...
Widespread power outage in Monmouth County, NJ
A high-voltage transmission line problem left more than 20,000 JCP&L customers without power on Monday morning. JCP&L spokesman Chris Hoening said that Eatontown, Middletown and Tinton Falls were hardest hit by the outage. Outages also registered on the JCP&L map in Colts Neck, Manasquan, Sea Girt, Spring Lake Heights, Spring Lake Borough and Wall Township.
Demand for a new election in Trenton, NJ
Even as Mercer County Elections officials say all votes have now been counted and local election results will be certified before the Nov. 26th deadline, a group of Trenton City Council candidates want complete do-over. Trenton City Council President Kathy McBride blasted what she called a "failed election." McBride was...
Help children and families have food and toys this Christmas in New Jersey
In the season of giving and hope, it's important to remember that giving is better than receiving and providing hope for those in need of it is equally as important as putting others before yourself. As you get going or continue with Christmas shopping and gathering food for the holiday...
Holiday Train Ride Returns in Hammonton, NJ
It's back! A super festive holiday train ride is back in action in Hammonton, New Jersey. It's the return of Magical Holiday Express at DiDonato's Family Fun Center, on the White Horse Pike in Hammonton, and it's fun for the whole family!. The holiday season offers a wonderful time of...
Is Your Power Out New Jersey? Here’s Are Some Tools You Need
The power going out when I was a kid meant it was time to play one game and one game only: the dark game. You start by turning off all the lights in the house; every single one. Every player gets their own flashlight and then begins a game that...
Heads up: Big DWI checkpoint being set up in NJ on Thanksgiving eve
HOWELL — Lighten up on the booze and the gas. The Monmouth County DWI Task Force will be conducting a DWI checkpoint on Thanksgiving Eve, Wednesday, Nov. 23 on Route 9 North in Howell. The checkpoint will begin at 11 p.m. and will continue until 3 a.m. Thanksgiving morning.
