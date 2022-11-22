ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Wings’ Hellberg Acquisition Starts Goalie Controversy

The Detroit Red Wings made headlines this week as the third team to claim Magnus Hellberg off the NHL waiver wire this season. After signing with the Seattle Kraken as a free agent, Hellberg has since been claimed by the Ottawa Senators, the Kraken, and now Detroit. After making his return to North America last Spring with the Red Wings, Hellberg has been a fringe NHL goalie who teams would clearly love to have in the AHL, but injuries and poor performances have made it so that there’s always a team that wants him.
Steelers 2022 Rookie George Pickens Detailed Georgia Practices As ‘More Difficult’ Because Of Terrific Defensive Talent

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver, George Pickens is still adjusting to life in the NFL. Or at least we thought so. Rewind to before the season, the rookie was the talk of training camp in Latrobe. He was regularly making big plays against his counterparts in practice, showing he may just be ready to make an immediate impact in 2022. Two months in, Pickens has arguably taken over the WR1 spot. With Diontae Johnson not seeing many targets, the rookie has stepped up in a big way for quarterback, Kenny Pickett.
